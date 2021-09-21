Skip links

A message from our CEO on COVID-19

On behalf of everyone at Wealthsimple, I hope that you and your loved ones are safe and healthy. Our first priority is to help blunt the impact of this public health crisis. But we also have an obligation to be good stewards of your savings, and I wanted to assure you that we will meet that obligation even in trying times like these.

We’re open for business

Like a lot of businesses, we made a decision early on that for the safety of our community, our employees would transition to working remotely. We’re a data-based company, and the data shows that it’s crucial to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic. Luckily, we’re also a technology company, and we built our systems to be resilient and agile. We have and will maintain the same standards of attention, security and humanity that you’ve come to expect from us.

We’re here for you

The last few weeks have not been business as usual in the economy. The changes have come fast and furious. That’s meant, understandably, that a great many of our clients have been reaching out to our team with questions and concerns; as a result we’re experiencing exceptionally high volume. To help us deliver the best possible experience under these circumstances, we’re asking clients to please submit requests online rather than by phone or email. Please know that our priority and duty are to answer every one of those questions as quickly as possible, and this will help us do so more efficiently.

Uncertainty is part of our business model

From the beginning, when we introduced our automated investing portfolios five years ago, we’ve aimed to build financial products that will help our clients meet their longterm goals with the lowest possible cost and the smartest possible outcome. As students of financial history, we know that means being wise during market rallies and market collapses. Surprises and uncertainty are expected — we just don’t know when they’ll show up. What’s happening now is devastating on a public health level, and will likely have negative economic impacts in the short term, but our approach to long-term investing remains the same.

Thank you for your continued trust in us. Keep calm, carry on, wash your hands, be kind to the vulnerable, and together let’s flatten that curve.

All the best,

Michael Katchen

Founder and CEO


Products

Resources

About

We're building the world's most human financial company.

Last Updated: September 21, 2021

We provide investment services and other financial products through several affiliates.

Wealthsimple Trade is offered by Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc. (“ShareOwner”), a registered investment dealer in each province and territory of Canada, a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) (www.iiroc.ca) and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF) (www.cipf.ca), the benefits of which are limited to activities undertaken by ShareOwner.

Wealthsimple Invest and Work are offered by Wealthsimple Inc., a registered portfolio manager in each province and territory of Canada. Assets in your Invest and Work accounts are held with ShareOwner.

Wealthsimple Crypto is offered by Wealthsimple Digital Assets Inc. (“WDA”), a registered restricted dealer in jurisdictions other than Québec. In Québec, WDA is registered as a derivatives dealer. Crypto-assets are not protected by the Canadian Investor Protection Fund, the Canadian Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other investor protection insurance scheme.

Our Cash product is offered by Wealthsimple Payments Inc., a FINTRAC registered money services business. The funds you add to the Cash Account Funds are held securely in our omnibus custodial account with Canadian Western Trust Company, a federal trust company regulated by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions under the Trust and Loan Companies Act.

The Wealthsimple Visa Prepaid Card (Cash Card) is issued by People's Trust Company pursuant to license by Visa Int. All terms applicable to the Cash Card and all applicable fees and transaction limits with respect to the Cash Card and the services may be found in the Wealthsimple Cash Visa® Prepaid Card Cardholder Agreement between you and Peoples Trust Company.

Our Save product is offered by Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc. ShareOwner is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada. Customer accounts held at ShareOwner are not protected by CIPF. Wealthsimple is not a member of IIROC nor a member of CIPF.

All cash balances from your Wealthsimple Cash and Save account(s) are held in trust at a Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC) member institution. Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc. is not a CDIC member institution. CDIC is a federal Crown corporation. CDIC is not a bank or a private insurance company. CDIC protects eligible deposits held at CDIC member institutions in case of a member’s failure. For eligible deposits held in trust at a CDIC member institution, CDIC insures up to $100,000 for each beneficiary named in a trust, provided certain disclosure rules are met. Coverage is free and automatic. For more information on how CDIC trust protection works, click here.

Wealthsimple Tax is offered by SimpleTax Software Inc. under the terms of our Wealthsimple Tax User Agreement.

With any investment, your capital is at risk. The value of your portfolio with Wealthsimple can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you invest. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Read our investment risk disclosure for more information.

For further details see our Legal Disclosures. By using this website, you accept our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

© 2022, Wealthsimple Technologies Inc. All Rights Reserved.

IIROC Member CIPF Member