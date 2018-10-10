Nasdaq Holidays

The Nasdaq is a U.S. stock market that organizes companies by their market capitalization, i.e. the market value of a publicly traded company’s outstanding shares. Market capitalization tracks how many shares are currently in existence at the most recent share price. Market capitalization can be a good way to evaluate a company’s market worth, and it also determines how they’re ranked and traded on the Nasdaq stock exchange. Although Nasdaq is usually known for listing global electronics and tech companies, it also features mid- and small-cap businesses.

Let’s say you’ve got your eyes set on a couple shares of a tech company you’ve seen slowly but surely grow throughout the past year, and you feel like now, as in this very day, is the time to buy. Well, you can, if the market’s open. And sometimes it isn’t, like on nights and weekends. And certain holidays.

Here’s a list of holidays the Nasdaq observes.

Observed dates Holiday Status January 1st New Year’s Day Closed Third Monday of January Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Closed Third Monday of February President’s Day Closed Friday before Easter (late March/early April) Good Friday Closed Last Monday of May Memorial Day Closed July 3rd Pre-Independence Day Open from 9:30 am to 1 pm July 4th Independence Day Closed First Monday in September Labor Day Closed Last Thursday in November Thanksgiving Day Closed Last Friday in November 2nd Thanksgiving Day Open from 9:30 am to 1 pm December 24th Christmas Eve Open from 9:30 am to 1 pm December 25th Christmas Day Closed