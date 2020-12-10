Canadian Property Taxes - By Province

Local governments in Canada need revenue from property taxes to pay for a wide variety of public services, ranging from police and fire stations to schools, roads and sewers. This tax is imposed on various kinds of property and the primary source of revenue used to fund public services and each municipality has its unique tax formula. However, all property taxes in Canada are based on two critical factors: property value assessment (how much your property is worth) and the residential rate.

Here is a table breaking down the property taxes of each Canadian province:

Provinces Residential Tax Rate Taxes for your home's assessed value of $250,000 Taxes for your home's assessed value of $500,000 Taxes for your home's assessed value of $1,000,000 British Columbia Vancouver 0.24683% $617 $1,234 $2,468 Kelowna 0.52605% $1,315 $2,630 $5,260 Victoria 0.52035% $1,301 $2,602 $5,204 Abbotsford 0.51300% $1,283 $2,565 $5,130 Alberta Calgary 0.63573% $1,589 $3,179 $6,357 Edmonton 0.86869% $2,172 $4,343 $8,687 Lethbridge 1.11067% $2,777 $5,553 $11,107 Ontario Toronto 0.599704% $1,589 $3,178 $6,355 Burlington 0.81519% $2,038 $4,076 $8,152 Ottawa 1.06841% $2,671 $5,342 $10,684 Mississauga 0.82348% $2,059 $4,117 $8,235 Waterloo 1.10785% $2,770 $5,539 $11,078 Kitchener 1.12975% $2,824 $5,649 $11,297 Hamilton 1.26196% $3,155 $6,310 $12,620 Guelph 1.17125% $2,928 $5,856 $11,713 London 1.35082% $3,377 $6,754 $13,508 New Brunswick Saint John 1.78500% $4,463 $8,925 $17,850 Fredericton 1.42110% $3,553 $7,106 $14,211 Saskatchewan Saskatoon 0.86562% $2,164 $4,328 $8,656 Regina 1.07445% $2,686 $5,372 $10,745 Quebec Montreal 0.76720% $1,918 $3,836 $7,672 Quebec City 0.87780% $2,195 $4,389 $8,778 Newfoundland & Labrador St. John's 0.73000% $1,825 $3,650 $7,300 Nova Scotia Halifax 1.10850% $2,771 $5,542 $11,085 Manitoba Winnipeg 1.24871% $3,122 $6,244 $12,487

From the table above, Vancouver boasts the lowest property tax rate in Canada. However, the city also has some of the most expensive homes, averaging above $1 million. On the other hand, Victoria has house prices averaging at $699,000, which is significantly lower, but its 0.52035% property tax rate is more than double what real estate owners pay in Vancouver.

In general, cities such as Vancouver and Toronto have high home values and low property taxes, while Fredericton, Winnipeg and other cities with low home values have some of the highest tax rates. However, there's a significant disparity across different cities. Toronto's property taxes, for instance, are almost triple what homeowners pay in Vancouver.