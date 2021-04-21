Skip links

A Guide to Crypto Taxation (Canada)

Start your free tax return
robertstevens

Robert has reported for a variety of international publications including the Associated Press, The Guardian, Vice, and Decrypt. Current areas of interest include the political economy of technology, cryptocurrencies, and privacy. Robert has a Bachelor of Science from UCL, and a Master's degree from the University of Oxford's Internet Institute.

Our content is made possible by clients who pay for our smart financial services. Learn more about us here.

Crypto trading can be anything from a fun hobby to a serious investment. But casual and power users alike must submit to one common chore: taxes. Trading cryptocurrencies in Canada comes with a host of different rules and regulations, and each crypto trader must heed the law laid down by the Canada Revenue Agency. Handily, we’ve prepared this short guide to gear you up for tax season

In Canada, cryptocurrencies aren’t treated as legal tender; they’re treated as a commodity. Like most investments, you might be liable for two types of taxes: income and capital gains. Income is money that’s earned while capital gains or losses are calculated by how much you’ve made or lost on your crypto holdings when you sell them.

Capital gains on crypto: an explanation

The most common type of crypto tax is the capital gains tax. There are lots of different ways of calculating this but the most common way is to find the price of your cryptocurrency at the time you bought it and compare the price at which you sold. If you sell it for more than you bought it, you’ll be liable for a capital gains tax. If it’s lower, you can write it off as a capital loss.

To calculate that tax, you’ll have to find a reliable source for the price of the cryptocurrency. If you placed your trades on a cryptocurrency exchange, like Binance or Coinbase, it’s likely that the exchange from which you bought the cryptocurrency will have this information. You can usually download batches of your transactions to calculate the price of multiple sales. For tax purposes, prices must be denominated in Canadian dollars.

If you didn’t buy it on an exchange but from, say, a friend, you can find the price of the cryptocurrency on a price aggregator site like CoinMarketCap or CoinGecko, or from a price index like the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index These sites draw price data from several exchanges to calculate the average price of the cryptocurrency at any given moment.

That method might not be possible if it’s an obscure, tiny coin that isn’t listed on an exchange or on price aggregators. In that case, you’ll have to work it out yourself.

There are no hard and fast rules. “Generally, the CRA’s position,” advises the CRA, “is that the fair market value is the highest price, expressed in dollars that a willing buyer and a willing seller who are both knowledgeable, informed, and prudent, and who are acting independently of each other, would agree to in an open and unrestricted market.”

The CRA advises, “Whichever method you choose, use it consistently.” That means using the same broker or price aggregator, or grabbing prices from the same time every day.

As a quick example, suppose you buy one Ethereum for $2,000 and, a few months later, just as the market’s about to peak, you time things right and manage to sell it for $4,000 in cash. You’ll then consider capital gains taxes on $2,000 profit. In Canada, the capital gains tax rate is 50%, so you’ll pay $1,000 of that profit in capital gains taxes.

As another example, suppose you sell that Ethereum for $4,000 in Bitcoin, and then use that $4,000 of Bitcoin to buy a new car. By the time you buy your new car, however, Bitcoin has collapsed and you sell your holdings for $2,000 in cash. You’d then be liable for a capital gains tax of $1,000 ($2,000 x 0.5), then a capital loss tax of $1,000 (-$2,000 x 0.5), putting you right back where you started.

When it comes time to file your capital gains taxes, you’ll have to look for the Schedule 3 tax form for capital gains or losses.

Why things change if you’re running a business

Things change if you’re a business. You might have to report that capital gains tax as income instead.

The CRA judges whether you’re running a business on a case-by-case basis. It considers the following as signs that you’re operating a business: your trades are “for commercial reasons and in a commercially viable way,” you’re acting in a businesslike manner—for instance, you’ve got a business plan—you’re promoting a service, or you show that you hope to make a profit from your crypto trading. Examples of cryptocurrency businesses are those in the business of mining, trading, or exchanging crypto.

If you’re disposing of crypto as part of your business, that’s income, not capital gains. But if your crypto gains and losses aren’t part of your business, you’ll pay capital gains taxes.

Crypto income: an explanation

Depending on how you acquired your Bitcoin, you might have to report it as earned income—even if you’re not running a business. Say you want to sell some cinema tickets for Bitcoin. The CRA would treat this as a “barter transaction” and count that Bitcoin as income. A barter transaction is an exchange that doesn’t use legal currencies.

Bitcoin you’ve earned from mining constitutes income. To mine crypto, you have to run specialised software on your computer and set it to crack complicated math puzzles; for solving them, you’ll earn Bitcoin. You don’t buy this Bitcoin from someone else; the Bitcoin blockchain itself created the currency for you as a reward.

Your tax obligations change if you’re mining crypto as part of a business. If you start taking your hobby seriously, it could easily turn into a business. The CRA says: “If a hobby is pursued in a sufficiently commercial and businesslike way, it can be considered a business activity and will be taxed as such.”

Then there’s yield farming—the practice of locking up your cryptocurrency in a smart contract and earning yields. These yields can be quite lucrative. It’s analogous to interest on a savings account, but instead of a bank lending out your funds or investing it as it likes, a decentralized and automated protocol does the work for you.

The CRA’s tax guidance doesn’t cover these newer forms of crypto income, but tax lawyers say that the existing laws can be applied to these types of earnings. Determining what kind of tax you have to pay depends on how you use that crypto.

If the person earning that yield plans to flip the tokens they earn as soon as they receive them, they could feasibly attempt to justify that to the CRA as a capital gain. However, if they simply accrue the tokens in the form of interest and plan to hold onto them, that person could plausibly treat those earnings as income. Again, if they’re running a business, they might be able to claim this as business income.

For more complicated procedures like yield farming, it is advisable to speak with a professional tax advisor, and, if possible, one well-versed in cryptocurrencies.

How to collect data for your taxes

The CRA advises that you maintain records on your crypto transactions. One of the handy things about the blockchain is that all this information is recorded on the blockchain: a public, immutable ledger of all the transactions ever conducted and a comprehensive database of who owns what.

However, not everything in the cryptoverse is online. If you’re mining crypto, keep your receipts of mining hardware or cloud pool rentals.

As mentioned, cryptocurrency exchanges often have handy features to help you download your data. And to help users keep up with the demand, cryptocurrency tax companies have sprouted up to automatically process transactions. TokenTax, CoinTracker, and TaxBit are some of the more popular ones.

Such tax software often integrates with the APIs of crypto exchanges and wallets to help you calculate your taxes. Some of them also integrate with decentralized finance protocols to help you work out whether you’re liable to pay capital gains taxes or income taxes on your yield farming, plus calculate the byzantine trades some of the lending or liquidity protocols process on your behalf.

However, although these tools can help you save on accountancy fees for repetitive administrative tasks, they are not advanced enough to robustly replace the advice of professional accountants when it comes to working out your tax liabilities for complicated trades. Lots of these software packages have in-house accountants but they also let you export your data so that your local accountant can take a look.

Final Word: Definitely file your taxes

It should be noted that almost all accountants will advise that you should, well, file your taxes. One of the novel features of blockchains is that they are pseudonymous; all of the transactions ever processed are listed on a ledger but the real names of the owners of those wallets are (almost) never revealed. This might imply that you can get away with not filing your taxes. However, tax agencies worldwide are working on cracking down on tax evasion, and leading agencies, including the CRA, share tips on how to find tax dodgers.

Adding to that, several exchanges have provided customer information to tax authorities, and anti-money laundering laws require most exchanges to extract the personal details of their customers. And even if you never use an exchange, complicated blockchain investigation firms can use advanced analytics tools to pinpoint the owners of pseudonymous wallets.

Since all the data is permanently on the blockchain: you can’t cook the books, let alone burn them, it would be unwise to imagine that your tax liabilities might never catch up with you.

Last Updated August 2, 2021

File with Wealthsimple Tax. Maximum refund, guaranteed.

Get started for free

Discover more about

A Guide to Crypto Taxation (Canada)

By Robert Stevens

In Canada, you might be liable for two types of taxes on cryptocurrency: income and capital gains.

Everything you need to know about the T2201

By Diana Grey

In order to qualify for government-funded disability benefits, you need to file the T2201. Here's everything you need to know.

An Overview of Form T4A

By Danielle Kubes

A T4 is an income statement used for tax purposes. This guide explains how the T4 details income you’ve received not captured on other tax slips, such as pension and annuities.

Products

Features

Resources

Pricing

Language

Follow

Download

This article is provided for informational purposes only. It does not cover every aspect of the topic it addresses. The content is not intended to be investment advice, tax, legal or any other kind of professional advice. Before taking any action based on this information you should consult a professional. This will ensure that your individual circumstances have been considered properly and that action is taken on the latest available information. We do not endorse any third parties referenced within the article. When you invest, your money is at risk and it is possible that you may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Historical returns, hypothetical returns, expected returns and images included in this content are for illustrative purposes only.

Last Updated: April 21, 2021

We provide investment services and other financial products through several affiliates.

Wealthsimple Trade is offered by Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc. (“ShareOwner”), a registered investment dealer in each province and territory of Canada, a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) (www.iiroc.ca) and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF) (www.cipf.ca), the benefits of which are limited to activities undertaken by ShareOwner.

Wealthsimple Invest and W4W are offered by Wealthsimple Inc., a registered portfolio manager in each province and territory of Canada. Assets in your Invest and W4W accounts are held with ShareOwner.

Wealthsimple Crypto is offered by Wealthsimple Digital Assets Inc. (“WDA”), a registered restricted dealer in jurisdictions other than Québec. In Québec, WDA is registered as a derivatives dealer. Crypto-assets are not protected by the Canadian Investor Protection Fund, the Canadian Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other investor protection insurance scheme.

Wealthsimple Cash is offered by Wealthsimple Payments Inc., a FINTRAC registered money services business. Funds used to send, receive or spend money in your Cash account are held in a Wealthsimple Save account. Wealthsimple Save is offered by Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc. ShareOwner is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada. Customer accounts held at ShareOwner are not protected by CIPF. Wealthsimple is not a member of IIROC nor a member of CIPF.

All cash balances from your Wealthsimple Cash and Save account(s) are held in trust at a Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC) member institution. CDIC is a federal Crown corporation. CDIC is not a bank or a private insurance company. CDIC protects eligible deposits held at CDIC member institutions in case of a member’s failure. For eligible deposits held in trust at a CDIC member institution, CDIC insures up to $100,000 for each beneficiary named in a trust, provided certain disclosure rules are met. Coverage is free and automatic. For more information on how CDIC trust protection works, click here.

Wealthsimple Tax is offered by SimpleTax Software Inc. under the terms of our Wealthsimple Tax User Agreement.

With any investment, your capital is at risk. The value of your portfolio with Wealthsimple can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you invest. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Read our investment risk disclosure for more information.

For further details see our Legal Disclosures. By using this website, you accept our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

© 2021, Wealthsimple Technologies Inc. All Rights Reserved.