Canadian parents with children below 18 years of age can fill out form RC66 to apply for Canada Child Benefits (CCB) and GST/HST credits for their children. This is done when filling the annual return and the CRA will administer benefits starting the following year. You can also apply for CCB benefits online via CRA My Account. Here is a brief overview of everything you should know about CRA Form RC66.

What is RC66?

The government of Canada offers support to families with children under the age of 18. This is done through various programs, including the Canada Child Benefit, a tax-free monthly payment. In 2016, the CCB replaced UCCB (Universal Child Care Benefit), which was a taxable income.

The government is still making lumpsum UCCB payments for years before 2016 and taxpayers must report these benefits on line 11700 of their annual return. However, CCB benefits are not taxable income, so you don't need to report them. The benefits are awarded based on family net income. The higher income you have, the lower amount you will receive. Children under the age of six are also liable for larger amounts. RC66 is the CRA-designated form used to apply for CCB benefits and GHS (Goods and Services Tax) and HST (Harmonized Sales Tax) credits. It features various sections as follows:

Your information – This is where you enter your social insurance number (SIN), first and last names, gender, date of birth, correspondence language and phone number. Your address – Enter your mailing address, including street name, post office box, city, province/territory and zip code. You must also enter your home address and indicate if you have moved from a different province/territory over the last 12 months. Your marital status – This section features various boxes to determine whether you are legally married, in a common-law partnership, separated, divorced, widowed, or single. You must also enter the date when the marriage or partnership began and your common-law partner's SIN and personal information. Citizenship status – Tick appropriately to determine whether you and your spouse or common-law partner have been in Canada for the past 12 months. Newcomers/Returning residents – This section determines whether you and your spouse or common-law partner became newcomers to Canada within the last two years or if you are returning after an absence of at least six months. Information about the children – In this section, enter the name, date of birth, gender and city of birth for your child. You should also check the right boxes to inform CRA if you are primarily responsible for the care and upbringing of the child(ren) or in shared custody. The CRA considers you the primary caregiver if you are directly responsible for supervising the child's daily activities and needs, including arranging care and medical needs. You are in shared custody if the child lives with you during some months and with another individual in a different address for other periods. If this is the case, enter the date you started the shared custody.

Form RC66 might require supporting documents. For instance, if you started living with the child more than11 months ago, you must provide evidence to support that. Here are the supporting documents the CRA may require you to attach when submitting your RC66 application form:

RC66SCH – Status in Canada and Income Information form

RC66-1 – Additional Children

Proof of birth of child

Proof that you resided in Canada

Proof that you are primarily responsible for the care and upbringing of the child

Proof of citizenship, or your immigration status in Canada

The CRA accepts specific types of documents outlined in the bottom section of the RC66 form. For instance, for proof of childbirth, you can submit a birth certificate/registration, hospital record, or even the the nurse's or midwife's record. Other acceptable documents include passport, provincial identity card, certificate of Indian status card and citizenship certificate.

Who Should Apply for RC66?

If you are a Canadian citizen with a child or children under 18, you may be eligible to receive the Canada Child Benefit monthly payment offered to Canadian parents. RC66 also houses applications for GST/HST tax credits. The CCB payments are based on the family's net income and are given to the parent with the lower net income. Even if you don't make any income, you should still file your annual return to qualify for CCB. You won't be eligible for the CCB if your net income is higher than the minimum threshold.

Where Can I Find the RC66 Form?

The fastest way to get Form RC66 is through CRA My Account. This is also where you will find most tax slips. Head to the CRA official website and log into your account. If you don't have one, you can register to start tracking and managing your tax slips. Once on the CRA portal, search for the RC66 form, fill it and submit it online. Alternatively, you can download the form and print it to enter manually.

Where Should I Send the RC66 Form?

Online applications are highly recommended. You can complete the RC66 form submission online through CRA My Account and NETFILE. However, if you aren't able to finish form submission online. Simply download and fill it manually, then mail it to the tax centre that serves your area. You can also check if there are any drop boxes approved for your province or territory.