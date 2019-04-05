ISA deadline 2019

When is the 2020 ISA deadline?

5 April, 2020.

Since the tax year runs from 6 April to 5 April, the deadline to contribute to the previous year’s ISA is April 5. In other words, if you intend to contribute the maximum allowable for 2019, you must have £20,000 deposited into your ISA accounts before midnight on 5 April, 2020. (For the 2019/2020 tax year, the maximum you can save in ISAs is £20,000.)

