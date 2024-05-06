A Simple(ish) Five-Point Money Plan for Young(ish) Canadians

Here at TLDR, we try to help you get the most out of your money. Our reporting tends not to be very age-focused, but, in many cases, the best things for you to do at this exact moment in your financial life depend on where you are at this exact moment in your IRL life. So we put together checklists of five things you should be doing in each stage of your life/career. We’ll cover middle- and late-career stages in the coming weeks. But first up, naturally:

EARLY CAREER (age 20 – 30)

[1] Focus on your future earning power. Use your 20s to invest in your career by going to school, say, or learning a variety of skills. That way, you can maximize your future earning power when you reach your peak money-making years (see chart). Waiting tables might allow you to make decent money now, but your future earning power might be limited. A desk job or learning a trade, on the other hand, might pay peanuts at the start but set you up for a big salary down the road.

[2] Take some (smart) career risks. One of the beauties of being young is that you can take some big swings — by switching jobs, say, or launching a company, or relocating to a city with more career opportunities. And if the whole thing is a flop, you’ve got time to recover. Taking big, potentially lucrative, potentially career-defining risks gets harder as you enter your 30s, thanks to kids and other Very Adult Responsibilities.

[3] Pay off your debts and build a financial base. Next, kill your high-interest debt — that is, any debt with a 7% interest rate or higher. It’s really hard to come out ahead financially if you’re getting gouged through the eyeballs by credit-card debt. This is particularly important when you’re young because the nature of compounding interest means your debt has a lot of time to get bigger. Once your debt is paid off and your mind is at ease, build an emergency fund.

[4] Then save! In an organized way! Start socking away money habitually, because it gets really, really hard to catch up the longer you wait. This is annoying, eat-your-peas advice, we’ll admit, but time is on your side when you’re young, and you really should take advantage. A good rule of thumb is to have your savings — that is, everything you have invested, not just what’s in your bank account — equal your annual salary by the time you reach 30. Creating and sticking to a budget, like so, will help get you there.

[5] Invest in somewhat risky stuff. History suggests you’d be wise to put a lot of your savings into the stock market to help it grow. Something like 57% of early-career Canadians take a safe route, keeping all their money in cash, which risks kneecapping their potential portfolio growth. Thanks to the power of compounding returns, if you invest $50,000 in a stock index fund at age 25, that money will grow to $351,000 by the time you’re 65 (assuming a normal-ish 7% annual return and 2% inflation). Cash in the bank will only grow to $74,400 (assuming a 3% return and 2% inflation) over that same time. That is, to state the obvious, a huge difference.

A stock-heavy portfolio will likely suffer some rough years: the Dow Jones has fallen 20% about every five years. But your portfolio will almost certainly recover if it’s diversified. There are lots of ways to do this — there are, for instance, thousands of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which track everything from the entire global stock market to high-growth companies to the semiconductor industry. Whichever you choose, many financial advisors suggest investors in their 20s hold a portfolio composed of 80-90% equities (i.e., ETFs and stocks) and the rest bonds and maybe a smidge of gold. But that’s not a hard-and-fast rule; your allocation should depend on your risk tolerance.

