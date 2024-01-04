Like organic chemistry or eating lentils, taxes aren’t meant to be fun. Which means a lot of us have a lot of questions, especially when it comes to tax-advantaged accounts. Here are answers to some of the most common questions about TFSAs , FHSAs , RRSPs , Spousal RRSPs, RRIFs, and the Home Buyers’ Plan. That may not sound exciting, but it is useful.

Can I transfer funds from my RRSP into my TFSA? You can, but it’s not always the smartest move. You’d need to pay taxes on the funds withdrawn, and you would lose that RRSP contribution room. There could be other options available to reach your goal that are more tax-efficient. Check with an advisor first.

My spouse has no income. Should I be putting money in their TFSA? You can gift money to your spouse to contribute to their own TFSA — without affecting your contribution room or your taxes.

Is it a good idea to sell my non-registered investments to take advantage of the extra contribution room of my spouse’s TFSA? It depends on a lot of things, including how much capital gains you’d be taxed on when you sold those investments and your overall investing timeline. Sometimes it would make sense, and sometimes it would not. Your best bet is to contact a financial advisor.

Me again. What’s my new contribution room after the withdrawal of $30K? On January 1 of the following year, the $30,000 will be added to your contribution room (along with your new contribution room for the new year).

If I contribute $20,000 to my TFSA and make a profit of $10,000 from investing that money in stocks, can I withdraw $30,000 without any tax implications? Growth within a TFSA is tax-free, so you can make that withdrawal without paying taxes.

How many times can I withdraw from and contribute to my TFSA? As many times as you like, as long as you are within your contribution room. But remember: when you withdraw from your TFSA, you don’t get that contribution room back until January 1 of the following calendar year.

Do my TFSA contributions impact this year’s taxes? Nope! The money you put into your TFSA does not reduce your taxes owed for that particular year. The big benefit of a TFSA comes when it’s time to withdraw your money. No matter how much your investments have grown, you pay zero taxes when you withdraw them. That can add up to quite a bit of savings.

Can I transfer funds from my RRSP into my FHSA? You can, but it’s not always a good option, depending on your situation. You would not receive a deduction from the transfer, and you would lose the RRSP contribution room. You may want to check with a financial advisor first.

If I inherit a property abroad, does that make me ineligible to open an FHSA, since I would then already own a house? It doesn’t. FHSAs can be used toward your first home in Canada , no matter how many homes you own in other countries.

Can I have more than one FHSA? Yes. As with other registered accounts, you can open multiple FHSAs with no tax implications. But your contribution limit stays the same, so be sure to keep good records.

Do I need to claim an FHSA contribution in the same year as I file my taxes, or can I defer it the way I can with an RRSP? In this case, FHSAs follow the same rules as RRSPs.

What happens to the portion of an FHSA I don’t use to buy a house? It can be rolled into your RRSP — without being taxed and with no effect on your RRSP contribution room. Just remember that you will be taxed on the money at your marginal rate when you withdraw it, since it will then be coming from your RRSP and is subject to the same rules.

Do things like pension deductions, group plans, or dividends affect contribution room? If your employer has a Group RRSP, Registered Pension Plan, or Deferred Profit-Sharing Plan, any money you receive from those things will count against your contribution room. (Unlike Group RRSP contributions, RPP and DPSP contributions count against your cap for the year after they were received.) But interest and dividends received don’t affect contribution limits at all.

What happens to the room in my RRSP when I make a withdrawal? Unlike with a TFSA, you do not get contribution room back in an RRSP.

I am new to Canada and have never filed taxes, hence I cannot start an RRSP. What is the best way for someone in my position to reduce my taxable income? Although it won’t reduce your taxes this year, you could open a TFSA to allow your investments to start growing tax-free. Any resident of Canada who has a valid SIN and who is at least 18 years of age is eligible to open one. Once you do file taxes, you’ll know exactly how much RRSP contribution space you have — and you’ll be able to open and contribute to an RRSP at that point.

How are RRSPs taxed when the account holder passes away? This is why designating a beneficiary is so important. (It’ll also keep people from arguing over your broach collection.) If the designated beneficiary is a spouse, the account can roll over tax-free into their RRSP or RRIF — and then that person would need to pay taxes on any withdrawals. If it’s a child, however, the RRSP proceeds would be taxed with the estate, and then the beneficiary would receive the RRSP value as cash. If there is no beneficiary at all, the RRSP would count as income on the account holder’s final tax return, and the government would receive taxes owed before distributing to the estate.

Are RRSP withdrawals taxed the same as regular income? For instance, if I take a sabbatical year and am not working, could I withdraw from my RRSP to cover living expenses? Yes! RRSP withdrawals are taxed at your marginal tax rate, so any withdrawals made when you are not working would be taxed at a much lower rate, assuming you have no other sources of income.

Does it make sense to delay RRSP contributions if you think you will make more money in the future, before you retire? To save the room for higher-earning years, basically. Generally speaking, the answer is yes. But many other factors — such as contribution room, TFSA contribution room, current income, future projected income, and time horizon — may come into play that make it advantageous to begin contributions sooner.

If you withdraw from an RRSP before maturity, you have to pay a withholding tax and income tax. But is the income tax on the amount you withdraw, or is it on the amount left after the withholding tax is deducted? The withholding tax will go toward your total taxes owed on the withdrawal, so it will be subtracted from the total amount owed come tax time.