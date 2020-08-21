EQ Bank vs Tangerine vs Wealthsimple

Nowadays, you’re spoiled for choice if you’re looking for an online bank or financial institution that provides services ranging from a basic chequing account to personal investment accounts to registered accounts to RRSPs and TFSAs, all at the tip of your fingers. Long gone are the days where you had to trudge to the bank and queue up for anything to get done. Now, you’ve got all your account details and information right on your smartphone or laptop. The convenience of online banking is only matched by its low-cost appeal: No brick-and-mortar branches mean that customers often save big time on account fees, with many typical banking fees being eliminated altogether.

But the wide range of choice also means sifting through all the options, perks, and conditions, which can get pretty exhausting. While some companies may function more straightforwardly like a bank, others have a wider range of financial products for you to choose from. We’ve compiled a guide comparing two of the most popular online banks in Canada with Wealthsimple, so that you have a comprehensive overview of their accounts, features, and pricing and find which one is right for you.

About Wealthsimple

Wealthsimple is an online investment manager that combines smart technology with expert financial advice. We allow you to put your money in a managed portfolio (Wealthsimple Invest), do self-directed trading (Wealthsimple Trade) or put your money in a hybrid high-interest savings/chequing account ( Wealthsimple Cash ). We've been in business since 2014, and have over $5 billion in assets under management.

About EQ Bank

EQ Bank is the online-only branch of Equitable Bank. a federally regulated Schedule I Bank with total assets under management of approximately $34 billion. They offer a high interest savings account known as a Savings Plus Account, as well as joint accounts and Guaranteed Investment Certificates (GIC) .

About Tangerine

Tangerine has been in business since 1997 (it was formerly know as ING Bank of Canada) and is a subsidiary of Scotiabank. They offer a wide variety of accounts, including savings accounts, chequing accounts, and retirement accounts like TFSAs. They also offer mortgages and GICs. They have over $3 billion in assets under management.