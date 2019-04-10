Is Wealthsimple Worth It?

You know what we love most about our clients? Besides their innate charm and appreciation for classic memes? It’s their healthy skepticism.

If you know anything at all about Wealthsimple, it’s that we consistently rail against the portfolio-devouring dangers of high fees, how fees are directly predictive of returns in a very simple way; the higher the fees, the lower the returns.

For this very reason, we keep our fees among the lowest in the automated investing industry, just .5 percent a year for clients with up to $100,000 invested and .4 percent for those with more. For you non-math majors, that means that someone with $10,000 invested will pay $50 annually, someone with $250,000 will pay $1,000. Nothing to sneeze at, either number, but what does that fee get you?

Access to human advisors: Unlike many of our competitors, who have exactly zero humans standing by to answer client questions, you will have unlimited access to highly trained investment professionals who are always available to walk you through any financial question or conundrum.

Personalized portfolios: We have a range of portfolio’s designed for every age and financial situation. And we’ve spent a great deal of time and brainpower building next-generation portfolios using ETFs that are perfectly diversified in order to maximize investor gains during up markets and minimize losses in downturns. Some of the most respected investors, academics and math wizards in the world proudly serve on our investment team and advisory committee. Wealthsimple is a perfect option for those who’d prefer to concentrate on making money and living their lives rather than white-knuckling through portfolio management.

Totally automatic, free features designed to turbocharge portfolios: If you’re not sure what automatic portfolio rebalancing and tax-loss harvesting are, get to know them. They’re services Wealthsimple offers as a courtesy to all clients, whether they’ve invested $100 or $10,000,000.

Wait there's more: And for those who invest more than $100,000 with us, we offer Wealthsimple Black, a membership program which provides a host of cool freebies, like unlimited entry into more than 1,000 airline VIP lounges in over 400 cities.

We happen to think that Wealthsimple's a bargain.

Still unconvinced of our value? Don't hesitate to get in touch and allow us to make our argument personally.

Cheap doesn't meant chintzy, and Wealthsimple aims to prove it. We offer state of the art technology, low fees and the kind of personalized, friendly service you might have not thought imaginable from an automated investing service.