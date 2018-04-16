Start Investing

What's the JISA contribution limit?

Andrew Goldman

Andrew Goldman has been writing for over 20 years and investing for the past 10 years. He currently writes about personal finance and investing for Wealthsimple. Andrew's past work has been published in The New York Times Magazine, Bloomberg Businessweek, New York Magazine and Wired. Television appearances include NBC's Today show as well as Fox News. Andrew holds a Bachelor of Arts (English) from the University of Texas. He and his wife Robin live in Westport, Connecticut with their two boys and a Bedlington terrier. In his spare time, he hosts “The Originals" podcast.

As of 2020, the JISA limit is £9,000 per year per child under the age of 18. (Teens 16 and over can open their own cash ISAs.) Since in the vast majority of cases, the money does not belong to the person who opened the account, aka the parent or guardian, this £9,000 does not count towards an adult’s overall £20,000 per year ISA contribution limit.

Last Updated April 16, 2018

