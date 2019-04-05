ISA deadline 2019

Andrew Goldman has been writing for over 20 years and investing for the past 10 years. He currently writes about personal finance and investing for Wealthsimple. Andrew's past work has been published in The New York Times Magazine, Bloomberg Businessweek, New York Magazine and Wired. Television appearances include NBC's Today show as well as Fox News. Andrew holds a Bachelor of Arts (English) from the University of Texas. He and his wife Robin live in Westport, Connecticut with their two boys and a Bedlington terrier. In his spare time, he hosts “The Originals" podcast.
When is the 2020 ISA deadline?
5 April, 2020.
Since the tax year runs from 6 April to 5 April, the deadline to contribute to the previous year’s ISA is April 5. In other words, if you intend to contribute the maximum allowable for 2019, you must have £20,000 deposited into your ISA accounts before midnight on 5 April, 2020. (For the 2019/2020 tax year, the maximum you can save in ISAs is £20,000.)
