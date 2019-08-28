2019 NYSE Holidays

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is a stock exchange located in New York, United States with a market cap of $24.23 trillion.

Regular hours for the NYSE go from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET from Monday to Friday.

The market is closed for twelve market holidays per year. This is any non-weekend day that the NYSE or bond markets close for the day. Usually, that holiday is Christmas or New Year’s.

On some holidays, or days close to them, the stock markets remain open, while the bond markets stay closed or close early. Sometimes, the markets close for national days of mourning, as the NYSE did to honor the late former president of the United States, George H.W. Bush in December 2018. The NYSE may also be closed due to some unforeseen circumstances, such as technical or system failures, extraordinary market volatility and natural disasters.

All NYSE markets observe U.S. holidays as listed below for 2019. All holidays listed are the observed date, not the actual date. For example, if Christmas Day falls on a weekend many stock exchanges will close on the Friday before or the Monday after. Exchanges sometimes close on multiple days for a holiday or have modified hours instead of fully closing.

Holiday Observed Date New Year's Day 1/1/2019 Martin Luther King, Jr. Day 1/21/2019 President's Day (Washington's Birthday) 2/18/2019 Good Friday 4/19/2019 Memorial Day 5/27/2019 Independence Day*** 7/4/2019 Labor Day 9/2/2019 Thanksgiving Day**** 11/28/2019 Christmas* 12/25/2019

(*) Each market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options) on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Crossing Session orders will be accepted beginning at 1:00 p.m. for continuous executions until 1:30 p.m. on this date. NYSE American Equities, NYSE Arca Equities, and NYSE National late trading sessions will close at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. All times are Eastern Time.

(**) Each market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options) on Friday, November 29, 2019, Friday, November 27, 2020, and Friday, November 26, 2021 (the day after Thanksgiving). Crossing Session orders will be accepted beginning at 1:00 p.m. for continuous executions until 1:30 p.m. on these dates, and NYSE American Equities, NYSE Arca Equities, and NYSE National late trading sessions will close at 5:00 p.m… All times are Eastern Time.

(***) Each market will close early at 1:00 p.m. (1:15 p.m. for eligible options) on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, and Thursday, December 24, 2020. Crossing Session orders will be accepted beginning at 1:00 p.m. for continuous executions until 1:30 p.m. on this date, and NYSE American Equities, NYSE Arca Equities, and NYSE National late trading sessions will close at 5:00 p.m… All times are Eastern Time.

NYSE Trading Hours

Tape A

Pre-Opening Session: 6:30 a.m. ET

Orders can be entered and will be queued until the Opening Auction at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Core Trading Session: 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET

9:30 a.m. ET - Core Open Auction

3:45 p.m. to 4:00 ET - 123© Closing Imbalance Period

4:00 p.m. ET - Closing Auction

Tapes B and C

Pre-Opening Session: 6:30 a.m. ET

Orders can be entered and will be queued until the Opening Auction at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Early Trading Session: 7:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET

Core Trading Session: 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET

2019 NYSE Holidays: Things you need to know

Finally, a run down of commonly asked questions and partial market closures for 2019.

What time does the stock market open and close Pacific Time?

The NYSE will open at 6:30 a.m. Pacific Standard Time (PST) Los Angeles and close at 1:00 p.m. PST.

Is the stock market open the Friday before Memorial Day?

The stock market is open on the Friday before Memorial Day. But the bond markets close early, at 2 p.m.

… and the day before Independence Day?

The stock markets close early, at 1 p.m.

The bond markets also have an early close at 2 p.m.

Is the stock market open on Columbus Day?

Yes. The NYSE is open on Columbus Day, which this year lands on Monday, October 14.

As for the bond markets? Closed that day.

What about Veteran’s Day?

The NYSE is open on Veteran’s Day, but the bond market is closed. This year Veteran’s Day takes place on Monday, November 11.

… and Black Friday?

The stock markets close at 1 p.m. on Black Friday, which in 2019 lands on November 29. The bond markets close at 2 p.m.

Is the stock market open on Election Day?

Yes, the NYSE is open on Election Day.

… Christmas Eve?

Christmas Eve takes place on Tuesday this year. The NYSE closes at 1 p.m. Bond markets close at 2 p.m.

Is the stock market open on December 26 and New Year’s Eve?

Yes, it is. But the bond market closes early, at 2 p.m., on New Year’s Eve. New Year’s Eve is on a Tuesday this year.