Can I contribute to an IRA if I already have a 401(k)?

Andrew Goldman

Andrew Goldman

Yes you can, you retirement saving machine. And with all the career shifts that people regularly go through in their lives, it’s likely you’ll have accumulated a veritable alphabet soup of different accounts by the time you retire.

There are absolutely no laws that would prevent you from contributing to both a 401(k) and an individual IRA, but there is one important thing you should keep in mind. 401(k)s, being employer-administered retirement accounts, often feature one major perk you won’t find in any traditional IRAs — free money. Employers often kick in a percentage of whatever the employee contributes to his or her 401(k)s. And since 401(k)s feature a relatively high contribution ceiling — as of 2018, employees are permitted to contribute $18,500 — it might well be that this will represent your entire retirement contribution for the year. So if your employer is matching your contributions up to the maximum, you should absolutely take full advantage of that before contributing to a traditional IRA.

That said, IRAs have one huge advantage over 401(k)s — you’ll be able to decide exactly how to invest your money while employer-sponsored 401(k)s generally offer only a few investment choices. Once you leave an employer, you’d do well to rollover your 401(k) into a traditional IRA at which point you’ll be able to make all decisions about how your money is invested. Often you’ll have no choice in the matter, since employers will often like to bid adieu not only to you, but your 401(k) as well.

Last Updated December 19, 2017

This article is provided for informational purposes only. It does not cover every aspect of the topic it addresses. The content is not intended to be investment advice or any other kind of professional advice. Before taking any action based on this information you should consult a professional. We do not endorse any third parties referenced within the article. When you invest, your money is at risk and it is possible that you may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Historical returns, hypothetical returns, expected returns and images included in this content are for illustrative purposes only.

Wealthsimple US, Ltd. is registered as an investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 and uses Apex Clearing Corporation as broker/dealer for Wealthsimple investment accounts. Apex is a member of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC), which provides funds to meet claims up to a ceiling of $500,000, including a maximum of $250,000 for cash claims. For additional information regarding SIPC coverage, including a brochure, please contact SIPC at (202) 371‐8300 or visit www.sipc.org. By using this website, you accept our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You should review the Form CRS for Wealthsimple which is designed to clarify the standard of conduct applicable to investment advisers and help you better understand the services offered. Copyright 2020 Wealthsimple US, Ltd.