Host a Lunch n’ Learn

Our latest initiative to encourage better saving and investing among Canadians is simple: we bring an awesome lunch and present on a personal finance topic that's relevant for your team.

Why your company should host a Wealthsimple Lunch n' Learn:

1. Encourage learning.

We'll show your employees how to make smart investment decisions and how to plan for big lifestyle changes (e.g. getting married, having children, or buying a home).

2. World-renowned investment expertise.

Investment experts like Prof. Eric Kirzner, head of value investing at the Rotman School of Management, and Joe Canavan, former CEO of Assante Wealth Management helped develop our presentations.

3. We don't sell Wealthsimple.

Our 30 minute Lunch n' Learn is purely educational. We don't discuss Wealthsimple unless invited to explain

4. Lunch is on us.

We will pick up awesome lunch for all attendees (not your typical sandwiches or potato salad).