What's the Footsie (FTSE)?

These 100 companies are the biggies, representing about 80% of the London Stock Exchange entire market capitalization, roughly equivalent to the S&P 500’s share of the US stock market. For this reason, the Footsie is considered a fairly reliable indicator of Britain’s overall stock performance.

The larger the market cap of the company, the more weight it will have in determining the Footsie. The index was born in 1984, a joint venture of the Financial Times and the London Stock Exchange.