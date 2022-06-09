How to Use Netfile for Online Tax Filing in Canada

NETFILE is an electronic service that allows you to file your personal taxes online directly with the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). NETFILE-certified tax software allows you to file your tax returns while avoiding errors.

Once you file your return using a NETFILE-certified tax filing software, you will get a confirmation that it has been received. NETFILE simplifies the process—you don’t have to send in any receipts unless asked at a later date.

Depending on the NETFILE-certified tax preparation software you use, you may file provincial and territorial tax returns with your federal income tax return. Most provincial/territorial income taxes are administered by the CRA. Forms to calculate your provincial/territorial income tax are included with the T1 Income Tax Return. Check if your tax software is certified for all provinces and territories. Revenu Québec has a separate list of authorized software that can be used to NETFILE your taxes.

Your tax return will be processed faster when using NETFILE vs. mailing a paper return. NETFILE also means getting your tax refund faster if you elect direct deposit rather than waiting on a paper check in the mail. Your refund may be deposited in your account in as little as two weeks.

What is the Difference Between EFILE and NETFILE?

The main difference between EFILE and NETFILE is the intended user.

EFILE is the CRA’s electronic tax filing system used by tax professionals, such as accountants, to file a client’s tax return. NETFILE is the CRA’s electronic tax filing system for individuals looking to file their own tax return.

Not every tax preparer can use the CRA’s EFILE system. They need to apply for and receive a Preparer ID, EFILE number, and password. (Before using a tax preparer to file your taxes, check that they have the necessary credentials to EFILE your tax return.)

If you’re doing your own taxes, make sure to use a NETFILE-certified tax software. Check out the list of CRA-certified tax software for free and pay-what-you-want options that can save you money.

NETFILE Canada Eligibility

To submit your return digitally, CRA’s NETILE or EFILE is what you use in Canada. You may be able to use NETFILE to file your personal tax return if you meet certain criteria. However, not everyone is eligible to use NETFILE to file taxes electronically in Canada.

Tax preparers cannot file taxes on a client’s behalf using NETFILE. They will need to use EFILE to file taxes. In addition, there are restrictions as to the types of tax returns that can be sent to the CRA electronically.

The CRA won’t accept electronic tax returns…

For any year prior to 2017; only tax returns for 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 or 2021 can be filed electronically using NETFILE. Revenu Quebec only accepts returns for the current tax year plus three previous years; for the 2021 tax year, this means returns for 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

For another person, such as a spousal/family return; every taxpayer must file a separate tax return

You can’t use NETFILE to file your tax return if any of the restrictions below apply to you:

Declared bankruptcy in 2020 or 2021 (excludes proposals for bankruptcy)

Non-resident of Canada or an emigrant. This excludes certain income and tax forms.

Your tax return was discounted by a third party (i.e. your tax return was prepared by a registered EFILE tax preparer who calculates your refund and pays part of it before filing your income tax and benefit return with the CRA)

Filing tax return for someone who died in 2020 or 2021

Have a social insurance number (SIN) starting with zero and are not a newcomer to Canada

Your address is outside Canada

Elect to defer tax on distributions of spin-off shares by foreign corporations

Claiming less than the maximum for the federal foreign tax credit

Check out the full list of NETFILE eligibility restrictions to find out if you can file your tax return online.

Can I Use NETFILE for My First Tax Return?

Yes, if you are a first-time tax filer, you can file your tax return using NETFILE. Check out the list of CRA-approved online tax preparation software, and make sure you download the latest version before starting your tax return.

Can I NETFILE HST/GST to file returns to the CRA?

If you own your own small business, you may need to collect goods and services tax (GST) or harmonized sales tax (HST) depending on the province where your business is located.

The requirement starts if you meet a certain threshold income, which is $30,000 for the 2021 tax filing year. You will need to register for the GST/HST based on the small supplier limit calculation guidelines by the CRA. GST/HST registrants (those who need to collect and remit GST/HST) need to file a GST/HST return. You can use GST/HST NETFILE to file your GST/HST tax return and eligible rebates directly to the CRA over the Internet.

GST/HST NETFILE is available to all GST/HST registrants, excluding those with accounts that are administered by Revenu Québec.

When can I NETFILE My Taxes in Canada?

If you need to NETFILE or ReFile (an online service that lets individuals and EFILE service providers send online adjustments) your tax return for 2017, 2018, 2019 or 2020, you have until Jan. 28, 2022 to do so. The 2022 online tax filing starts February 2022, and you can also file for previous years starting with 2017 at that point.

The tax deadline depends on your employment and/or your spouse’s employment status. Most Canadians need to NETFILE their tax return by May 2, 2022 (the normal deadline is April 30, but it falls on a weekend in 2022). If you are self-employed or your spouse is self-employed, the filing deadline is June 15, 2022. Please note that if you owe any taxes, the payment deadline is May 2, 2022.

How Do I NETFILE My Tax Return?

To NETFILE your tax return, you will need to use a NETFILE-certified tax software. Check out the list of CRA-approved software for free or pay-what-you-want options. Make sure you use tax software that is certified for the year(s) you want to use it to file your return.

Free NETFILE Tax Software in Canada

The CRA certifies tax software every year. There are both free and paid options. Some free options offer pay-what-you-want software and some paid software offer a free option if you meet certain criteria.

Free tax filing software is sometimes based on a person’s tax situation or income. Make sure you meet the qualifications for the free option before getting started.

Make sure the software you choose is certified for the tax year you want to file. If the software you have is not certified for the year you need, go with a different option.