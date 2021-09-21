Deposit $100k+
Black
Pay lower fees and get premium benefits when you invest $100k+ across your Wealthsimple accounts.
Pay lower fees
Deposit more, pay less. When you net $100,000 or more in deposits across your accounts, your Wealthsimple Invest management fee drops to only 0.4%.
Maximize your tax efficiency
Get a break on your taxes with access to tax-efficient features like tax-loss harvesting and tax-efficient funds.
Perks for future you
Estate planning is even easier with 15% off your first online will from Willful. Plus, Ontario clients get 6 months of free medical services covered outside of OHIP with Medcan’s Year Round Care plan.
Meet with your expert financial advisor
Set up financial planning session with one of our advisors and get advice to help you meet your financial goals.
FAQs
If you're new to Wealthsimple, you can unlock access to the Black level plan by signing up and funding your account with $100,000 or more. If you're an existing client, once your net deposits reach $100,000 you'll automatically be eligible for the Black plan and be charged lower fees. We'll send you an email within a week of you crossing the $100,000 mark with more details about the perks.
To qualify for a Black plan, you must have $100,000 in net deposits in Wealthsimple accounts. If you make a withdrawal that brings your net deposits below $100,000, you'll lose your status.
To qualify for a Black plan, you must have $100,000 or more in net deposits in Wealthsimple accounts. As long as your net deposits are over $100,000, you'll keep your plan status, regardless of what the markets do.
Both you and the other account holder get the perks of a Black plan if you each have net deposits of $100,000 or more across your accounts - including joint accounts.
Your black plan comes with the perk of goal-based financial planning with one of our experienced portfolio managers. Set up financial planning session with one of our advisors and get advice to help you meet your financial goals. Book your call here.
Your fees will become even lower. When you become a Black plan member, you'll pay 0.4% in investment management fees. You can always see the fees you pay to Wealthsimple under the Activity tab in your profile. And you can find out more about how Wealthsimple charges fees here.
Wealthsimple for Advisor clients are not eligible for the Black plan. You won't see any changes to the fees you pay.