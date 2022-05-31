Skip to main content

How to Buy SKALE (SKL)

Start trading crypto
robertstevens

Robert has reported for a variety of international publications including the Associated Press, The Guardian, Vice, and Decrypt. Current areas of interest include the political economy of technology, cryptocurrencies, and privacy. Robert has a Bachelor of Science from UCL, and a Master's degree from the University of Oxford's Internet Institute.

Our content is made possible by clients who pay for our smart financial services. Learn more about us here.

What is SKALE (SKL)?

SKALE (SKL) is the native currency of the SKALE Network, a sidechain network that connects to Ethereum but runs independently, cutting down on fees while speeding up transactions.

The project was launched in 2018 by co-founders Stan Kladko and Jack O’Holleran, who went on to launch the SKL token in 2020. They wanted to address some common complaints with Ethereum (the largest smart contract-supporting blockchain): it’s too slow to service its huge community, transactions are expensive, and block space is scarce. By working alongside Ethereum, SKALE can process many more transactions, much faster, before officially recording them in the Ethereum blockchain.

SKALE is far from the only project trying to help Ethereum scale. Although they use wildly different methods, Polygon, Arbitrum, Loopring, and Optimism also try to make things faster and cheaper for Ethereum users.

What can you do with SKALE?

SKL is a utility token that blockchain developers can spend to deploy their applications on SKALE’s network of independent, Ethereum Virtual Machine-compatible blockchains, and rent SKALE’s blockchain resources.

You can also stake SKL to secure the network. This means you lock up your SKL tokens as collateral and allow them to be used to validate transactions. SKALE is a proof-of-stake blockchain, meaning that the network randomly selects stakers to confirm other people’s transactions. Broadly, the more tokens you stake, the more SKL tokens you’ll receive as a reward for validating transactions on the network.

SKL also functions as a governance token. This means you can use it for “on-chain” votes that determine the rules of the SKALE Network.

How can you buy SKALE?

You can buy SKL on a brokerage like Wealthsimple (👋), a cryptocurrency exchange platform, or a decentralized exchange.

While brokerages like Wealthsimple Crypto buy SKL from elsewhere and provide them to clients, cryptocurrency exchanges let you buy SKL directly from other users through peer-to-peer matching engines. Exchanges are usually a little cheaper than brokerages, but lots of the big ones don’t operate in parts of Canada. Decentralized exchanges go a step further than exchanges, selling you crypto directly within a blockchain protocol. They’re often more expensive, since you have to pay for the price of a blockchain transaction.

Last Updated May 31, 2022

Buy & sell crypto instantly

Start trading

What's the Next Big Thing in Cryptocurrency?

By Robert Stevens

Ethereum Classic is an old version of Ethereum that, after some infighting within the Ethereum community, decided to go its own way.

How to Buy 1inch Exchange Token Coin in Canada 2022

By Robert Stevens

1inch is a suite of decentralized finance tools. Its most prominent feature aims to reduce trading costs on decentralized exchanges.

The Crypto Climbers: Digital Currencies that Grew the Most Last Year

By Robert Stevens

No one can predict which cryptos will see the biggest or fastest growth in the future. But we can tell you about some of the coins that saw immense growth in 2021.

Spinning Wealthsimple coin

Buy & sell crypto instantly

About us

Resources

Accounts

More products

Social

Sources:

*PitchBook Benchmarks (as of Q2 2021)
**PitchBook Benchmarks (as of Q2 2021); Accolade Partners

This material is not an offering memorandum, advertisement or offering of any securities in any province or territory of Canada (each, a “Canadian Jurisdiction”). Under no circumstances is this material to be construed as an offer to sell fund interests or other securities or the provision of advice in relation to any fund interests or other securities. Rather, this material describes an opportunity for Wealthsimple Invest clients to participate in an investment portfolio that will include a small allocation to private investments.

Generally, any offer or sale of, or advice related to, any securities described in this material will be made only by an adviser or dealer registered in the appropriate registration category in the applicable Canadian Jurisdiction. No Canadian securities regulatory authority has reviewed or in any way passed upon this information or the merits of any securities described here, and any representation to the contrary is an offence.

An investment allocation to Wealthsimple Venture Fund I and its direct and indirect underlying funds will be subject, directly or indirectly, to management fees, incentive allocation and other fund expenses.

© 2016–2022, Wealthsimple Technologies Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For further details see our Legal Disclosures. By using this website, you accept our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
For information about filing a complaint please visit How to File a Complaint.