Wealthsimple vs Wealthbar - 2020 Comparison

Making financial choices can be hard. To help make choosing an investment provider easier, we did our homework to compare Wealthsimple and WealthBar. Our comparison includes key features, accounts and pricing - to help you decide which service is right for you.

About Wealthsimple & WealthBar

Wealthsimple is an online investment manager that combines smart technology with expert financial advice. We allow you to put your money in a managed portfolio (Wealthsimple Invest), do self-directed trading (Wealthsimple Trade) or put your money in a high-interest savings product (Wealthsimple Save). We've been in business since 2014, and have over $3 billion in assets under management.

WealthBar is a registered portfolio manager and full Life Insurance Agent in British Columbia and Ontario. They describe themselves as offering premium online investing without the premium price. They have over $275 million in assets under management.

How Wealthsimple compares to WealthBar (Managed Portfolios)

See how Wealthsimple and WealthBar stack up in this side-by-side comparison. Your trust is important to us. That's why we always do our best to be fair and provide complete and accurate information. To complete your homework, we recommend visiting our competitor's site to continue your research.

Wealthsimple WealthBar Rating (Simple.Thrifty.Living) 5/5 Not Rated Minimum Balance To Start Investing $1 $1,000 No Commission Trading Yes No Management Fees (Managed Portfolios) 0.5% on $0-$100,000 and 0.4% for amounts over $100,000 0.6% on the first $150,000, 0.4% on the next $350,000 and 0.35% above $500,000. Auto Depositing Yes Yes VIP Lounge Access Yes (for Wealthsimple clients who invest over $100k) No Halal Investing Yes Yes (approx. $100,000 minimum account balance required) Dividend Reinvesting Yes Yes Access to Financial Advisers Yes Yes Automatic Rebalancing Yes Yes Human Support Yes Yes Social Responsible Investing Yes Yes Transfer Fees (to another financial institution) No No Inactivity Fees No No

Comparison of accounts offered

Here's a list of the accounts that Wealthsimple and WealthBar offer as part of their managed portfolios:

Wealthsimple WealthBar Savings Yes Yes RESP Yes Yes LIF Yes Yes TFSA Yes Yes RRSP Yes Yes Spousal RRSP Yes Yes Cash/Personal/Non-Registered Yes Yes LIRA Yes Yes RIF/RRIF Yes Yes Joint Yes Yes Corporate Yes Yes

The bottom line

Wealthsimple and WealthBar have some key things in common. We offer a variety of accounts and give you access to financial advisors. Plus, we both automatically rebalance your investments to keep them on track and offer options for socially responsible investing. Wealthsimple requires no account minimum to invest in our Halal portfolio, however, Wealthbar requires approximately $100,000 for you to invest in their Halal portfolio.

Our biggest differences are our account minimums, fee structures, and the services we offer. WealthBar requires a minimum investment of $1,000. Wealthsimple has no account minimum — you can start investing with as little as $1.

Wealthsimple charges a 0.5% management fee. That fee drops to 0.4% if you're investing more than $100k. WealthBar charges a 0.6% management fee if you're investing up to $150k, 0.4% on the next $350,000 and 0.35% on anything above $500,000. When you deposit more than $100k across your Wealthsimple accounts, you also unlock our premium Black plan. It comes with great perks like VIP airline lounge access around the world.

When it comes to overall ratings — Wealthsimple scored 5/5 stars while WealthBar has not been reviewed by Simply.Thrify.Living.

What to consider when choosing an investment provider

Comparing investment providers doesn't have to be hard. Here's some advice to get you started:

Pay attention to account minimums

Choose a provider that makes sense for what you can invest now - and in the future. Some investment providers require you to deposit as much as $100,000 to get started. And, in some cases, you could face nasty penalties for dropping below the account minimum - or be forced to close your account.

Watch out for hidden fees

Nothing eats away at long-term gains quite like fees. And we're talking about more than just management fees (though they're important, too). Account transfers and trading fees can also add up. The best investment providers are upfront with what it costs to invest with them.

Look out for human support

When you need to make sense of a mysterious number in your monthly statement, nothing compares to talking to a fellow human. In the competition to offer the lowest possible management fees, some investment providers are quick to cut customer support. Before you commit to a provider, see what support is available - you never know when you'll want it.

Find out if you have access to a financial advisor

No two people are alike - and neither are their financial situations. But investment platforms vary in terms of how much access you get to professional advice. Keep an eye out for providers that offer access to a financial advisor. There are only a few who offer advice when you need it, regardless of how much money you have in your account.

Understand how much freedom you have

Relationships end - even when you're investing for the long term. Before you commit, find out what happens if you need to withdraw your funds or want to move on to a new investment platform - and whether there are any penalties involved.

What makes Wealthsimple different to other investment providers

We do the work for you

Using Wealthsimple is, well, simple. In just a few minutes, we'll build you a custom portfolio that makes sense for your risk tolerance and investment timelines. And we'll do the maintenance for you, with automatic rebalancing and dividend reinvesting. All you have to do to get started is answer a few simple questions. And then you can sit back and tell all your friends how smart you were with your money.

No account minimums & low fees

We're the first investment company in Canada to eliminate account minimums. That means you can start investing with as little as $1. Our fees are also really low. We charge 0.5% on $0-$100k and 0.4% on anything above $100k. Plus, you can make a withdrawal any time you want. So you can always count on your money being there when you need it. Start investing now.

Personal touch

Our financial advisors are fiduciaries, which is a fancy way of saying that they have a legal obligation to provide financial advice that's in your best interest - not ours. They're standing by to answer your questions and provide support whenever you need it. All you have to go is drop us a line by phone, email or even Skype. Get started.

Methodology

The information on this page was compiled by Wealthsimple in May 2019. In order to uncover this information, we looked at WealthBar website, press releases and third-party sites. The information collected relates to features, accounts and pricing. We assumed WealthBar. did not have a specific feature if they didn't mention it on their website.