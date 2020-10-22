How to do your taxes in Canada

Our content is made possible by clients who pay for our smart financial services. Learn more about us here.

Whether you’re a first-time filer, or someone who’s been going to a tax preparer for years, you might be wondering if you can do your own taxes.

You can, and it’s easier than you think.

1. Gather your tax documents

Grab your slips and receipts. If you aren’t sure what you need, you can use our handy checklist to collect all the documents that you’ll need to file your tax return.

2. Enter your personal information

When you use an online filing system like SimpleTax, you can start entering information right away.

SimpleTax About You section

Once you’ve kicked the tires, we highly recommend you sign up for an account to save your data. Signing up is free and takes only 30 seconds.

3. Report your “stuff”

After you’ve filled out your personal details, you’ll see our + Add search box. You’ll use this box to add the stuff you gathered in step 1 to your tax return. For example, if you have a T4 slip from your job, search for “T4” or “job” to add a T4 section to your return.

SimpleTax t4 box

If you aren’t sure where to begin, you can click on “Need some suggestions?” and we’ll show you everything you can add to your return. You can filter the list based on your life situation and select the sections you need.

SimpleTax Suggestions box

Once you add something to your tax return, it’s as easy as transcribing data from your slips and receipts and answering a few simple questions. If you need help along the way, our help site is fantastic. If you get really stuck, you can send us a friendly email and we’ll get back to you as soon as we can.

4. Review your return

When you’re done entering all your stuff, click on the Check & Optimize button. We’ll run thousands of calculations to help optimize your return. We’ll even make suggestions or give you warnings if we think you might have missed something.

Simpletax warnings

5. File your return and get your refund

Once your return is error-free, you can file it online with the CRA with a couple of clicks. If you’ve set up direct deposit, you can get your refund in as few as 8 days.

If you still aren’t sure if you can do your own taxes, why not give it a try? Spend 10 or 15 minutes and see how far you get. You might even finish your tax return.

Last Updated October 22, 2020

Wealthsimple is investing on autopilot.

How to do your taxes in Canada

2 min read

Wondering how to do your taxes in Canada? We got you covered.

How to Make a Budget

By Luisa Rollenhagen

10 min read

It's never too late to learn one of the most essential life skills: making and sticking to a budget. Let us show you how to budget like a champion.

What to Know About Old Age Security

By Katherine Gustafson

7 min read

OAS is a universal benefit funded by general tax revenues. It provides a taxable monthly payment to people aged 65 and over. Learn more here!

Products
Features
Resources
Pricing
Country
Language
Follow
Download

This article is provided for informational purposes only. It does not cover every aspect of the topic it addresses. The content is not intended to be investment advice, tax, legal or any other kind of professional advice. Before taking any action based on this information you should consult a professional. This will ensure that your individual circumstances have been considered properly and that action is taken on the latest available information. We do not endorse any third parties referenced within the article. When you invest, your money is at risk and it is possible that you may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Historical returns, hypothetical returns, expected returns and images included in this content are for illustrative purposes only.

We provide investment services and other financial products through several affiliates. Our Invest and Smart Savings products are offered by Wealthsimple Inc., a registered portfolio manager in each province and territory of Canada.

Our Trade and Save products are offered by Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc. (ShareOwner), a registered investment dealer in each province and territory of Canada. Some clients of Wealthsimple for Advisors have accounts with Wealthsimple Advisor Services Inc. (WASI), a registered mutual fund dealer in each province and territory of Canada. Our Cash product is offered by Wealthsimple Payments Inc., a money services business registered by FINTRAC. Money in your Cash account is held in an account with ShareOwner.

Wealthsimple Crypto is made available through the Wealthsimple Trade app, but is offered by Wealthsimple Digital Assets Inc., a virtual currency dealer money services business authorized by FINTRAC. Wealthsimple Crypto is currently not registered as a securities adviser or securities dealer. Cryptocurrencies purchased and held in an account with Wealthsimple Crypto are not protected by CIPF, the Canadian Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other investor protection insurance scheme. Any information about Wealthsimple Crypto, platform, emails, or other communications, are for informational purposes and not intended as a solicitation or advertisement for Wealthsimple Crypto.

ShareOwner is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (www.iiroc.ca). Customer accounts are protected by the Canadian Investor Protection Fund within specified limits. A brochure describing the nature and limits of coverage is available upon request or at (www.cipf.ca).

WASI is a member of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada and a member of the MFDA Investor Protection Corporation.

With any investment, your capital is at risk. The value of your portfolio with Wealthsimple can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you invest. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Read our (investment risk disclosure) for more information.

By using this website, you accept our (Terms of Use) and (Privacy Policy). Copyright 2020 Wealthsimple Technologies Inc.

IIROC Member CIPF Member MFDA Member