4.5%
everyday interest for Premium clients
0.4%
management fees on managed investing accounts for Premium clients
$0
commission fees on stock and ETF trades for all clients
Cash
Earn 4.5% interest on the money in your account
That’s our everyday, very good rate for Premium clients. Generation clients earn 5%, while Core earn 4%.
Get 1% back when you spend with your Wealthsimple Card
Choose to have your rewards automatically reinvested as stock, crypto or into your managed investments.
Auto-invest your paycheque
When you direct deposit your paycheque, you can automatically buy stocks, ETFs, and crypto.
Managed investing
Low management fees
We charge 0.2%–0.5% to manage your portfolio, while the average mutual fund in Canada charges 2%.
Professionally managed portfolios, tailored to you
Our portfolios are built to help you reach your goals, in accounts like TFSAs, FHSAs, and RRSPs.
Automate your investments
Set goals that stick to themselves, by automatically contributing weekly, biweekly, or monthly.
Self-directed investing
No commissions
Start trading stocks and ETFs and no commission fees (and no FX fees when you trade in a USD account as a Premium client) eating into your gains.
Simple to get started
Discover lists to help you navigate stocks and ETFs to help you invest in your TFSA, RRSP, FHSA, and more.
Auto-buy stocks and ETFs
Set it and forget it. Buy stocks, ETFs, and crypto on a schedule.
Refer a friend, earn an extra 0.5% interest
From now until November 1st, refer a friend (or whoever) to Wealthsimple Cash, and when they open and fund a Cash account, you’ll both earn an extra 0.5% interest for the next 3 months.
Talk to us about transferring
Coming from another institution? We’ll make sure everything is transferred without any extra penalties, and reimburse the first transfer fee charged by your brokerage when you transfer more than $5,000.
FAQs
You’ll automatically become a Premium client when you reach $100,000 with Wealthsimple. Learn more about our pricing and benefits.
We offer 4.5% interest on the balance of your Cash account for Premium clients, 4% for Core clients, and 5% for Generation clients. Unlike some high interest rate offers you might see out there, ours don't end after a limited promotional period. There’s always a chance the Bank of Canada makes a move and we follow suit, but we have no set end date for these great rates. See here for details.
Our management fees range from 0.5% for Core clients, to 0.4% for clients who have $100,000 with us, to 0.2% for clients who have $10,000,000 with us. To learn which rate you qualify for, get in touch with our team.
We are able to offer commission-free trades because we’ve built a low-cost, digital-first brokerage powered by technology. And executing trades actually costs very little for brokerages, so we don't think it's fair to charge our clients big trading commissions.
We do charge currency conversion fees. These fees vary depending on which plan you have.
Core plan: Clients using the Core account pay no fees when trading Canadian stocks. However, every time you trade US stocks, you will pay a 1.5% currency conversion fee when converting CAD to USD (and vice versa). You can also sign up for a USD account for $10/month so you don't have to convert between currencies on every trade.
Premium & Generation plans: Wealthsimple Premium & Generation clients will get access to USD accounts — meaning you can buy, sell, and hold stocks and ETFs in U.S. dollars without the conversion fee per trade. You will only pay a 1.5% conversion fee when converting between CAD and USD (for example: funding your account.) If you’re moving USD from another account, there is no fee.
Check out our pricing overview for more details.
When you use your Wealthsimple Cash card, you will automatically receive 1% cash back on pretty much anything. You can also choose to earn stock or crypto back instead. With crypto back, you can opt to have cash back rewards auto-invested in the cryptocurrency of your choice. Learn more about 1% back.
With a USD account (which is complimentary for Premium and Generation clients, or $10/month for Core clients), you can hold US currency in your RRSP, TFSA, or personal account. So in addition to no commission fees, you’ll be able to transfer US dollars from another Canadian institution into Wealthsimple, then trade US stocks (or hold it as cash) without the worry of conversion fees. You’ll only pay an FX fee when converting currency between CAD and USD (for example: if you deposit CAD into your account.)
Institutions typically charge a $50–$150 administrative fee to transfer your account. We will reimburse this fee when you transfer your account to Wealthsimple if your transfer is greater than $5,000 in value. You can find more details and submit a fee reimbursement request here.
When you refer someone to Wealthsimple Cash, (meaning they open and fund a Wealthsimple Cash account), you’ll both earn an extra 0.5% interest on the balance of your account, for 3 months.
This bonus is applied on top of our regular referral bonus (which is between $5 and $3,000).
This offer ends November 10, 2023 — read the full terms and conditions here.