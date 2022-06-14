How to Buy QNT

To buy QNT crypto, you’ll need to sign up for a crypto exchange (or a trading platform that is connected to an exchange). One of our favorite places, no surprise, is Wealthsimple. It’s the first regulated crypto platform in Canada. It’s completely encrypted.

What QNT is

Quant crypto (QNT) is a token that helps connect blockchains — the technology that underlies all of crypto. Why do blockchains need to be connected? Blockchains tend to be distinct networks with few bridges between them, and for developers trying to build a business on blockchain technology, this can be incredibly frustrating.

To exist on several blockchains at once, you might have to build the same thing many, many times, in many different ways — and that can be expensive and time-consuming. The Quant Network looks to solve that. Its system enables developers to build across multiple blockchains in one go.

What the QNT token does

It helps the Quant Network run. It’s what developers use to buy licenses for the platform and pay other fees. It’s also how rewards are paid out.

For people who aren’t trying to build a blockchain business, the QNT coin can also just simply be a token that you buy and sell for speculation. Though QNT price prediction is a complex game: The crypto market is notoriously volatile, so the QNT price can rise and fall quite quickly.

What the Quant Network Makes Possible

The star of the Quant Network is called Overledger. Overledger is kind of like an operating system that you could use on all kinds of computers — only instead of computers, it can be used across all kinds of blockchains. It’s like having a common language that different blockchains can speak to one another, enabling them to share apps, marketplaces, and other services.

By connecting crypto networks, Quant claims it will unleash the full potential of the blockchain — reducing redundancies and letting the ecosystem grow more quickly. Quant also believes that connecting blockchains will enable different kinds of blockchains to thrive, since it means all blockchain apps no longer have to pile on to a single blockchain with a single set of priorities and ideals.

Quant’s main competition — and its main advantage

The Quant Network is not the only effort to let different blockchains work easily with one another. There are various token bridges that help users move crypto tokens between blockchains. And there are several other growing technologies that help developers build on various major blockchains at the same time — including a system designed by the popular Ethereum blockchain, called the Ethereum Virtual Machine.

But one thing the Quant Network is particularly good at is connecting not just major blockchains, but smaller, private blockchains. These blockchains are closed systems. Only a select group of businesses may be allowed to exist on them in the hope of creating even more privacy. Overledger works well with several private blockchain networks, helping much more of the blockchain ecosystem work together than just the big names.