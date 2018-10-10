National Bank Direct Brokerage: A Guide

Start Investing

Danielle Kubes is a trained journalist and investor who has written about personal finance for the past six years. Her writing has been published in The Globe and Mail, National Post, MoneySense, Vice and RateHub.ca. Danielle writes about investing and personal finance for Wealthsimple. She has a Bachelor of Humanities from Carleton University and a Master of Journalism from Ryerson University.

Our content is made possible by clients who pay for our smart financial services. Learn more about us here.

National Bank Direct Brokerage is an online, DIY discount brokerage operated by National Ban, which is the sixth largest bank in Canada with 2.4 million clients and is based out of Montreal. It offers trading of equities and fixed income and a robo-advisory service called InvestCube.

What is National Bank Direct Brokerage?

National Bank Direct Brokerage offers an ntuitive and user-friendly web-based trading platform but does not currently have an app.

It also offers a wide range of educational resources such as free tutorials, webinars, and seminars along with a monthly newsletter dedicated to self-directed investing.

It offers free access to the Recognia suite of investment-research tools for technical insight and value investing metrics. You can set up alerts, check the past performance of your investment strategy and compare it to a given index as well as look up key company data.

You can also stream market prices in real time with Market-Q software, which is free for active investors and otherwise subscription-based.

To open a trading account you will have to fill out the application online or by mail. It’s a simple application with your identity details, a government issued photo-ID, and a void cheque to link your bank account for funding. Once all the information is verified it should take less than a day to set-up the account.

What is InvestCube?

InvestCube is essentially a robo-advisor run by National Bank. It offers portfolios holding various ETFs weighted across five asset classes and are rebalanced automatically. You can choose the ETFs you want to hold based on risk tolerance. You must make a minimum investment of $10,000 and the management fees cost up to 0.50%, plus the fees of the ETF holdings which usually average around 0.20%. Automated portfolios like these are a great way to diversify to reduce risk and build wealth over time. They require minimum time to manage and you don’t need any prior investment experience. They’re perfect for busy novice investors or those who want to hold hundreds of stocks in a single portfolio without paying a huge chunk in commission.

What products does National Bank Direct Brokerage offer?

The brokerage allows trading for a wide variety of securities that will suit the needs of almost all investors. The only notable security unavailable to trade is commodities.

You can buy and sell:

  • Stocks

  • ETFs

  • Options

  • Mutual funds

  • Bonds

  • GICs

  • Exchange-traded debentures

  • Linked notes

You can hold these investments in a huge range of accounts, both registered and non-registered. National Bank Direct offers specialized accounts for corporations, investment clubs and trusts.

Here’s the full list of available accounts:

  • TFSA

  • RRSP

  • RESP

  • RRIF

  • Spousal RRSP/RRIF

  • LIRA

  • LRSP

  • LIF

  • IPP

  • Cash

  • Margin

  • Short selling

  • Company account

  • Sole proprietorship account

  • Partnership account

  • Association account

  • Trust account

  • Estate account

  • Investment club account

  • In trust account

What are National Bank Direct Brokerage fees?

National Bank Direct Brokerage offers competitive fees compared to its peers. Its commissions are far cheaper than the other major banks and on par with most independent discount brokerages.

It has a six-tier fee system:

Active investors

Active investors who make more than 100 trades per quarter can trade stocks at just $0.95 and options at $0.95 plus a flat fee of $1.25 per contract with a minimum fee of $8.20. The annual administration fee is waived and they get free access to Market-Q data.

Young investors

Investors 30 years old or younger get 10 free trades annually after which trading stocks is just just $4.95. Options are $0.95 plus a flat fee of $1.25 per contract with a minimum fee of $8.20. Annual administration fees are waived.

Professionals, students and newcomers

If you are a newcomer, a professional or a student in engineering, healthcare, legal, business or accounting you may qualify for special commission pricing. Trading stocks is $5.95 and options are $5.95 plus $1.25 with a minimum of $8.20 per contract. Administration fees are waived.

ETF trading fees

You can trade Canadian and US ETFs for free if you buy at least 100 shares and sign-up to receive all your documents electronically. ETFs are also free for professionals, students, and newcomers. Otherwise regular pricing for trading stocks applies.

National Bank clients

National Bank clients who already have a chequing or savings account pay $6.95 a stock trade with options at $6.95 plus a flat fee of $1.25 per contract. There is a $100 annual administration fee. You can get this fee waived if you hold assets under $20,000, have an InvestCube account or manage to get another kind of promotion.

Other clients

If you don’t fall under any of these categories then the commissions are similar as most other major banks. Trading stocks is $9.95 with options at $9.95 plus a flat fee of $1.25 per contract. There is a $100 annual administration fee. You can get this fee waived if you hold assets under $20,000, have an InvestCube account, or manage to get another kind of promotion.

How does National Bank fees compare to competitors?

National Bank Direct Brokerage fees for stocks and ETF trading holds up well when you compare them to its peers. For a major bank it offers surprisingly competitive rates, especially if you fall into one of its specialized groups. It even beats out some independent brokerages like QTrade. If you’re an active ETF trader it may also beat out Questrade where it’s free to buy ETFs, but it costs to sell.

It's not the cheapest option, though. Check out the exact rates at some of its peers:

  • TD Direct Investing charges $9.95 for stock and ETF trading

  • RBC Direct Investing charges $9.95 to trade stocks and ETFs

  • QTrade charges $8.95 to trade stocks and a large selection of free ETFs to trade with a minimum order of $1,000

  • CIBC Investor’s Edge charges $6.95 to trade stocks and ETFs

  • Questrade charges a $0.01/share starting at $4.95 and maxing out at $9.95. ETFs are free to buy and it costs the same price as stocks to sell.

  • Wealthsimple charges $0 trading fees for stocks and ETFs

Last Updated October 10, 2018

Trade stocks commission-free

Start trading

Discover more about

H&R Block Fees

By Luisa Rollenhagen

3 min read

Curious about H&R Block’s fees? We’ve created a comprehensive guide that breaks down the tax prep company’s fees and services.

ModernAdvisor vs Wealthsimple Invest | 2021 Comparison

By Michael Allen, CIM

7 min read

Looking to compare ModernAdvisor vs Wealthsimple Invest? This side by side comparison will show you how they stack when it comes to key features, accounts and pricing.

Interactive Brokers: Overview & Fees

By Aja McClanahan

4 min read

Most investors won't need a high-volume trading platform like Interactive Brokers (IB.) However, if you find that your trading aspirations are beyond buy-and-hold, long-term value investing, then a more feature-rich trading platform like IB could be for you. Here's everything you need to know.

Products

Features

Resources

Pricing

Country

Language

Follow

Download

This article is provided for informational purposes only. It does not cover every aspect of the topic it addresses. The content is not intended to be investment advice, tax, legal or any other kind of professional advice. Before taking any action based on this information you should consult a professional. This will ensure that your individual circumstances have been considered properly and that action is taken on the latest available information. We do not endorse any third parties referenced within the article. When you invest, your money is at risk and it is possible that you may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Historical returns, hypothetical returns, expected returns and images included in this content are for illustrative purposes only.

We provide investment services and other financial products through several affiliates. Our Invest and Smart Savings products are offered by Wealthsimple Inc., a registered portfolio manager in each province and territory of Canada.

Our Trade and Save products are offered by Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc. (ShareOwner), a registered investment dealer in each province and territory of Canada. Some clients of Wealthsimple for Advisors have accounts with Wealthsimple Advisor Services Inc. (WASI), a registered mutual fund dealer in each province and territory of Canada. Our Cash product is offered by Wealthsimple Payments Inc., a money services business registered by FINTRAC. Money in your Cash account is held in an account with ShareOwner.

Wealthsimple Crypto is made available through the Wealthsimple Trade app, but is offered by Wealthsimple Digital Assets Inc., a virtual currency dealer money services business authorized by FINTRAC. Wealthsimple Crypto is currently not registered as a securities adviser or securities dealer. Cryptocurrencies purchased and held in an account with Wealthsimple Crypto are not protected by CIPF, the Canadian Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other investor protection insurance scheme. Any information about Wealthsimple Crypto, platform, emails, or other communications, are for informational purposes and not intended as a solicitation or advertisement for Wealthsimple Crypto.

ShareOwner is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (www.iiroc.ca). Customer accounts are protected by the Canadian Investor Protection Fund within specified limits. A brochure describing the nature and limits of coverage is available upon request or at (www.cipf.ca).

WASI is a member of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada and a member of the MFDA Investor Protection Corporation.

With any investment, your capital is at risk. The value of your portfolio with Wealthsimple can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you invest. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Read our (investment risk disclosure) for more information.

By using this website, you accept our (Terms of Use) and (Privacy Policy). Copyright 2020 Wealthsimple Technologies Inc.

IIROC Member CIPF Member MFDA Member