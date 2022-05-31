Skip to main content

How to Buy Bancor (BNT)

Start trading crypto
robertstevens

Robert has reported for a variety of international publications including the Associated Press, The Guardian, Vice, and Decrypt. Current areas of interest include the political economy of technology, cryptocurrencies, and privacy. Robert has a Bachelor of Science from UCL, and a Master's degree from the University of Oxford's Internet Institute.

Our content is made possible by clients who pay for our smart financial services. Learn more about us here.

What is Bancor (BNT)?

Bancor (BNT) is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that launched on the Ethereum blockchain in 2017 after raising $153 million in an initial coin offering. Unlike centralized crypto platforms like Wealthsimple, it runs entirely on code and is governed by a network of token holders.

Bancor’s exchange was one of the first to be structured as an automated market maker — a platform that maintains vast pools of cryptocurrency pairings that users can swap in and out of when they want to exchange one coin for another.

Like the larger exchange Uniswap, Bancor uses pools of paired tokens that users add to and draw from in order to make trades. In Uniswap, those pairs will be things like ETH/SHIB or SHIB/COMP. If there isn’t enough SHIB in the ETH/SHIB pool, the Uniswap protocol might grab some from the SHIB/COMP pool. There’s a brief imbalance, but the laws of supply and demand take over and buyers and sellers drive the prices back to where they should be.

The difference with Bancor is that the BNT token serves as an intermediate pairing for all other coins, and there are always enough BNT to facilitate any trade. This makes a huge difference to the people who provide crypto to Bancor pools: since everything is tied to BNT, they can offer up a single token. No need to give the full pair.

What can you do with Bancor?

If you’re a liquidity provider — and anyone with a little crypto can be — you’ll earn a cut of trading fees in either BNT or the currency you added to the pool. That BNT can be staked as well, compounding your returns.

Since BNT is issued on the Ethereum blockchain, you can stake it in any decentralized finance protocol that will accept it. For instance, you could lend your BNT to earn interest on your holdings within a DeFi protocol or stake it within an exchange.

You can also use BNT to speculate, but like all crypto, BNT is volatile, so holding it means exposure to extreme ups and downs.

How can you buy Bancor?

You can buy Bancor on a cryptocurrency trading platform. There are, broadly, three main types.

The first is a brokerage, like Wealthsimple Crypto 👋, which lets you buy and sell BNT for cash. One advantage of platforms like these, at least in the case of Wealthsimple, is that your purchase is safe and secure.

The second option is a cryptocurrency exchange. These companies match buyers with sellers and let you use cash to purchase.

The third is a decentralized exchange (DEX) — a blockchain protocol that matches buyers and sellers entirely through computer code. While you can’t use fiat to buy crypto on a DEX, and transaction fees can be expensive, many users like that DEXes are non-custodial, so you are in complete control of your crypto in your own wallet, not the platform.

Last Updated May 31, 2022

Buy & sell crypto instantly

Start trading

How to Buy SupDucks

By Robert Stevens

What the SupDucks are, why they’re so popular and how to buy them.

A Guide to Coinbase Fees

By Robert Stevens

Coinbase is one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. How much does it cost to use? It depends how you use it.

What are The Meebits?

By Robert Stevens

The Meebits are a collection of 20,000 3D crypto-art characters created by Larva Labs, the inventor of CryptoPunks.

Spinning Wealthsimple coin

Buy & sell crypto instantly

About us

Resources

Accounts

More products

Social

Sources:

*PitchBook Benchmarks (as of Q2 2021)
**PitchBook Benchmarks (as of Q2 2021); Accolade Partners

This material is not an offering memorandum, advertisement or offering of any securities in any province or territory of Canada (each, a “Canadian Jurisdiction”). Under no circumstances is this material to be construed as an offer to sell fund interests or other securities or the provision of advice in relation to any fund interests or other securities. Rather, this material describes an opportunity for Wealthsimple Invest clients to participate in an investment portfolio that will include a small allocation to private investments.

Generally, any offer or sale of, or advice related to, any securities described in this material will be made only by an adviser or dealer registered in the appropriate registration category in the applicable Canadian Jurisdiction. No Canadian securities regulatory authority has reviewed or in any way passed upon this information or the merits of any securities described here, and any representation to the contrary is an offence.

An investment allocation to Wealthsimple Venture Fund I and its direct and indirect underlying funds will be subject, directly or indirectly, to management fees, incentive allocation and other fund expenses.

© 2016–2022, Wealthsimple Technologies Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For further details see our Legal Disclosures. By using this website, you accept our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
For information about filing a complaint please visit How to File a Complaint.