A Simple(ish) Five-Point Money Plan for Mid-Career Canadians

Back in May, we launched a three-part series about how to think about your finances at different stages of life. In the first installment, we shared personal-finance advice for early-career folks in their 20s. This week, it’s time for Part Two: using hallucinogens to recognize patterns in the night sky that will help you win the lottery. Kidding! Don’t try that. What we’re actually going to talk about are five keys to your MID-CAREER (age 30ish to 50ish).

[1] Keep working. Nose to the grindstone, pal. Almost no one makes much money in their 20s. It’s just a fact. That changes as you enter your mid-career, which is when most Canadians reach their peak-earning years. This period is also when education really starts paying off: the incomes of people with a secondary degree and those without tend to diverge at around age 34, with university graduates earning as much as 74% more than those with no higher education. Regardless of how much education you have, if you feel your income hasn’t risen much since your 20s, it might be time to change things up if you’re able — switching jobs is a fairly reliable way to boost your wages.

[2] Get insured, and not just through your job. A lot of people start families in their 30s and 40s. If that’s you, it means it’s time to think about life and disability insurance, since you’ve got dependents who you presumably do not want to end up in some sort of Annie, hard-knock-life scenario if something bad happens. Term life insurance is the way to go for most people, since it’s usually reasonably priced and will give your beneficiaries a predetermined chunk of cash in the event that you, well, die.

[3] Avoid taxes (but not in the way you might think!). OK, so you’re already saving diligently and working toward your goals, right? Well, one way to turbocharge your efforts is to contribute to tax-advantaged savings programs that the government created to incentivize folks to sock away money — like a Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP) or a First Home Savings Account (FHSA). Based on our calculations, using an FHSA to save for a downpayment could, thanks to the tax breaks and investment returns, help grow your money by almost $20,000 more than if you stuck your cash in a high-interest savings account.

[4] Save 20% of your pre-tax income. Personal-finance pros generally agree that if you save that much, you’ll likely make good strides toward your retirement goals. As a rough target, some people try to save twice their annual salary by the time they turn 35 and three times their salary by 40. You can use a retirement calculator to get a better idea of your goals and needs and to gauge whether you’re on track.

[5] Admit to yourself that you need to care about bonds. The great divide between youth and middle age is the moment you start thinking more about bonds than new music. (Is Rihanna still around? Is Animal Collective still cool? We have no idea! We’re bond people now!) You’ll want to be mostly invested in stocks, since they’ve historically grown the most. But financial advisors typically suggest midlifers hold some boring ole bonds too (or at least bond ETFs). That’s because as you age, your portfolio has less time to recover from market drops, and bonds, with their predictable interest payments, usually offer a smooth ride. How many bonds you should hold depends on your risk tolerance. Some asset managers suggest bonds should make up about 20% of your portfolio until you reach your 50s, while more conservative advisors suggest a mix of 30% bonds and 70% stocks throughout your 30s, then gradually shifting more into fixed income after that. But, again, it all depends on your risk tolerance.

