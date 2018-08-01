What's the Footsie (FTSE)?

Andrew Goldman has been writing for over 20 years and investing for the past 10 years. He currently writes about personal finance and investing for Wealthsimple. Andrew's past work has been published in The New York Times Magazine, Bloomberg Businessweek, New York Magazine and Wired. Television appearances include NBC's Today show as well as Fox News. Andrew holds a Bachelor of Arts (English) from the University of Texas. He and his wife Robin live in Westport, Connecticut with their two boys and a Bedlington terrier. In his spare time, he hosts “The Originals" podcast.
These 100 companies are the biggies, representing about 80% of the London Stock Exchange entire market capitalization, roughly equivalent to the S&P 500’s share of the US stock market. For this reason, the Footsie is considered a fairly reliable indicator of Britain’s overall stock performance.
The larger the market cap of the company, the more weight it will have in determining the Footsie. The index was born in 1984, a joint venture of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange.