How old do you have to be to invest?

Andrew Goldman

Perhaps your baby has the investing talent to work on Bay Street while still in diapers. Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but babies are legally forbidden from investing.

Because the government doesn’t trust minors to make informed investment decisions, you must be the age of majority in your province in order to open a trading account. Eighteen is that magic age in most provinces. There is, however, one phenomenal way to allow any Canadian kids to be able benefit from Wealthsimple’s wise financial advice. Open an RESP in their name and start investing for her higher education.

Last Updated November 7, 2018

