Skip to main content

A visual guide to end-of-year registered account deadlines

Start investing

Wealthsimple uses technology and smart, friendly humans to help you grow and manage your money. Invest, save, trade, and even do your taxes in a better, simpler way.

Our content is made possible by clients who pay for our smart financial services. Learn more about us here.

One of the best ways to minimize taxes is to make as much of your income as possible un-taxable — or at least taxed to a lesser extent. Not by hiding it in an offshore account, but by taking advantage of RRSPs, FHSAs, and other registered accounts. The challenge with doing this is balancing all of the different contribution deadlines — and knowing which to prioritize. Fortunately, we made a chart.

TFSA RRSP RESP FHSA deadline flow chart

Last Updated November 22, 2023

Grow your retirement savings

Start saving

Discover more about

When Can I Retire?

By Andrew Goldman

Flummoxed about the exact age you should retire? This easily-followed guide will provide you with all the factors you'll need to take into consideration.

Everything You Need to Know About T2202

By Diana Grey

If you're a student, you may be able to claim your tuition on your tax return via the T2202. Here's what you need to know.

FHSA vs. TFSA vs. RRSP

By Wealthsimple

Instead of stressing with a calculator or calling your accountant, you can figure out which tax-sheltered account is best for you — FHSA, RRSP, or TFSA — with this very simple (and fun!) flow chart.

Spinning Wealthsimple coin

The simple way to save for retirement