How to Make Your Kids a Teeny-Tiny Bit Rich

Do you have kids? Or are you thinking of someday having kids? Or are you happily child-free but plan on being a generous aunt/uncle/grandparent figure to other people’s kids to relieve your guilt about all your uninterrupted sleep and constant vacations? If any of the above apply, we’ve rounded up four big steps you can take to put the children in your life on the right path moneywise, according to financial experts and economists. And, yes, some of it might seem like eat-your-peas advice, but sometimes we all need to be reminded to eat our peas.

Start saving for your kiddo ASAP This likely goes without saying, but you should get your own money situation on a solid footing before you start saving for your kids — like how flight attendants say to put on your own oxygen mask before helping others. But, if you can swing it, you should invest money for your kids as soon as possible. Start with so-called “tax-advantaged” accounts like Registered Education Savings Plans (RESPs), which are for post-secondary education, and In-Trust-For accounts (ITFs), which are for just, like, whatever. Within an RESP, capital gains (aka profits from selling assets) aren’t taxed until your kid withdraws the money, and if your kid is in school and has little or no income, they’ll likely pay little or no tax. ITFs are similar — while taxes are paid on them yearly, capital gains only have to be paid at the tax rate of the child beneficiary, not of the adult putting the money in. (Just make sure you set yours up correctly to earn that benefit.)

A little can go a long way: if you contribute $100 a month into an investment account that grows 7% annually (with 2% inflation), you’ll have the equivalent of about $35,000 after 18 years — with $13,500 in gains on top of $21,600 in contributions. Not bad! That’s enough to pay for four years of tuition at the average Canadian university. Double your monthly contribution to $200 and your kid could end high school with a cool $70,000 in the bank.

Read to your kids about the utterly thrilling world of money OK, OK: it’s not always that thrilling, but odds are your kid won’t learn much about money in school, so it’s on you to do it. The Four Money Bears and Rock, Brock, and the Savings Shock are both popular personal-finance books for grade-school kids.

Connect to a community Harvard economist Raj Chetty and his colleagues have done large-scale studies on which communities have the highest rates of “social mobility” — a measure of whether children are able to ascend the socioeconomic ladder relative to their parents’ place on it. And they’ve found that the best predictor of mobility is how many friendships there are across class lines in a given place. They call it “economic connectedness,” and the basic idea is that children are more likely to broaden their horizons and raise their ambitions if they’re part of a dynamic, strong community, be it through their neighbourhood, a church or other religious group, public schools, or other similar such institutions. The power of community is so strong that Chetty and Co. have even found that girls who live in areas with many female patent holders in a specific field are far more likely to grow up to hold patents themselves in that field. So, try to join some sort of community if you’re able.

Encourage them to get a degree Back to education: you should probably ignore the skepticism about university and nudge your kid to go. Research consistently finds that attending university tends to be a worthwhile investment when you compare the economic outcomes of people with and without a degree. Indeed, the median annual income of Canadians with a bachelor’s degree is more than $30,000 higher than those who hold only a high-school diploma. STEM and business degrees are associated with the highest eventual wages, but any degree tends to be better than no degree.