What is the max contribution for my 401(k)?

The government periodically reassesses 401(k) contribution limits, but as of 2018, you are permitted to contribute $18,500 to your account annually, and if you’re over 50, and in catch up mode, you’re eligible to contribute $24,500. Of course, your employer may kick in and add onto these totals. The combined (that is, you and your employer) annual 401(k) contribution limit is $55,000 per year, or $61,000 for those 50 and over.