What is socially responsible investing (SRI)?

Andrew Goldman

Andrew Goldman has been writing for over 20 years and investing for the past 10 years. He currently writes about personal finance and investing for Wealthsimple. Andrew's past work has been published in The New York Times Magazine, Bloomberg Businessweek, New York Magazine and Wired. Television appearances include NBC's Today show as well as Fox News. Andrew holds a Bachelor of Arts (English) from the University of Texas. He and his wife Robin live in Westport, Connecticut with their two boys and a Bedlington terrier. In his spare time, he hosts “The Originals" podcast.

So, you’re torn. You live a socially conscious life. You recycle, volunteer, smile at dogs, walk old ladies across the street, and generally try to be a good, responsible resident of Earth, but you also want to take advantage of the growth that comes along with investing in equities. But, if you do that, won’t you become yet another a contributor to the world’s problems?

Well, thanks to socially responsible investing, not necessarily. Not so many years ago, some like-minded folks with investing expertise saw a chance to create investment opportunities specifically designed to make the world a better place (or at least make an earnest attempt not to further damage it.) Wealthsimple now offers ETFs that aim to do exactly that—focusing on investments in clean-tech companies or ones that offer low carbon exposure, companies that feature more gender diversity in their senior leadership, or government backed securities that promote affordable housing. You can feel confident that while your money grows, people’s lives will be enriched.

And you’ll be part of a movement; SRI has grown tenfold over the past 20 years, and there are now $22 trillion in assets worldwide in SRI funds. If you think you’re ready to put your money where your mouth is and become part of the solution, Wealthsimple invites you to get started here.

Last Updated November 29, 2017

