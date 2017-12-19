Start Investing

How can I see what fees I’m paying for my 401(k)?

Andrew Goldman

Andrew Goldman has been writing for over 20 years and investing for the past 10 years. He currently writes about personal finance and investing for Wealthsimple. Andrew's past work has been published in The New York Times Magazine, Bloomberg Businessweek, New York Magazine and Wired. Television appearances include NBC's Today show as well as Fox News. Andrew holds a Bachelor of Arts (English) from the University of Texas. He and his wife Robin live in Westport, Connecticut with their two boys and a Bedlington terrier. In his spare time, he hosts “The Originals" podcast.

Our content is made possible by clients who pay for our smart financial services. Learn more about us here.

It costs money to run 401(k) plans, and it’s the plan participants who must foot the bill — these expenses are paid in the form of fees that are referred to a fund’s “expense ratio.” It’s now super easy to see your 401(k)’s expense ratio, but it wasn’t always so.

Thanks to a fine 2012 Department of Labor Initiative, 401(k) plan administrators are now required to provide a detailed annual chart of 401(k) fee information both before you sign up for a plan, and once annually once you’re on board. Unless you opted for a paperless system, the chart will be mailed to your home. The chart will list your expenses in two ways — both as percentage and a dollar per thousand figure. For example, if your expense ratio is 1.50 percent, or $15.00, it means that for every $1,000 the fund holds, it will annually spent $15.00 of that money in fees.

A great misconception is that fees are only assessed on gains. If only that were true. You will be assessed fees on your entire investment, whether it gains or loses value in any given year, which is why high fees can be such a drag on long term investment growth. Administrators are also required to provide an a list of any other fees and expenses charged due to any actions you may take on your account—these should be referenced on the form as “shareholder-type fees” and may include a charge assessed upon sale of the fund—the dreaded deferred sales charge (If you can, you should do your best to avoid funds that charge these.) In addition to this annual report, the plan administrator is also legally obligated to provide you a quarterly report that shows an actual dollar amount charged to your account for all expenses.

Last Updated December 19, 2017

Wealthsimple is investing on autopilot.

Discover more about

What's a joint account?

By Andrew Goldman

1 min read

It's a bank account or brokerage account owned by more than one person.

Can I contribute to an IRA if I already have a 401(k)?

By Andrew Goldman

1 min read

You can!

How to Open a Roth IRA

By Veneta Lusk

7 min read

Not sure how to set up one of America's most popular retirement accounts? Opening a Roth IRA is as easy as opening a checking account. Just follow these six steps.

Products
Features
Resources
Pricing
Country
Follow
Download

This article is provided for informational purposes only. It does not cover every aspect of the topic it addresses. The content is not intended to be investment advice or any other kind of professional advice. Before taking any action based on this information you should consult a professional. We do not endorse any third parties referenced within the article. When you invest, your money is at risk and it is possible that you may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Historical returns, hypothetical returns, expected returns and images included in this content are for illustrative purposes only.

Wealthsimple US, Ltd. is registered as an investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 and uses Apex Clearing Corporation as broker/dealer for Wealthsimple investment accounts. Apex is a member of the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC), which provides funds to meet claims up to a ceiling of $500,000, including a maximum of $250,000 for cash claims. For additional information regarding SIPC coverage, including a brochure, please contact SIPC at (202) 371‐8300 or visit www.sipc.org. By using this website, you accept our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You should review the Form CRS for Wealthsimple which is designed to clarify the standard of conduct applicable to investment advisers and help you better understand the services offered. Copyright 2020 Wealthsimple US, Ltd.