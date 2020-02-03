Wealthsimple vs Tangerine - 2020 Comparison

We believe that making smart choices with your money shouldn't be hard. To help you choose, we compared ourselves Wealthsimple Invest to Tangerine's investment funds. And then we created this handy comparison for you - to show how we stack up in terms of key features, accounts and pricing.

About Wealthsimple & Tangerine

Wealthsimple is an online investment manager that combines smart technology with expert financial advice. We allow you to put your money in a managed portfolio (Wealthsimple Invest), do self-directed trading (Wealthsimple Trade) or put your money in a high-interest savings account ((https://www.wealthsimple.com/en-ca/product/save). We've been in business since 2014, and have over $3 billion in assets under management.

Tangerine is a branchless bank that offers savings and chequing accounts, mutual funds, and mortgages. They allow you to do everyday banking. Tangerine has been in business since 1997 (formerly as ING Bank of Canada). They have over $3 billion in assets under management.

How Wealthsimple Invest compares to Tangerine's investment funds

See how Wealthsimple Invest and Tangerine's Investment Funds stack up in this side-by-side comparison. Your trust is important to us. That's why we always do our best to be fair and provide complete and accurate information. That being said, we can't compare every single feature out there and can only guarantee accuracy at the time of writing. To complete your homework, we recommend visiting our competitor's site to continue your research.

Feature Wealthsimple Invest Tangerine (Investment Funds) Overall Company Rating by Simple. Thrifty. Living. 5.0/5 4.8/5* Review is for full suite of banking services, not just investments Account Minimum $0 $10 to open account, $1000 for investment accounts Fees 0.5% on $0-$100,000 and 0.4% for amounts over $100,000 1.07% Financial Planning/Portfolio Review/Expert Advice Yes Yes Transfer Fees (to another financial institution) No $45 Social Responsible Investing Yes No Halal Investing Yes No VIP Lounge Access Yes (for Wealthsimple Black clients who invest over $100,000) No Auto Depositing Yes Yes Automatic Rebalancing Yes Yes Dividend Reinvestment Yes Yes Human Support Yes Yes

The bottom line

Tangerine 's Investment Funds and Wealthsimple Invest have some key things in common. We both offer access to customer support, have features to automate your contributions, and portfolio rebalancing and dividend reinvestment to keep your investments on track. Our biggest differences are our fee structures and the portfolios we offer.

Wealthsimple offers you a variety of fund portfolios. Tangerine’s portfolios are created from in-house index funds that seek to replicate indices.

Wealthsimple Invest charges a 0.5% management fee. That fee drops to 0.4% if you deposit more than $100k. Tangerine charges a 1.07% fee on their investment funds, regardless of how much you invest. Transfer fees vary by account type at Tangerine. For example, Tangerine charges $125 when you transfer your registered investment account to another institution, and $50 when you move your TFSA, RIF, or RRSP to another provider. There is no fee when you transfer an account from Wealthsimple Invest to another institution. And, if you transfer an account to Wealthsimple Invest, we’ll cover the transfer fees on accounts over $5,000.

Wealthsimple Invest also offers ways for you to invest according to your values, with Socially Responsible Investing portfolios and a Halal Investing portfolio. Tangerine does not offer a dedicated portfolio in either of these areas.

We offer a free portfolio review not just about investing but about your entire financial picture. Tangerine also offer expert advice that comes with their investment funds.

Keep in mind that Tangerine also charges an inactivity fee for its savings account: After 2 years of inactivity, they charge $20 per year for the first 1-9 years. At 10 years of inactivity, there's a $40 fee and any unclaimed assets are transferred to Bank of Canada.

When it comes to overall ratings — Wealthsimple and Tangerine are both rated highly gaining a 4.9/5 star review from Simple Thrifty Living.

What to consider when choosing an investment provider

Comparing investment providers doesn’t have to be hard. Here’s some advice to get you started:

Pay attention to account minimums Choose a provider that makes sense for what you can invest now - and in the future. Some investment providers require you to deposit as much as $100,000 to get started. And, in some cases, you could face nasty penalties for dropping below the account minimum - or be forced to close your account.

Watch out for hidden fees Nothing eats away at long-term gains quite like fees. And we’re talking about more than just management fees (though they’re important, too). Account transfers and trading fees can also add up. The best investment providers are upfront with what it costs to invest with them.

Look out for human support When you need to make sense of a mysterious number in your monthly statement, nothing compares to talking to a fellow human. In the competition to offer the lowest possible management fees, some investment providers are quick to cut customer support. Before you commit to a provider, see what support is available - you never know when you’ll want it.

Find out if you have access to a financial advisor No two people are alike - and neither are their financial situations. But investment platforms vary in terms of how much access you get to professional advice. Keep an eye out for providers that offer access to a financial advisor. There are only a few who offer advice when you need it, regardless of how much money you have in your account.

Understand how much freedom you have Relationships end - even when you’re investing for the long term. Before you commit, find out what happens if you need to withdraw your funds or want to move on to a new investment platform - and whether there are any penalties involved.

What makes Wealthsimple different from other investment providers

Using well Wealthsimple is, well, simple. In just a few minutes, we'll build you a custom portfolio that makes sense for your risk tolerance and investment timelines. And we'll do the maintenance for you, with automatic rebalancing and dividend reinvesting. All you have to do to get started is answer a few simple questions.

Methodology

The information on this page was compiled by Wealthsimple in June 2019. In order to uncover this information, we looked at Tangerine’s website, press releases and third-party sites. The information collected relates to features and pricing. We assumed Tangerine Investment Funds Limited did not have a specific feature if they didn’t mention it on their website.