Skip links

Deposit $100k+

Black

Pay lower fees and get premium benefits when you invest $100k+ across your Wealthsimple accounts.

Pay lower fees

Deposit more, pay less. When you net $100,000 or more in deposits across your accounts, your Wealthsimple Invest management fee drops to only 0.4%.

Maximize your tax efficiency

Get a break on your taxes with access to tax-efficient features like tax-loss harvesting and tax-efficient funds.

Perks for future you

Estate planning is even easier with 15% off your first online will from Willful. Plus, Ontario clients get 6 months of free medical services covered outside of OHIP with Medcan’s Year Round Care plan.

Meet with your expert financial advisor

Set up financial planning session with one of our advisors and get advice to help you meet your financial goals.

Book a call

Upgrade to Generation

Invest $500k+ and get holistic planning to preserve wealth and leave a legacy with the Generation plan.

Start building your custom portfolio

By clicking “Get started”, you agree to Wealthsimple’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

FAQs

If you're new to Wealthsimple, you can unlock access to the Black level plan by signing up and funding your account with $100,000 or more. If you're an existing client, once your net deposits reach $100,000 you'll automatically be eligible for the Black plan and be charged lower fees. We'll send you an email within a week of you crossing the $100,000 mark with more details about the perks.

To qualify for a Black plan, you must have $100,000 in net deposits in Wealthsimple accounts. If you make a withdrawal that brings your net deposits below $100,000, you'll lose your status.

To qualify for a Black plan, you must have $100,000 or more in net deposits in Wealthsimple accounts. As long as your net deposits are over $100,000, you'll keep your plan status, regardless of what the markets do.

Both you and the other account holder get the perks of a Black plan if you each have net deposits of $100,000 or more across your accounts - including joint accounts.

Your black plan comes with the perk of goal-based financial planning with one of our experienced portfolio managers. Set up financial planning session with one of our advisors and get advice to help you meet your financial goals. Book your call here.

Your fees will become even lower. When you become a Black plan member, you'll pay 0.4% in investment management fees. You can always see the fees you pay to Wealthsimple under the Activity tab in your profile. And you can find out more about how Wealthsimple charges fees here.

Wealthsimple for Advisor clients are not eligible for the Black plan. You won't see any changes to the fees you pay.

Products

Resources

About

We're building the world's most human financial company.

Last Updated: September 21, 2021

We provide investment services and other financial products through several affiliates.

Wealthsimple Trade is offered by Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc. (“ShareOwner”), a registered investment dealer in each province and territory of Canada, a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) (www.iiroc.ca) and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF) (www.cipf.ca), the benefits of which are limited to activities undertaken by ShareOwner.

Wealthsimple Invest and Work are offered by Wealthsimple Inc., a registered portfolio manager in each province and territory of Canada. Assets in your Invest and Work accounts are held with ShareOwner.

Wealthsimple Crypto is offered by Wealthsimple Digital Assets Inc. (“WDA”), a registered restricted dealer in jurisdictions other than Québec. In Québec, WDA is registered as a derivatives dealer. Crypto-assets are not protected by the Canadian Investor Protection Fund, the Canadian Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other investor protection insurance scheme.

Our Cash product is offered by Wealthsimple Payments Inc., a FINTRAC registered money services business. The funds you add to the Cash Account Funds are held securely in our omnibus custodial account with Canadian Western Trust Company, a federal trust company regulated by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions under the Trust and Loan Companies Act.

The Wealthsimple Visa Prepaid Card (Cash Card) is issued by People's Trust Company pursuant to license by Visa Int. All terms applicable to the Cash Card and all applicable fees and transaction limits with respect to the Cash Card and the services may be found in the Wealthsimple Cash Visa® Prepaid Card Cardholder Agreement between you and Peoples Trust Company.

Our Save product is offered by Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc. ShareOwner is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada. Customer accounts held at ShareOwner are not protected by CIPF. Wealthsimple is not a member of IIROC nor a member of CIPF.

All cash balances from your Wealthsimple Cash and Save account(s) are held in trust at a Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC) member institution. Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc. is not a CDIC member institution. CDIC is a federal Crown corporation. CDIC is not a bank or a private insurance company. CDIC protects eligible deposits held at CDIC member institutions in case of a member’s failure. For eligible deposits held in trust at a CDIC member institution, CDIC insures up to $100,000 for each beneficiary named in a trust, provided certain disclosure rules are met. Coverage is free and automatic. For more information on how CDIC trust protection works, click here.

Wealthsimple Tax is offered by SimpleTax Software Inc. under the terms of our Wealthsimple Tax User Agreement.

With any investment, your capital is at risk. The value of your portfolio with Wealthsimple can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you invest. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Read our investment risk disclosure for more information.

For further details see our Legal Disclosures. By using this website, you accept our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

© 2022, Wealthsimple Technologies Inc. All Rights Reserved.

IIROC Member CIPF Member