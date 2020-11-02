Everything you need to know about the T1013

Form T1013 is the authorization document you must fill out when looking to grant someone else the authority to access and make changes to your CRA account. Below is an overview of every important detail you should know about T1013.

What is a T1013?

The T1013, also known as Authorizing or Cancelling a Representative, is a form required by the CRA when account holders want to authorize representatives for tax purposes. The form is reserved for personal income tax and must be filled out by the account holder or representative. You can appoint anyone to represent you and the form also allows you to specify the tax year or years and level of authorization (what they are allowed to do). It is worth noting that form T1013 won't authorize a representative for business tax returns. For that, you will need the RC59.

A T1013 form lets you specify the representative, who can be a spouse, common-law partner, friend, family member, or a legal or financial representative.

Various reasons may warrant granting another person authority over specific aspects of your income taxes. For instance, if you are in the military, you can appoint someone to take care of your taxes during tax years when you are deployed overseas. Disability, incapacitation, and mental disorders may also leave a taxpayer unable to complete meet tax obligations. Other reasons include busy schedules and little background knowledge of tax requirements and responsibilities.

Who has to fill out a T1013?

The T1013 is available to anyone that seeks to grant authority to a specified representative that will oversee their tax return for the given year. The form also has to be filled when cancelling or switching the representative. Once submitted and approved, the authorizations will remain in effect until the specified expiry date or when you complete Part 4 of another T1013 form. Part 4 deals with the cancellation of a representative. The representative can also complete and submit for T1013 to the appropriate tax centres within six months of being signed and dated by the taxpayer. The form must remain as filled out with no alterations.

Breakdown of the T1013

Form T1013 has five distinct parts, as follows:

Section Meaning 1. Taxpayer Information In this part, enter your first name, last name and trust name. Individuals will be required to either the social insurance number denoted by its acronym (SIN). You can also fill the TTN (tax temporary number), or ITN (individual tax number) if you don't have a SIN. 2. Representative information and authorization This section has two parts. Part A authorizes online account access and telephone and writing, while Part B authorizes access via phone and writing only. You will also encounter two levels of authorization. Level 1 authorization allows authorized representatives to complete payment arrangements and request certain kinds of information, while Level 2 authorization allows the disclosure of all information in Level 1 and changes to your accounts and returns, including accounting transfers and adjustments made to income, deductions and tax credits. You can find more information about the different levels here. 3. Authorization expiry date As the name suggests, this is the section where you enter the date (year, month, day) when the T1013 will expire, i.e., when the representative's authority over your account is terminated. 4. Cancel your representative This is the section you can use to cancel all account representatives or specify the names of those you no longer want to have authority over your account. Cancelling more than one representative without cancelling all representatives will require a separately attached form. Those completing Part 4 of the T1013 must also complete Parts 1 and 5. A representative can also revoke their authorization by completing the same form. 5. Signature and date Pretty self-explanatory: The account holder needs to sign and date this section in order to validate the form.

Where do I submit the T1013?

Completed T1013 forms should be submitted to the CRA within six months of signing and dating. You should submit the form electronically via a CRA certified professional tax software that allows you to submit Form T1013. For more information, go to EFILE.