Skip links

How to buy Cosmos (ATOM)

Start trading crypto
robertstevens

Robert has reported for a variety of international publications including the Associated Press, The Guardian, Vice, and Decrypt. Current areas of interest include the political economy of technology, cryptocurrencies, and privacy. Robert has a Bachelor of Science from UCL, and a Master's degree from the University of Oxford's Internet Institute.

Our content is made possible by clients who pay for our smart financial services. Learn more about us here.

One of the biggest problems with the blockchain market today is that rival blockchains still have a difficult time speaking with one another. Although an Ethereum protocol can easily connect with another of its kind, it’s tougher to get it to work with, say, Bitcoin or Cardano or Solana.

It’s a little ironic, especially since blockchains are often touted as the solution to the Big Tech incumbents of yore, which created “walled gardens” around their products that make it tricky for consumers to jump ship to a competitor.

Blockchains, to be clear, are decentralised ledgers of transactions maintained by a network of anonymous actors. The most famous examples are Bitcoin and Ethereum. These are the opposite of say, a centralised payments network like Visa or Mastercard, which controls its entire network. They’re open-source, and anyone can spin up a new blockchain in a matter of minutes.

Buy and Sell Bitcoin, Ethereum, and over a dozen other cryptocurrencies with Wealthsimple. Sign up and Trade here.

A lack of interoperability wasn’t a problem when Bitcoin was created in 2008, or when Ethereum created the first blockchain to support decentralised applications in 2015. There weren’t many worthy rivals, and it wasn’t as big of a deal if blockchains couldn’t connect with each other. But it is now, not least because decentralized finance, an industry that grew off the back of Ethereum’s programmability, holds well over $100 billion.

If rival blockchains can’t talk to each other, the industry is still closed off from that ethos of decentralisation, and the industry may struggle to grow. It breeds factionalism and brand loyalty, and leads to frustration when a popular blockchain lacks the speed, cheapness, decentralisation, or programmability of a rival.

Cosmos is a solution to this new-fangled problem. It’s created an “internet of blockchains” that lets different blockchains connect, share information and transact with one another.

What is Cosmos?

“With Cosmos, blockchains can maintain sovereignty, process transactions quickly and communicate with other blockchains in the ecosystem, making it optimal for a variety of use cases,” reads the official documentation. Cosmos hopes to achieve this through something called the IBC, or the Interblockchain Communication protocol.

This protocol fashions a standardised line of communication between blockchains that use Cosmos’s infrastructure. Any blockchain that integrates IBC can freely share information and assets with other IBC blockchains, giving people more choice about how they use blockchain technology. As a result, under Cosmos’s vision, no one blockchain needs to dominate the market, meaning that the industry can get over the tribalism that has dogged it for several years.

Cosmos is the first blockchain to integrate the IBC protocol. When we talk about Cosmos, we’re talking about a network of blockchains that are centred around the Cosmos Hub, the first of these “interconnected blockchains”.

Cosmos blockchains run on something called Byzantine Fault-Tolerance consensus mechanisms. These algorithms protect the network. On a decentralised network, where the validators are anonymous and independent, you need a system that lets you confirm transactions with some authority; if people are approving spurious transactions, the data is bunk and the whole operation falls apart. The BFT algorithm guarantees security, even if up to a third of actors on the network are malicious.

The Cosmos Hub, and many blockchains on Cosmos, run on a BFT algorithm called the Tendermint consensus mechanism. It was created by Jae Kwon, Zarko Milosevic and Ethan Buchman in 2014. Kwon stepped down as CEO of the InterChain foundation, which administrates the Cosmos project, in 2020 amid bitter infighting over the governance of the network and conflicts of interest.

The Tendermint consensus algorithm is designed to be fast. According to the documentation, it takes just a second to produce a block: a batch of transactions that are then uploaded to the ledger and connected in strings called a chain (this is where the term blockchain comes from). The algorithm can handle up to thousands of transactions per second and completing a transaction is instant.

Cosmos can support both private blockchains (networks that only a select group of entities can use, like a consortium of businesses), or public blockchains (that anyone can use. Bitcoin and Ethereum are examples of private blockchains). Cosmos is a proof-of-stake blockchain, which means that those with the most coins, not the beefiest computers, get to validate transactions.

Anyone can create another blockchain on Cosmos using the Cosmos SDK (software development kid). In Cosmos-speak, these blockchains are called zones. All the zones are backed by the Tendermint consensus mechanism. As a test, Cosmos created Ethermeint, a module that ports the Ethereum Virtual Machine into Cosmos. All the tools that Ethereum developers use to build Ethereum’s panoply of decentralized applications also work on Cosmos, plus wallets like Metamask.

What is ATOM?

The Cosmos network is backed by a coin called ATOM. This token does lots of different things. The first use is as a governance token—a token used to vote on the future of the network. You can also stake ATOM as a validator to confirm transactions on Cosmos, or use it to pay validators to process your own transactions.

ATOM can also be used to back other zones in the Cosmos ecosystem. This way of structuring blockchains is called a bridge-hub model. In Cosmos, the Cosmos hub is—no points for guessing—the hub that connects these other zones. Each zone can secure itself with its own coins, but it can also use ATOM to ensure that it has enough money backing it.

Validators can earn a cut of transaction fees. You can also delegate your tokens to other validators, and earn a cut of the money that they make from validating transactions. A small proportion of validator fees is also taxed by the network; this money goes to a reserve pool, held by the network, that increases Cosmos’s security. The network started with 100 validators in its first year and plans to expand that to 300 over the following decade.

In this proof-of-stake system, the ATOM token is used as a work token, whereby users can stake their ATOM or delegate their ATOM to other validators who are participating in validation. If you plan to delegate fees to a validator, note that each one is different. Some will take larger cuts, and some aren’t online as much. Those at are inactive might not earn as much in fees as other validators, and may even get “jailed”—when the network forbids them from validating as a punishment for not being good enough.

Like Solana, Cardano, Polkadot and Ethereum, Cosmos also supports smart contracts: self-enforcing financial contracts that run on blockchain code. When the code receives some input, like money, it can modify another section of the code and provide a service, like a loan or an insurance policy.

These include Anchor, Flares, Dawn Protocol and Gravity Dex. Functionally, dapps like these can run the gamut, offering services as diverse as decentralized identifiers for privacy enthusiasts and decentralized exchanges on GravityDEX, which let you swap tokens without the need for an intermediary (like, er, Wealthsimple).

You can also buy and hold ATOM as a speculative asset. It’s a cryptocurrency that trades on regular crypto exchanges, just like Ethereum and Bitcoin. At the time of writing, the 11th of November 2021, ATOM has a market cap of $7.5 billion. Precisely 224,379,539 ATOM tokens are in circulation.

Two private token sales in 2017 raised $16 million, selling ATOM at a rate of $0.1 (not a bad investment, considering it is worth $33.36 as of this writing). About 80% of all tokens went to investors, and the final 20% was split between All In Bits and the Interchain Foundation. All in Bits created the Tendermint Protocol and the Interchain Foundation.

How to buy ATOM

So, how do you actually get your hands on ATOM, the coin that backs the Cosmos blockchain network? Well, you have several options—although you can’t buy it on Wealthsimple as of this writing. You can choose a decentralized exchange, peer-to-peer change or a centralized exchange.

By far the most popular way to buy ATOM, and the one we’ll walk you through now, is on a centralized cryptocurrency exchange. These are companies that operate a little like the New York or Toronto stock exchanges, albeit with less regulatory oversight. Cryptocurrency exchanges maintain order books of cryptocurrencies and incentivise market makers to trade on their platform so that there is always enough liquidity.

Popular examples of centralized crypto exchanges include Binance, Coinbase and Gemini. These exchanges vary wildly in terms of security, regulation and cost. Binance, for instance, does not operate in Ontario and has been kicked out of many countries, including China, Japan and Malta. (Despite this, it’s still the largest exchange by retail trading volume).

Some crypto exchanges are well integrated with the Canadian banking system, although some of the largest—Newton, Shakepay and Coinsmart, do not support ATOM as of this writing. Given how unregulated the crypto market still is, it would be wise to carefully research your exchange of choice before depositing funds. These exchanges might not cover your assets in the event that the whole ship starts to sink.

To buy ATOM on these crypto exchanges, you need to create an account. Exactly which type of identification is required depends on the exchange, but usually, you’ll have to provide some proof that you are…you. Once you have done this, you can create an account. They look a little like stock trading sites, and the principle is the same, too. The only major difference is that you are buying cryptocurrencies, not stocks.

When you buy ATOM, you’re going to have to buy it with something else. This can be a cryptocurrency or a fiat currency (regular money, like the Canadian or US dollar). You can check the most popular markets on sites like CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko; the most popular markets are for USDT, a cryptocurrency whose value is (somewhat contentiously) tied to the US dollar. Next up is USD, the trusty old US dollar, and then Bitcoin, the original cryptocurrency. The Canadian dollar pairing doesn’t even rank in the top 100, according to CoinMarketCap.

So, if you want to buy ATOM with Canadian dollars, you’ll have to buy it with another fiat or crypto currency. To do this, you have to first deposit your Canadian dollars on an exchange. Or, after ensuring the exchange you have chosen lets you buy ATOM in the currency, US dollars. Supposing you want to buy ATOM with CAD, you then need to buy a cryptocurrency that pairs with ATOM. You can check which one you need by typing ATOM into the coin ticker bar, and then pick a pairing that also supports CAD trades. Often, this will be a stablecoin, like USDC or USDT, or a major coin like Bitcoin or Ethereum.

Once you have picked one of these coins, you can buy your ATOM tokens. If you just want to buy them outright, you’re looking for a ‘spot’ trade at the market rate. You’ll probably have to pay a trading fee for this purchase. These fees usually decline if you spend more money.

Once you have bought your ATOM, it’ll go into the wallet held on the exchange. This is known as a ‘custodial’ wallet, since the exchange is looking after your money, a little like how a bank looks after the money in your account. However, since many of these exchanges are scarcely regulated, it is generally advisable to self-custody… There are two ways to do this. The first is to store it in a web or mobile wallet, like MetaMask or Trust Wallet. The second, which is slightly more secure, is to store it on a hardware wallet like a Ledger or a Trezor, and then store this wallet in your house. These are ‘non-custodial’ solutions, since looking after the money becomes your sole responsibility.

Last Updated December 8, 2021

Buy & sell crypto instantly

Start trading

Discover more about

Art Blocks | How To Buy Art Blocks in Canada (2021)?

By Robert Stevens

Art Blocks is a generative art NFT platform on Ethereum. Learn more here.

How to buy Stacks (STX)?

By Robert Stevens

Stacks, formerly known as Blockstack, is a programmable blockchain network that takes one of the best bits about Bitcoin—its decentralisation and well-trusted security—and uses it to power a platform backed by the best bit about Ethereum, the smart contract.

How To Buy Bitcoin In Canada (2021 Updated)

By Robert Stevens

Want to buy Bitcoin but not sure where to start? Pay attention: here’s everything you need to know about buying Bitcoin.

Spinning Wealthsimple coin

Buy & sell crypto instantly

Start trading crypto

Products

Features

Resources

Pricing

Language

Follow

Download

This article is provided for informational purposes only. It does not cover every aspect of the topic it addresses. The content is not intended to be investment advice, tax, legal or any other kind of professional advice. Before taking any action based on this information you should consult a professional. This will ensure that your individual circumstances have been considered properly and that action is taken on the latest available information. We do not endorse any third parties referenced within the article. When you invest, your money is at risk and it is possible that you may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Historical returns, hypothetical returns, expected returns and images included in this content are for illustrative purposes only.

Last Updated: September 21, 2021

We provide investment services and other financial products through several affiliates.

Wealthsimple Trade is offered by Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc. (“ShareOwner”), a registered investment dealer in each province and territory of Canada, a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) (www.iiroc.ca) and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF) (www.cipf.ca), the benefits of which are limited to activities undertaken by ShareOwner.

Wealthsimple Invest and Work are offered by Wealthsimple Inc., a registered portfolio manager in each province and territory of Canada. Assets in your Invest and Work accounts are held with ShareOwner.

Wealthsimple Crypto is offered by Wealthsimple Digital Assets Inc. (“WDA”), a registered restricted dealer in jurisdictions other than Québec. In Québec, WDA is registered as a derivatives dealer. Crypto-assets are not protected by the Canadian Investor Protection Fund, the Canadian Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other investor protection insurance scheme.

Wealthsimple Cash is offered by Wealthsimple Payments Inc., a FINTRAC registered money services business. Funds used to send, receive or spend money in your Cash account are held in a Wealthsimple Save account. Wealthsimple Save is offered by Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc. ShareOwner is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada. Customer accounts held at ShareOwner are not protected by CIPF. Wealthsimple is not a member of IIROC nor a member of CIPF.

All cash balances from your Wealthsimple Cash and Save account(s) are held in trust at a Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC) member institution. Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc. is not a CDIC member institution. CDIC is a federal Crown corporation. CDIC is not a bank or a private insurance company. CDIC protects eligible deposits held at CDIC member institutions in case of a member’s failure. For eligible deposits held in trust at a CDIC member institution, CDIC insures up to $100,000 for each beneficiary named in a trust, provided certain disclosure rules are met. Coverage is free and automatic. For more information on how CDIC trust protection works, click here.

Wealthsimple Tax is offered by SimpleTax Software Inc. under the terms of our Wealthsimple Tax User Agreement.

With any investment, your capital is at risk. The value of your portfolio with Wealthsimple can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you invest. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Read our investment risk disclosure for more information.

For further details see our Legal Disclosures. By using this website, you accept our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

© 2021, Wealthsimple Technologies Inc. All Rights Reserved.