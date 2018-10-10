Liberty Tax: What You Need to Know

Start your tax return
Luisa Rollenhagen

Luisa Rollenhagen is a writer and editor who lives in Berlin.

Our content is made possible by clients who pay for our smart financial services. Learn more about us here.

When taxes are due, many of us fall into a similar routine: Scratching our heads at all the different forms we need to submit, digging out that forgotten receipt from the bottom of the drawer, and searching for professional help when all else fails. For many people, that means relying on professionals to ease the headache of filing tax returns, claiming credits, and declaring multiple sources of income. Often, they’ll turn to a tax preparation company like Liberty Tax. Here’s an overview.

Wealthsimple Tax is a simple way to file your taxes. File your return with confidence it’s done right, and pay what you want—there’s no catch.

What is Liberty Tax?

Liberty Tax is one of the most popular tax prep companies and has over 3,000 offices in the United States and Canada. The company officially launched in 1998, after John Hewitt, co-founder of Jackson Hewitt. Since then, the company has grown to encompass a wide network of franchises under the holding company Franchise Group, Inc, which eventually became the third-largest tax preparation franchise in the United States.

What services does Liberty Tax offer?

You can either file in person, with the help of a tax professional, or file online, with Liberty Tax’s own tax prep software. Its online services feature a three-tiered pricing system, with the Basic tier ($44.95) catering to simple returns, the Deluxe tier ($44.95) being aimed at more complex returns, and the Premium feature ($44.95) being aimed at freelancers and self-employed customers. All of their services are also available in Spanish.

Liberty Tax also offers you the option of reaching out to their “virtual tax pro,” a tax professional from one of the Liberty Tax offices who can offer remote help, as well as allowing you to upload files into a secured portal so that a pro can have a look at them.

Liberty Tax also offers a free service called “Tax School,” where you can attend in-person or online classes and learn more about basic income tax preparation, including courses on filing requirements, tax credits, standard and itemized deductions, tax tables, and more.

Do I have to pay to have my taxes filed?

Yes. While it’s completely free to sign up for Liberty Tax, once you want to e-file your taxes, you’ll have to pay.

Note that there are tax preparation software options on the market that come with free filing services, with some even offering a $0-flat fee for all of their services. It’s worth doing some research.

Where are the Liberty Tax offices?

Liberty Tax’s brick-and-mortar offices are located in many major Canadian and U.S. cities. Liberty Tax has multiple offices in every U.S. state.

In Canada, there are Liberty Tax offices located in the following provinces:

Ontario

Manitoba

Newfoundland & Labrador

New Brunswick

Nova Scotia

Prince Edward Island

Saskatchewan

Alberta

British Columbia

Yukon

Northwest Territories

There are no Liberty Tax offices in Quebéc or Nunavut.

Last Updated October 10, 2018

File your tax return online

Start your return

Discover more about

How to Withdraw RRSP Money Without Paying Tax

By Zina Kumok

4 min read

Taking full advantage of your investment portfolio isn’t just about promoting growth—it’s also about minimizing loss.

Everything you need to know about the T777

By Diana Grey

4 min read

If you're an employee and you're looking to claim work-related expenses on your taxes, then this form is for you.

A Guide to RC66

By Diana Grey

4 min read

Canadian parents with children below 18 years of age can fill out form RC66 to apply for Canada Child Benefits (CCB) and GST/HST credits for their children. Here's what you need to know.

Products

Features

Resources

Pricing

Country

Language

Follow

Download

This article is provided for informational purposes only. It does not cover every aspect of the topic it addresses. The content is not intended to be investment advice, tax, legal or any other kind of professional advice. Before taking any action based on this information you should consult a professional. This will ensure that your individual circumstances have been considered properly and that action is taken on the latest available information. We do not endorse any third parties referenced within the article. When you invest, your money is at risk and it is possible that you may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Historical returns, hypothetical returns, expected returns and images included in this content are for illustrative purposes only.

We provide investment services and other financial products through several affiliates. Our Invest and Smart Savings products are offered by Wealthsimple Inc., a registered portfolio manager in each province and territory of Canada.

Our Trade and Save products are offered by Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc. (ShareOwner), a registered investment dealer in each province and territory of Canada. Some clients of Wealthsimple for Advisors have accounts with Wealthsimple Advisor Services Inc. (WASI), a registered mutual fund dealer in each province and territory of Canada. Our Cash product is offered by Wealthsimple Payments Inc., a money services business registered by FINTRAC. Money in your Cash account is held in an account with ShareOwner.

Wealthsimple Crypto is made available through the Wealthsimple Trade app, but is offered by Wealthsimple Digital Assets Inc., a virtual currency dealer money services business authorized by FINTRAC. Wealthsimple Crypto is currently not registered as a securities adviser or securities dealer. Cryptocurrencies purchased and held in an account with Wealthsimple Crypto are not protected by CIPF, the Canadian Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other investor protection insurance scheme. Any information about Wealthsimple Crypto, platform, emails, or other communications, are for informational purposes and not intended as a solicitation or advertisement for Wealthsimple Crypto.

ShareOwner is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (www.iiroc.ca). Customer accounts are protected by the Canadian Investor Protection Fund within specified limits. A brochure describing the nature and limits of coverage is available upon request or at (www.cipf.ca).

WASI is a member of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada and a member of the MFDA Investor Protection Corporation.

With any investment, your capital is at risk. The value of your portfolio with Wealthsimple can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you invest. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Read our (investment risk disclosure) for more information.

By using this website, you accept our (Terms of Use) and (Privacy Policy). Copyright 2020 Wealthsimple Technologies Inc.

IIROC Member CIPF Member MFDA Member