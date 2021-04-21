What is Newton?

Newton is a Canadian cryptocurrency exchange that doesn’t charge any fees. Instead, it makes money from small differences between buy and sell prices, known as the “bid-ask spread.”

Newton is available as a web and a mobile app. It accepts transfers from internal wallets, bank transfers (through Plaid) and wire transfers. It supports 23 coins—generally the largest cryptocurrencies, plus a cryptocurrency pegged to the value of the Canadian dollar and several decentralized finance (DeFi) coins including Synthetix, Maker and Compound.

Who created Newton?

Newton’s CEO is Dustin Walper, a Libertarian-leaning Canadian entrepreneur who launched the company in February, 2018. Before starting Newton, Walper created Akira Health, a virtual health care solution that is able to connect patients with doctors around the clock. As well as running Newton, Walper runs Bowtie Life Insurance Insurance Company, a virtual healthcare company in Hong Kong.

Newton operates out of Toronto but its employees are scattered across the country. To date, it has $15 million in funding from DV Trading, according to Crunchbase. According to LinkedIn, the company has between 25 and 50 employees. In February, 2021, Newton announced that it had surpassed 100,000 users. On May 12, it announced that it hit 200,000 customers.

The company is named after Sir Isaac Newton, the British physicist who invented calculus, publishing theories of gravity, light, and laws of motion, and built the first practical telescope.

Pertinently, Newton was also Master of the Royal Mint, and the crypto company pays homage to him for “pioneer[ing] techniques to stamp out counterfeit money.” The crypto company continues: “Newton’s dedication to fairness inspires us on our quest to build a financial system that is more open, fair, and democratic.”

How to buy cryptocurrencies on Newton

To buy cryptocurrencies on Newton, you’ll have to create an account. Only Canadian citizens and permanent residents can create accounts with Newton. You’ll have to verify your identity to use Newton.

The company will first perform its automated verification, which means that it’ll ask for some basic information, like your address, name,and age, and cross reference it with credit bureaus’ databases. If that isn’t sufficient, Newton might request your driver’s license, passport or utility bill. Newton says that it more commonly performs these more extensive checks for younger customers, since they don’t have a three-year credit history.

Once your account has been verified, you’ll have to fund it.

You can fund your account with cryptocurrencies or fiat currencies (e.g., regular money, like the Canadian dollar). Newton allows you to deposit your own cryptocurrency from another wallet.

To fund your Newton account with cash, you can wire money through wire transfers or Interac e-Transfers or by connecting your bank account. It supports all “major banks and credit unions” through Plaid (which Drop, Wve and Wealthsimple also use).

Although Newton doesn’t charge for deposits, you have to pay network fees for deposits of cryptocurrency and you might have to pay a fee for wire transfers.

It’s the same with withdrawals, although Newton covers the first $5 of cryptocurrency miner fees, which can rack up to dozens of dollars in times of network congestion. (Newton used to cover the entire fee but cut its rebate to the first $5 in February, 2021 after network fees skyrocketed).

Newton imposes limits on withdrawals and deposits. A single e-Transfer deposit or transaction can be no greater than $10,000, for a total of $70,000 a week. Wire transfers can’t be larger than $1 million. You can’t trade more than $5 million a day.

Once your account has been funded, it’s time to buy your cryptocurrencies. As mentioned, Newton offers 23 different cryptocurrencies. The list is updated every so often. Sometimes Newton adds coins, like Dogecoin (in spring 2021), and sometimes it removes them, like privacy coin Monero (in June 2021).

Although this list is far less comprehensive than, say, Binance’s 382 coins, a neater list keeps things tidy with regulators. Binance, along with several other crypto exchanges, pulled out of Ontario entirely in the summer of 2021 after the province’s securities commission alleged that some exchanges weren’t licensed to operate there.

Remember that although Newton doesn’t charge trading fees, it will slightly undercut your sell offer or overcharge your request to buy cryptocurrencies; this is how the exchange makes money.

The “spread,“ the difference between the mid-point between the price at which Newton will buy and sell a cryptocurrency, depends on the coin. As of August 2021, per-side spreads are between 0.64% and 0.72%, apart from the 0.59% spread of US stablecoin Tether, gold stablecoin Pax Gold’s spread of 0.6% and QCAD’s spread of 0.4%.

To calculate the total difference between buying and selling—e.g… if you bought Bitcoin on Newton and then immediately sold it—you’d have to multiply the percentage point by two. Although these fees are under a percent, they are not trivial. Binance, a fully-fledged exchange, offers fees of 0.1%. Some exchanges offer even lower fees.

You can’t do a bunch of things on Newton that other cryptocurrency exchanges, like Binance or Coinbase, let you do. You can’t, for instance, stake crypto—lock it up in a kind of crypto savings account and earn interest on it. Nor can you trade with other users, unless you use Newton Pro via an API.

Newton vs Shakepay

Newton is similar to Shakepay, another Canadian no-fee brokerage that also tucks fees into its bid/ask spread. One major difference is that Shakepay offers just Bitcoin and Ethereum, 21 fewer coins than Newton.

Shakepay also has different buy/sell prices than Newton. If you buy Bitcoin at $12,900 on Shakepay, you can sell it for $12,650, a difference of $250. This works out at about 1% per side, taking the midpoint price of the buy/sell spread, which is a little higher than Newton’s 0.64% per-side cut.

What is Newton Pro?

Although Newton is a broker, not a cryptocurrency exchange, the company has launched a crypto exchange in beta. However, there is no interface—no website or dedicated app—and traders can only use it through an API.

Newton Pro supports ten pairings and fewer coins: only Bitcoin, ETH, Litecoin, XRP, Monero, Stellar and stablecoins QCAD, USDT and USDT are supported.

Unlike its “no-fee” brokerage platform, Newton Pro charges fees of 0.1% for trades. This works out as cheaper than its brokerage platform, which tucks fees into the bid/ask spread, but it’s less convenient to use as you can only access it through an API.

Newton Pro promises high liquidity from institutional partners—this means, if true, that it’s easy to find someone to trade with. Funds are custodied with institutional custodian Balance. Newton Pro supports business accounts but you’ll have to verify your business separately.

Is Newton safe?

Cryptocurrency exchanges frequently become victims of massive hacks, or the founders themselves turn out to be frauds.

To prevent this from happening to its customers, Newton says it stores most of its crypto in “cold wallets”—physical devices that aren’t connected to the internet and are held in secure locations. It also backs up the keys to those wallets in a “distributed manner” to prevent accidental losses.

The company is also registered with FINTRAC, Canada’s financial intelligence agency, and FinCEN in the United States. Newton stores its customer data in Canada and is compliant with the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act, or PIPEDA.

Since April 2020, Newton has allowed customers to secure their accounts with two-factor authentication, which requires users to confirm transactions through a third-party service called Authy. The practice of 2FA is common among crypto companies and prevents customers from getting scammed by anyone who knows their password.

Newton also supports 2FA by text messages, but this is less secure as phones are subject to “SIM-swapping,” whereby an attacker cons your telecommunications provider into redirecting your phone number to a new SIM controlled by the attacker, locking you out of your phone.

However, Newton can’t do too much to help if you send your money to a scammer or enter your address incorrectly. In the world of blockchain, the user is responsible for their mistakes, and the learning curve can be pretty brutal.

That said, crypto funds held on Newton are insured by Newton’s third-party brokerage, Balance. Balance’s crypto crime insurance policy will cover the crypto held on the exchanges but only, obviously, due to crime.

Newton has suffered issues on its platform before. Although these have not prevented customers from accessing their funds, it has meant that customers couldn’t withdraw funds through e-Transfers in a timely manner. CEO Walper said in a blog post in May, 2021 that this is because only one payments vendor services Canada’s crypto industry, so periods of high network activities place a strain on the network and cause delays.