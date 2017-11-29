Start Investing

Time-weighted vs. money-weighted returns

Andrew Goldman

Andrew Goldman has been writing for over 20 years and investing for the past 10 years. He currently writes about personal finance and investing for Wealthsimple. Andrew's past work has been published in The New York Times Magazine, Bloomberg Businessweek, New York Magazine and Wired. Television appearances include NBC's Today show as well as Fox News. Andrew holds a Bachelor of Arts (English) from the University of Texas. He and his wife Robin live in Westport, Connecticut with their two boys and a Bedlington terrier. In his spare time, he hosts “The Originals" podcast.

Our content is made possible by clients who pay for our smart financial services. Learn more about us here.

Returns are important — and not just to people who are really bad at buying the right size clothes. Returns — or gains — on investments are the only reason that anyone invests. But there isn’t one universal way to measure returns.

Time-weighted returns are by far the most popular — the Coca Cola of measurements and the one you probably intuitively follow. Time-weighted returns simply show you the performance of a fund regardless of inflows or outflows of money into an account (a fancy financial speak way of saying account additions and subtractions). Time-weighted rate of returns are the primary way that you’re able to judge the performance of an asset manager, since an asset manager has absolutely no control over when you add or subtract money from your account.

Ready to start investing on autopilot? Take our free risk survey and we'll provide you with a personalized portfolio to suit your needs

Money-weighted returns, on the other hand, are a more accurate measure of how an asset’s rises and falls actually affect you and your investment. In the scary-looking equation used to calculate money-weighted returns, more weight is put upon returns of an asset when you have more money invested, and less when you have less invested. So for an example, if you’re invested in a fund that is stagnant for six months, then goes up 10% in the final six months of the year, your fund manager will show a better than respectable overall 10% time-weighted return for the year. But if you have $50,000 in the account for the first six months of the year, but take out half of it to buy a state of the art wine chiller before the year’s half over, your money-weighted return will be considerably lower, since you had only $25,000 in the account when it rose.

You've read about returns, now how about you (potentially) go and get some returns of your own. If that's the plan, then it's worth checking out Wealthsimple (that's us). We offer personalised investment portfolios, low fees, and friendly financial advice you might never have thought imaginable from an automated investing service. Get started investing now or find out more details.

Last Updated November 29, 2017

Wealthsimple is investing on autopilot.

Discover more about

Yield Definition and Explanation

By Katherine Gustafson

7 min read

Investing is all about getting a return on your money, and figuring out your yield will give you valuable knowledge to influence your investment decisions.

Is Betterment available in the UK?

By Andrew Goldman

2 min read

We won’t keep you hanging. Sorry to report that Betterment is not currently available in the UK. But fret not. There are solid alternatives.

P/E Ratio Guide: Explanation, Uses & Example

By Aja McClanahan

8 min read

Whether you’ve started on a serious investing journey or are well into it, you’ve probably heard some investing buzzwords that include the phrase “P/E Ratio.” Find out all about it here.