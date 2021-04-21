Everything You Need to Know About the Robinhood IPO

Initial public offerings or IPOs allow a private company to sell its shares to the general public. This means you don’t have to be part of some exclusive hedge fund or venture capital firm to invest in such a company. Once a company goes public, it can often raise additional capital while providing value to shareholders in the form of stock appreciation, dividends, or both.

Robinhood is a trading app with plans to go public sometime in 2021. As of this writing, the company has started the registration process with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and could be poised for a June IPO.

The app has become popular among retail investors, and despite recently being at the center of some trading controversies, its IPO could attract many investors.

If you want to know more about Robinhood along with factors you should consider when evaluating their company and stock, here’s some information that might help.

What is Robinhood?

Robinhood is a digital trading platform that lets users buy and sell investments like stocks, options, ETFs, and now select cryptocurrencies. The fintech app is appealing because it’s easy to use and makes investing accessible to anyone with a smartphone.

Although the company does not charge users for trades made on their platform, there is a paid subscription option for users who want to use the app’s premium features.

Other revenue streams for Robinhood include :

Rebates from Market Makers

Instead of sending trading orders to exchanges, Robinhood sends them to Market Makers, offering more competitive rates. Robinhood receives rebates from Market Makers when orders are executed through them.

Stock loans

Robinhood Securities earns income from lending margin securities to counterparties.

Income from cash

Robinhood generates income on uninvested cash by depositing this cash in interest-bearing bank accounts. This doesn’t include cash not swept to the cash management network of program banks.

Cash management

Robinhood also earns interchange fees from its debit card product issued through Sutton Bank. Robinhood Securities also receive fees from program banks for sweeping funds to them.

What is Robinhood’s current market cap?

What's an IPO? An IPO—or initial public offering—is when a privately owned company lists its shares on a stock exchange, making them available for purchase to the general public. It’s often referred to as “going public.”

Though there’s no way to pinpoint this number exactly, some industry analysts estimate the market cap to be around $40 billion based on the number of users and recent funding round valuations of similar companies. Other estimates suggest the private market shares have sold at a price that puts the company closer to a $60 billion valuation.

However, once the company goes public, they must submit filings, like annual reports, that provide key financial information. Like any company, the market cap could continue to change.

When is the Robinhood IPO taking place?

As of this writing, some sources say Robinhood could submit their IPO filing as early as May, 2021 with the hopes of listing shares on the Nasdaq soon after that. As of now, the exact date is still unknown but expected to materialize relatively soon.

Why are people interested in buying Robinhood shares?

Many analysts and investors perceive the company’s growth potential as high. They expect a steady wave of growth for both its user base and offerings.

It’s also reasonable to expect the company to debut other financial services to compete with other full-scale investment brokerages and banks like credit cards, digital payments, and more options for investment vehicles and related financial services.

In 2019, the company reported having ten million users. After the recent debacle involving suspending certain trades in January of 2021, the company testified before Congress in March of 2021 about the size of its customer base and reported having 13 million customers (which may or may not equate to the number of users). If the company’s user base continues to grow at this pace, it means more revenues, profits, and potential value for stockholders.

Though the company has been criticized for making it too easy for investors to “gamify” investing, Robinhood seems to have captured the hearts (and wallets) of Millenials and Gen Zers. Despite the concerns around risky trading activity, people are interested in investing more than ever before, and much of that is due to the free trading platform Robinhood provides.

What else should I consider when investing in Robinhood?

Although IPOs can be an exciting way to “get in on the ground floor” of some of your favorite companies, you should still evaluate the stock just as you would with any other company. A household name doesn’t always equate to a good investment.

Factors include:

What is the company’s current market cap, and how does the stock price reflect that number?

Is the company profitable? If not, how long until they are?

What market factors or changes in government regulations could affect this company’s operations and profitabilities

What are the company’s growth prospects?

Do the company’s key performance indicators (KPIs) make this a good buy for me? (i.e., is the stock over-priced or undervalued)

Does owning shares of this company align with my personal values and long-term investing goals

There are plenty of other questions to ask and factors to consider, but these are some to get you started. Investing in a company should be a well-researched, principled endeavor — not driven by hype, hysteria, or social media prominence.

How can I buy shares of Robinhood?

If you are a high net-worth individual or otherwise have some ties to institutional money, you could be eligible to purchase IPO stock before opening day or in a large enough quantity that warrants a discount. Most investors, however, are not in this situation.

You can still buy shares of the Robinhood IPO on opening day. If you’ve got access to an online brokerage service, such as Robinhood itself, you can buy shares as soon as the trading day begins. You can enter the ticker symbol into your order screen along with your preferred quantity and execute the trade like you would with any other stock.

It’s important to know that you don’t have to use your Robinhood app to trade shares of Robinhood. You can use any brokerage to place a trade for the Robinhood stock once it’s made available to the general public.