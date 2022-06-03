How to Buy ANKR

Buying ANKR is just like buying any other kind of crypto. You have to find a crypto exchange (or a trading platform associated with an exchange) that sells it. There are many options out there, but we hope you’ll consider ours. Wealthsimple offers the first Canadian crypto platform that’s regulated. It uses Gemini Trust Company, LLC, (which is also regulated) as its crypto custodian, and it has Coincover protect your crypto from theft.

What ANKR is

The ANKR coin works behind the scenes of the Ankr protocol, which, at the moment, has two divisions: there’s Ankr Build, which helps developers build apps across blockchain networks, and Ankr Earn, which makes it far easier for blockchain users to help secure their favorite blockchains. Ankr has also been developing Ankr Game, which (among other things) helps video games utilize blockchain technology to do things like build NFT avatars.

What you can do with ANKR

ANKR serves two purposes for the Ankr protocol: it’s a medium of exchange, so people spend it to do things like pay the fees charged to develop their app on Ankr Build. Though it’s also a governance token, which means that holders can propose changes to the Ankr protocol and vote on network decisions.

Like many coins, ANKR can also be used to speculate. Also like many coins, ANKR has extreme volatility, so you should be cautious.

What the ANKS protocol makes possible

Beyond enabling developers to build apps across blockchains with Ankr Build, Ankr Earn offers a novel way of helping people participate in a crucial part of blockchain technology: staking.

Staking is a way of securing a blockchain. Users offer up (or “stake”) their coins as collateral and, for doing so, they typically earn rewards. The problem with staking is that it isn’t accessible to many investors. It can be really expensive (sometimes requiring people to put up tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of crypto to take part), and it typically requires you to “lock” your assets — meaning you can’t trade them — while they’re being used.

Ankr Earn lets people stake with far fewer assets. The protocol also gives users the equivalent value of their staked coins in special staking tokens called Liquid Staking tokens that can be used elsewhere — effectively unlocking the value that users wouldn’t have access to during the staking process. As a result, people who stake ANKR can actually stake the same money in multiple places at the same time, multiplying potential rewards.

The value of ANKR

For ANKR, the key is that there is a set number of ANKR tokens that will not change over time, which means that its value is particularly susceptible to demand. Since developers and customers need ANKR tokens in order to use Ankr’s suite of tools, if the popularity of Ankr increases, so should the value of ANKR.