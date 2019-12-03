T4 Deadline 2019

When is the T4 2019 deadline?

March 2, 2020.

In Canada, every employer is required by law to complete T4 statement of remuneration paid slips and summaries for the prior year by the last day of February, or, if the last day of February falls on a weekend, the first business day following that.

If an employer mails in the slips, the T4s must be postmarked on that day, or risk being assessed penalties. T4s for employment in 2019 are due Monday, March 2, 2020.

