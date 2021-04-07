Three tax tips for students

Start your free tax return

Our content is made possible by clients who pay for our smart financial services. Learn more about us here.

This article originally appeared on the SimpleTax blog. SimpleTax has joined Wealthsimple to become Wealthsimple Tax. Now you can invest, trade, save, and do your taxes all in one place.

If you're currently enrolled in a university or recently graduated, then you're probably in a pretty low tax bracket to begin with. But here are three tips on how to reduce your tax bill even further and maximize your savings.

1. Carry-Forward Your Unused Tuition, Education, and Texbook Amounts

The tuition, education, and textbook amount is the “most obvious” tax credit available for students. It is made up of three parts: the tuition you paid, an education amount, and a textbook amount. Your institution will usually send you a T2202A slip, which will list the tuition you paid in the year as well as the number of months you were in school.

This is one of the few tax credits that is transferrable and that can be carried-forward to another year. If you can’t take advantage of the entire credit this year—e.g., because your income isn’t high enough—you can transfer part of the unused portion to a family member and/or you can carry-forward any unused amounts to another year. Wealthsimple Tax automatically calculates these amounts for you.

Because of these valuable tax credits that you can carry-forward, we suggest that you file a tax return even if you aren’t earning any income!

Wealthsimple Tax is a simple way to file your taxes. File your return with confidence it’s done right, and pay what you want—there’s no catch.

2. Most Scholarship Income Is Not Taxable

You might be hearing conflicting things about whether your scholarship income is taxable. Good news, since 2007 most scholarship income is not taxable!

If you are enrolled in a full-time program, your scholarships, fellowships, and bursaries are not taxable up to the amount required to support you in the program, and if you are enrolled in a part-time program, your scholarships, fellowships, and bursaries are not taxable up to the tuition fees and costs incurred for program-related materials. Research grants, on the other hand, are generally taxable.

Regardless of whether your scholarship, fellowship, and bursary income is taxable, it’s likely that you’ll receive a T4A slip for this income. Wealthsimple Tax has a dedicated scholarship section that will walk you through the rules and help you make sure you only report the taxable amount.

3. Claim a Deduction for Your Moving Expenses

If you moved to study in a program on a full-time basis and you have earned research grants, or any taxable scholarship, fellowship, or bursary income, you can claim a deduction for moving expenses for attendance in your program up to the amount of your taxable research grants, scholarship, fellowship and bursary income.

If you moved to start a new job or business (even a summer job), you can claim a deduction for moving expenses up to the employment or self-employment income you earned at the new location.

To claim moving expenses, your new home must be at least 40 kilometres closer to your new school or place of employment than your old home.

Last Updated April 7, 2021

File with Wealthsimple Tax. Maximum refund, guaranteed.

Get started for free

Discover more about

What is Form TD1?

By Danielle Kubes

4 min read

TD1 simply a form used to calculate how much tax should be withheld from your paycheque. You hand it to your employer or pension payer.

When “free” isn't free: Hidden Fees in Tax Software

1 min read

While many tax softwares advertise free services, it's important to read the fine print.

Tax line numbers for 2018 to 2021

1 min read

Confused by the recent changes the CRA made to tax lines on their forms? Find your 2018 to 2021 line number here.

Products

Features

Resources

Pricing

Country

Language

Follow

Download

This article is provided for informational purposes only. It does not cover every aspect of the topic it addresses. The content is not intended to be investment advice, tax, legal or any other kind of professional advice. Before taking any action based on this information you should consult a professional. This will ensure that your individual circumstances have been considered properly and that action is taken on the latest available information. We do not endorse any third parties referenced within the article. When you invest, your money is at risk and it is possible that you may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Historical returns, hypothetical returns, expected returns and images included in this content are for illustrative purposes only.

We provide investment services and other financial products through several affiliates. Our Invest and Smart Savings products are offered by Wealthsimple Inc., a registered portfolio manager in each province and territory of Canada.

Our Trade and Save products are offered by Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc. (ShareOwner), a registered investment dealer in each province and territory of Canada. Some clients of Wealthsimple for Advisors have accounts with Wealthsimple Advisor Services Inc. (WASI), a registered mutual fund dealer in each province and territory of Canada. Our Cash product is offered by Wealthsimple Payments Inc., a money services business registered by FINTRAC. Money in your Cash account is held in an account with ShareOwner.

Wealthsimple Crypto is made available through the Wealthsimple Trade app, but is offered by Wealthsimple Digital Assets Inc., a virtual currency dealer money services business authorized by FINTRAC. Wealthsimple Crypto is currently not registered as a securities adviser or securities dealer. Cryptocurrencies purchased and held in an account with Wealthsimple Crypto are not protected by CIPF, the Canadian Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other investor protection insurance scheme. Any information about Wealthsimple Crypto, platform, emails, or other communications, are for informational purposes and not intended as a solicitation or advertisement for Wealthsimple Crypto.

ShareOwner is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (www.iiroc.ca). Customer accounts are protected by the Canadian Investor Protection Fund within specified limits. A brochure describing the nature and limits of coverage is available upon request or at (www.cipf.ca).

WASI is a member of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada and a member of the MFDA Investor Protection Corporation.

With any investment, your capital is at risk. The value of your portfolio with Wealthsimple can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you invest. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Read our (investment risk disclosure) for more information.

By using this website, you accept our (Terms of Use) and (Privacy Policy). Copyright 2020 Wealthsimple Technologies Inc.

IIROC Member CIPF Member MFDA Member