Is Wealthsimple Legit?

You know what we love most about potential clients? Besides their innate charm and appreciation for classic memes? It’s their healthy skepticism.

And given the fact that some of the wealthiest, most educated investors in the world entrusted almost $65 billion with Bernie Madoff, who turned out to be a felonious flimflammer, who could blame them?

But Wealthsimple happens to the opposite of a scam. Rather than promise you Madoff-like returns, we’ll always manage your expectations about portfolio performance, go out of our way to tell you exactly what we charge for our service, and happily answer tough questions about what you get for your money. In fact, the secret sauce of what we makes us most appealing is that we’re totally happy to share the recipe for our sauce. We never really got why anyone would want to eat something called “secret sauce.” We’re an open book regarding our investment strategy.

Though we’re not big into name dropping, we’re backed by the Power Financial Group, one of the biggest players in the mutual fund and insurance business in Canada. And lest you imagine us dipping into your life savings to go on a midnight Dom Perignon run for our Christmas party, because we entrust your money to a “custodian,” we actually have no ability to directly access your investment except to assess our (very reasonable) fees. And because we’re what’s known in the biz as a fiduciary, we’re legally obligated to make investment decisions in your best interest, not in ways that would enrich the company at the expense of the client.

Still unconvinced and got some tough questions? We invite you to get in touch with us to play a little game we call Stump Wealthsimple. What you’ll win every time? Peace of mind.

In investing, boring is good, and Wealthsimple is just about as boring as they come. Though we may not raise your heart rate, we do offer state of the art technology, low fees and the kind of personalized, friendly service you might have not thought imaginable from an automated investing service.

