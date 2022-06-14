How to Buy AMP

You buy AMP the same way you buy lots of other coins: by going to a crypto exchange — either centralized or decentralized — or a crypto trading platform like Wealthsimple. We are the first crypto platform to be regulated in Canada, after all. You can also use peer-to-peer services, but know that that comes with increased risk.

What is AMP?

AMP is a token used to help make buying things with crypto far easier. How? One big issue with blockchain technology is that, on some networks, it can take several minutes, hours, or even days for transactions to go through — much longer than most of us are used to waiting when we buy with cash or a credit card. The longer that period is, the more likely it is that the value of the crypto you are trading will change.

This may not sound like a big deal for some trades, but if a retailer wants to let people pay for goods with crypto, they probably don’t want the price of those goods to fall in the time it takes to check out. They also don’t want you to have to hang around in the store for 10 minutes while you wait for your transaction to clear.

One solution to this problem is the Amp protocol, which uses its own token — AMP — to make those purchases less time-consuming. When you make a purchase, Amp’s payments network puts AMP up as collateral until the actual crypto you want to pay with makes it to the store’s account.

How AMP Works

Amp’s payment network is called Flexa, and it’s supported by thousands of stores in North America, like Lowe’s and Nordstrom. Say you want to use ETH to buy a nice sweater. (It’s cashmere, but it’s on sale, and you deserve it.) The Flexa app creates a barcode, which the salesperson scans to complete the transaction. Flexa immediately pays Nordstrom by deducting the ETH from your digital wallet in the app. To protect Nordstrom from incurring loss in case the transaction does not go through, staked AMP (the people who provide the staked funds receive a reward for doing so) is used as collateral. Once the official transaction clears, the collateral is promptly released. Nordstrom has its money — minus a 1% fee used to reward stakers — and you have your sweater, with no waiting required.

What Else You Can Do With AMP

As with many cryptocurrencies, you can simply buy and sell AMP as a form of speculation. But, of course, be careful. With the volatility of the crypto market, it’s hard to predict the token’s future value.

You can also stake AMP to be a part of the pool that the Flexa network uses as collateral. To earn crypto from staking, you’ll have to lock that AMP, meaning you won’t be able to sell or use it until you stop staking. But, for doing so, you’ll earn rewards — often in the form of more AMP.

AMP is also a governance token, meaning that you can use it to influence the future of the Amp protocol by voting on — or even suggesting — proposals for improvement.