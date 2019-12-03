Start Investing

T4 Deadline 2019

Andrew Goldman

Andrew Goldman has been writing for over 20 years and investing for the past 10 years. He currently writes about personal finance and investing for Wealthsimple. Andrew's past work has been published in The New York Times Magazine, Bloomberg Businessweek, New York Magazine and Wired. Television appearances include NBC's Today show as well as Fox News. Andrew holds a Bachelor of Arts (English) from the University of Texas. He and his wife Robin live in Westport, Connecticut with their two boys and a Bedlington terrier. In his spare time, he hosts “The Originals" podcast.

Our content is made possible by clients who pay for our smart financial services. Learn more about us here.

When is the T4 2019 deadline?

March 2, 2020.

In Canada, every employer is required by law to complete T4 statement of remuneration paid slips and summaries for the prior year by the last day of February, or, if the last day of February falls on a weekend, the first business day following that.

If an employer mails in the slips, the T4s must be postmarked on that day, or risk being assessed penalties. T4s for employment in 2019 are due Monday, March 2, 2020.

Time for a plug! At Wealthsimple we offer corporate investing accounts for businesses that want to take advantage of lower corporate income tax rates. When you open a corporate account (or any other account for that matter) you’ll benefit from state of the art technology, low fees and the kind of personalized, friendly service you might have not thought imaginable from an automated investing service. Get started now or find out more details here.

Last Updated December 3, 2019

Wealthsimple is investing on autopilot.

Discover more about

Visa vs Mastercard

By Luisa Rollenhagen

4 min read

Visa and Mastercard are two of the most famous and recognized payment systems in the world. But what do they actually do, and is there any difference between the two?

What's the policy interest rate?

By Andrew Goldman

1 min read

It's what banks charge one another to borrow money in order to maintain federally mandated cash reserve requirements.

T2202: A Guide to Claiming Tuition

By Warren Orlans

6 min read

Students enrolled at designated educational institutions receive a form T2202, the Tuition and Enrollment Certificate, which tells the CRA how much tuition can be claimed on your tax return.