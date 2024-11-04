How To Be Super Smart With Money If You’re Over 60

Earlier this year, we published the first two parts of a three-part series about how to navigate the different stages of one’s financial life. Now, with the end of the year approaching — a time when many folks try to max out their RRSP/TFSA contributions — we thought the moment was ripe to finish our life-phase project with some late-career/retirement money strategies. And even if you’re not there yet, you’d be wise to read on, because saving for a cushy retirement takes a lot of forethought. Let’s get to it:

[1] Figure out if you’ve saved enough Earlier in this series, we said that in your 30s you should have a clear savings goal (a retirement calculator can help). One rough target is to sock away twice your annual salary by age 35 and thrice your annual salary by 40. Well, by the time you hit 65 (when most Canadians retire), you’ll probably want to have at least 13x your salary, according to many personal-finance pros. Which is a lot! But it’s doable if you begin early.

How can you be sure you have enough to retire comfortably? There’s something called the 4% rule, which holds that you should be able to spend 4% of your savings each year and have enough to sustain yourself for 30 years. (For planning purposes, you should probably expect to live until age 95.) So, let’s say you’re 65 and have $1.7 million socked away. Four percent of that is $68,000. Can you live on the inflation-adjusted equivalent of that for the next 30ish years? If so, great! You will probably be able to retire (assuming you’re not in a lot of debt, etc.). It’s good to talk to a financial planner about this sort of stuff.

[2] But remember that you can’t retire from home repairs When weighing whether to retire, keep in mind that retirement spending doesn’t just involve lengthy cruises and rewarding new hobbies (though it should certainly involve some of that). You’ll also have predictable expenses, like property taxes, along with unexpected expenses, e.g., major car or home repairs, pet emergencies, bail for your wayward-but-goodhearted grandson Chad. To prepare for such headaches, the standard advice is to have an emergency fund with the equivalent of a year’s worth of living expenses and to assume you’ll need to spend 1% to 4% of your home’s value each year on maintenance.

[3] Learn to love bonds, but don’t totally ditch stocks Financial advisors suggest young folks invest in risky, high-growth assets, like stocks. Why? Because, history shows it’s much harder to hit your retirement goals if you keep all your cash in the bank. As you age, however, you’ll probably want to gradually de-risk by investing in less-volatile assets, like bonds. That way, a stock-market downturn won’t wallop your portfolio. By the time you hit your 60s, it’s generally considered prudent to keep somewhere between 40% to 60% of your holdings in bonds. But — and this is important — you don’t want to go too bond crazy, because remember: you might live until age 95, so you’ll likely need your portfolio to keep growing to stay ahead of inflation, which typically requires hanging onto some higher-growth assets.

[4] Save on taxes with savvy withdrawals Let’s go back to the 4% rule: when it comes time to sell some of your investments, you’d be smart to do so in a way that minimizes your tax burden. If you’re like most Canadians, you’ll be eligible for Old Age Security and Canada Pension Plan benefits at age 65 and 60, respectively. OAS and CPP benefits are subject to taxes, as are withdrawals from RRSPs and employer-sponsored pensions. But TFSA withdrawals aren’t taxed. We’re telling you this because if you plan ahead, you can strategically withdraw money from various accounts to avoid paying more taxes than you need to. One common tactic is to withdraw just enough from your RRSP or other taxable retirement accounts so that, when the money is added to OAS and CPP/QPC, your annual income falls just inside the lowest-possible tax bracket.

OK! That’s it! We’ve now covered your entire financial life. Good luck!

See also: