What is the Guaranteed Income Supplement?

Author bio

Diana Grey has a Public Relations major with over five years of work experience, including writing for Wealthsimple. After graduating, she joined a tech software startup company as a marketing assistant manager. At the company she has majored in content marketing and closing customers. She understands the science of SEO and produces highly rating articles.

Our content is made possible by clients who pay for our smart financial services. Learn more about us here.

Having a retirement plan is crucial as it will help you avoid poverty at an old age. This is where the Guaranteed Income Supplement comes in handy. Being a low-income earner and aged 65 years above gives you the eligibility to benefit from GIS.

What is a Guaranteed Income Supplement?

The GIS is a supplementary income in addition to the Old Age Security pension, applicable to low-income seniors aged 65 years and above. However, you must be approved for Old Age Security to benefit from GIS. You can get the application kit by contacting Service Canada via 1-800-277-9914. Alternatively, you can visit their website servicecanada.gc.ca.

Who Qualifies for GIS

To qualify for the Guaranteed Income Supplement, you should be;

  • A resident of Canada

  • approved for Old Age Security

  • Earning lower than the set maximum allowed income levels

To get approved for OAS pension, you must be a Canadian citizen, be 65 years and above, and have resided in Canada for about 10 years since you were 18 years of age. If you're living outside Canada, you should be 65 years and above must have lived in Canada for about 20 years since you were 18 years. More so, you should be a Canadian or a legal resident of Canada.

The GIS maximum allowed income comes at different levels based on your marital status. it also depends on whether your spouse is receiving the Allowance or OAS.

The current GIS marital status rates for 2020 are:

For single, divorced, or widowed OAS pensioners

If you fall into this category, you’re eligible for a maximum monthly payment amount of $917.29 if your annual income is less than $18,624.

If you have a common-law partner or spouse

If your common-law partner or spouse receives the full OAS pension and your annual income is less than $24,576, you’re eligible for a monthly payment will be $552.18.

If your spouse or common-law partner does not receive Allowance or OAS pension and your annual income is less than $44,640, you’re eligible for a monthly payment will be $917.29.

These income levels are reviewed quarterly based on the changes in the Consumer Price Index. Income for GIS is considered the same as your net income based on your Income Tax return report.

The Year's Income Used for GIS Purposes

Typically, Guaranteed Income Supplement is based on the previous calendar year's net income. This means the entitlement for July 2021 all through to June 2022 will be based on the 2020 calendar.

However, there is a provision where your payment can be based on the current year's income. This happens when you had a reduction or loss of your revenue. If this happens to you, ensure you contact Service Canada and request them to send you a form indicating the estimated income for the current year.

Your Application for GIS

You need to apply for GIS if:

  • You get a letter from Service Canada asking you to apply

  • You're approved for OAS pension

  • The information in the letter sent to you is incorrect

Before you begin the process, kindly ensure you have;

  • Correct information about your common-law partner or spouse, including date of birth and Social Insurance Number (SIN)

  • Your SIN

  • The banking details to enable you to sign up for the direct deposit

  • Detailed information about the countries you resided in since the age of 18

  • Reduction or loss of pension or pension income

  • Your preferred date for payments

When applying for GIS and Allowance, you must report your net income and deductions. But don't include GIS, OAS, Allowance as income. What is considered as income include;

  • Employment insurance benefits

  • Net income from rental properties

  • Canada Pension Plan benefits

  • Self-employment or net employment income

  • Interest and any other investment income

  • Registered Retirement Savings Plans cashed during the year

  • other income from sources such as alimony and worker's compensation payments

You can apply for the GIS online if you're already enrolled for the OAS pension. However, you must live in Canada with no legal representative on your account. Or you have not yet applied for an OAS pension or receiving any OAS pension. More so, you need to be one month past 64th birthday.

Alternatively, you can make a paper application. Download the GIS (1SP-3025) and include certified and verified copies of the necessary documents. You can mail your application to service Canada or take it in person to their offices.

You'll then get a response about your application- whether you're eligible or not. If you're eligible, the letter will include;

  • The amount you qualify to receive monthly

  • Payment date

However, you can dispute the decision and request a review. Your request must be in writing before the lapse of 90 days since the day you received the decision letter. The assessment will be made by the Service Canada team that wasn't involved in the previous decision.

Is the GIS taxable?

Unlike Old Age Security, Guaranteed Income Security is not taxable. Once you start receiving your GIS, it will get adjusted annually after filing the income tax return. It's important to file an income tax return each year since the amount of income enables the Canada Revenue Agency to evaluate your eligibility for Guaranteed Income Supplement.

It's essential to report your GIS amount in your T4A(OAS) tax slip. The GIS is included in your tax return's total income to determine other provincial and federal benefits.

Final Thought

If you're approved for OAS or past your 64th birthday, it's essential to check if you're eligible for Guaranteed Income Security. As a low-income earner, you require this entitlement to supplement your earnings. It offers financial stability in senior years.

The GIS application is simple, and the entire process is seamless. But if you have any queries, you can always contact Service Canada.

Last Updated December 2, 2020

Wealthsimple is investing on autopilot.

Discover more about

How marriage or common-law unions affect your tax status

2 min read

Got married or moved in together? Here's what you need to know about your new tax status.

Everything you need to know about T1135

By Diana Grey

3 min read

Here's everything you need to know about the T1135, which Canadian taxpayers need to submit if they own foreign investments.

Everything you need to know about the T1013

By Diana Grey

2 min read

If you want to give someone else authority over your CRA account, then you need to fill out a T1013. Here's everything you need to know.

Products
Features
Resources
Pricing
Country
Language
Follow
Download

This article is provided for informational purposes only. It does not cover every aspect of the topic it addresses. The content is not intended to be investment advice, tax, legal or any other kind of professional advice. Before taking any action based on this information you should consult a professional. This will ensure that your individual circumstances have been considered properly and that action is taken on the latest available information. We do not endorse any third parties referenced within the article. When you invest, your money is at risk and it is possible that you may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Historical returns, hypothetical returns, expected returns and images included in this content are for illustrative purposes only.

We provide investment services and other financial products through several affiliates. Our Invest and Smart Savings products are offered by Wealthsimple Inc., a registered portfolio manager in each province and territory of Canada.

Our Trade and Save products are offered by Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc. (ShareOwner), a registered investment dealer in each province and territory of Canada. Some clients of Wealthsimple for Advisors have accounts with Wealthsimple Advisor Services Inc. (WASI), a registered mutual fund dealer in each province and territory of Canada. Our Cash product is offered by Wealthsimple Payments Inc., a money services business registered by FINTRAC. Money in your Cash account is held in an account with ShareOwner.

Wealthsimple Crypto is made available through the Wealthsimple Trade app, but is offered by Wealthsimple Digital Assets Inc., a virtual currency dealer money services business authorized by FINTRAC. Wealthsimple Crypto is currently not registered as a securities adviser or securities dealer. Cryptocurrencies purchased and held in an account with Wealthsimple Crypto are not protected by CIPF, the Canadian Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other investor protection insurance scheme. Any information about Wealthsimple Crypto, platform, emails, or other communications, are for informational purposes and not intended as a solicitation or advertisement for Wealthsimple Crypto.

ShareOwner is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (www.iiroc.ca). Customer accounts are protected by the Canadian Investor Protection Fund within specified limits. A brochure describing the nature and limits of coverage is available upon request or at (www.cipf.ca).

WASI is a member of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada and a member of the MFDA Investor Protection Corporation.

With any investment, your capital is at risk. The value of your portfolio with Wealthsimple can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you invest. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Read our (investment risk disclosure) for more information.

By using this website, you accept our (Terms of Use) and (Privacy Policy). Copyright 2020 Wealthsimple Technologies Inc.

IIROC Member CIPF Member MFDA Member