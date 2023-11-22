A visual guide to end-of-year registered account deadlines

Wealthsimple uses technology and smart, friendly humans to help you grow and manage your money. Invest, save, trade, and even do your taxes in a better, simpler way.
One of the best ways to minimize taxes is to make as much of your income as possible un-taxable — or at least taxed to a lesser extent. Not by hiding it in an offshore account, but by taking advantage of RRSPs, FHSAs, and other registered accounts. The challenge with doing this is balancing all of the different contribution deadlines — and knowing which to prioritize. Fortunately, we made a chart.
Grow your retirement savingsStart saving