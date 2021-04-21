Skip links

Everything You Need to Know About the Oatly IPO

Start investing

Dennis Hammer is a writer and finance nerd with six years of investing experience. He writes about personal finance for Wealthsimple. Dennis also manages his own investment portfolio and has funded several businesses in the past. Dennis holds a Bachelor's degree from the University of Connecticut.

Our content is made possible by clients who pay for our smart financial services. Learn more about us here.

Oatly is a unique player in the sustainable products industry with a lot of potential growth ahead of them. In this article, we’ll explain what Oatly is, why investors like it, and how to buy shares.

What is Oatly?

Oatly is a Swedish vegan milk maker that was formed in the 1990s. It produces sustainable alternatives to dairy products using oats via their patented enzyme technology.

Get started with Wealthsimple Trade. Sign up today and start building your portfolio with a free stock.

Most of its sales come from its oat milk, but it also produces ice cream, custard, yogurt, and cold coffee. Their flagship product is used most commonly in homes. Their “barista” version is becoming popular at restaurants, cafes, and coffee shops.

Oatly is a self-proclaimed independently run and owned company, although after nine rounds of funding, it has several private investors. Their investors include The Blackstone Group, Oprah Winfrey, and other popular players in the entertainment industry.

What is Oatly’s current market cap?

As of May 2021, Oatly’s market cap is $14.9 billion. Market cap refers to the total dollar value of a company’s outstanding shares. This includes shares owned by stockholders, private investors, and company officials. It is a reliable way to judge the value of a company’s stock.

When is the Oatly IPO taking place?

Oatly’s IPO took place on May 20, 20021. It was listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol OTLY. Shares were listed at $17, but quickly rose to $22 on the first trading day. Oatly offered 65 million shares, raising $1.43 billion. According to Oatly, the capital raised will be used to fund growth and for existing investors to cash in on their holdings.

Why are people interested in buying Oatly shares?

First of all, investors like Oatly because it’s profitable. It had $200 million in revenue during 2019, which is double its previous year. Oatly has not released its 2020 sales figures yet, but the company claims that sales have skyrocketed throughout the pandemic.

Second of all, there’s growing demand for plant-based alternatives to unsustainable products. This movement is fueled by environmental concerns, namely due to the gas emissions from cattle and the caring for livestock.

Additionally, demand continues to grow for health reasons. Younger generations appreciate sustainable products that also address their health concerns. Demand for Oatly’s products has been so great that in early March, 2021, it announced it would open one of the world’s biggest plant-based dairy factories in the UK in 2023.

How can I buy shares of Oatly?

Since Oatly has already completed its IPO, shares are available to purchase. In order to trade Oatly stock, you should follow these four steps:

Step 1: Open a brokerage account

Before you can trade stocks, you must open an account with a brokerage. A broker is a financial institution that allows retail investors to buy and sell shares of stocks and other financial products.

If you already have an account with a brokerage, you can probably use it to purchase shares of Oatly, as long as it allows you to trade stocks. If you need to open a brokerage account, we recommend finding one that meets the following conditions.

  • Low commissions and fees. Make sure you understand the fee structure.

  • A simple and easy to use trading platform

  • Access to other securities and financial products in case you decide to expand your portfolio at some point in the future

Part of opening a brokerage account includes depositing funds to be used for trades. If this isn’t part of your brokerage’s onboarding process, make sure to deposit some money before moving forward.

Step 2: Decide how many shares you want

After opening your brokerage account, your next step is to decide how many shares of Oatly you’ll purchase. Fortunately, this is a simple equation. Just divide the amount you want to invest by the price of each share.

For example, if you’re willing to invest $5,000 and Oatly costs $25 per share, you can afford to buy 200 shares. ($5,000 / $25 = 200).

Like any stock, purchasing shares of Oatly comes with some risk. We hope the value of the stock continues to rise, but there’s a chance it could fall. Never invest more money than you can afford to lose. We encourage you to diversify your portfolio with different kinds of securities to reduce the risk of losing everything.

Step 3: Choose your order type

The last step before executing the trade is to decide how you’ll buy your Oatly shares. There are two ways to purchase shares. Each method will affect the total you pay for those shares.

Market order: This is an order to trade the stock at the current price when the order reaches the exchange. Once you submit the trade, you don’t have any control over the actual price at which the order is filled. Popular stocks that trade often are usually filled at prices similar to their orders, but there are no guarantees.

For example, if Oatly is currently $22 a share and you place a market order, you’ll likely pay something close to $22 (with some slight fluctuation). You might end up buying at $21.50 or $23.

Limit order: A limit order is an order to buy or sell a security at a specific price. The price you choose is the exact price you’ll pay. Purchase limit orders are only executed at the limit price or lower. Sales limit orders are executed at the limit price or higher. This method gives you control over what you buy, but there’s no guarantee when the trade will take place.

For example, if Oatly is currently trading at $22 a share and you place a limit order to purchase shares at $18 a share, your order will only be fulfilled when the price falls to $18 or less.

Step 4: Execute the trade

Now that you’ve chosen how many shares you’ll buy and the order type you’ll use to buy them, your final step is to execute the trade. This is where your brokerage account steps in. The brokerage will deduct the funds from your account and deposit the shares soon.

If the broker isn’t able to fulfill your order that day, it may leave the order open until it’s fulfilled. Other brokers cancel trades at the end of the day. Check with your broker to learn how they handle these situations.

Last Updated June 29, 2021

Trade stocks commission-free

Start trading

Discover more about

Everything You Need to Know About the ThoughtSpot IPO

By Aja McClanahan

ThoughtSpot is a company whose plans to go public are still pending, but many analysts and potential investors anticipate that the IPO could be within months. Here’s what you need to know.

By Andrew Goldman

A Guide to Annual Percentage Rates (APR)

By Melissa Brock

APR is the amount it costs you to borrow money. But did you know that it’s more than just the interest rate? Find out more here.

Products

Features

Resources

Pricing

Language

Follow

Download

This article is provided for informational purposes only. It does not cover every aspect of the topic it addresses. The content is not intended to be investment advice, tax, legal or any other kind of professional advice. Before taking any action based on this information you should consult a professional. This will ensure that your individual circumstances have been considered properly and that action is taken on the latest available information. We do not endorse any third parties referenced within the article. When you invest, your money is at risk and it is possible that you may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Historical returns, hypothetical returns, expected returns and images included in this content are for illustrative purposes only.

Last Updated: April 21, 2021

We provide investment services and other financial products through several affiliates.

Wealthsimple Trade is offered by Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc. (“ShareOwner”), a registered investment dealer in each province and territory of Canada, a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) (www.iiroc.ca) and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF) (www.cipf.ca), the benefits of which are limited to activities undertaken by ShareOwner.

Wealthsimple Invest and W4W are offered by Wealthsimple Inc., a registered portfolio manager in each province and territory of Canada. Assets in your Invest and W4W accounts are held with ShareOwner.

Wealthsimple Crypto is offered by Wealthsimple Digital Assets Inc. (“WDA”), a registered restricted dealer in jurisdictions other than Québec. In Québec, WDA is registered as a derivatives dealer. Crypto-assets are not protected by the Canadian Investor Protection Fund, the Canadian Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other investor protection insurance scheme.

Wealthsimple Cash is offered by Wealthsimple Payments Inc., a FINTRAC registered money services business. Funds used to send, receive or spend money in your Cash account are held in a Wealthsimple Save account. Wealthsimple Save is offered by Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc. ShareOwner is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada. Customer accounts held at ShareOwner are not protected by CIPF. Wealthsimple is not a member of IIROC nor a member of CIPF.

All cash balances from your Wealthsimple Cash and Save account(s) are held in trust at a Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC) member institution. CDIC is a federal Crown corporation. CDIC is not a bank or a private insurance company. CDIC protects eligible deposits held at CDIC member institutions in case of a member’s failure. For eligible deposits held in trust at a CDIC member institution, CDIC insures up to $100,000 for each beneficiary named in a trust, provided certain disclosure rules are met. Coverage is free and automatic. For more information on how CDIC trust protection works, click here.

Wealthsimple Tax is offered by SimpleTax Software Inc. under the terms of our Wealthsimple Tax User Agreement.

With any investment, your capital is at risk. The value of your portfolio with Wealthsimple can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you invest. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Read our investment risk disclosure for more information.

For further details see our Legal Disclosures. By using this website, you accept our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

© 2021, Wealthsimple Technologies Inc. All Rights Reserved.