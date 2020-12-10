Canadian Property Taxes - By Province

Local governments in Canada need revenue from property taxes to pay for a wide variety of public services, ranging from police and fire stations to schools, roads and sewers. This tax is imposed on various kinds of property and the primary source of revenue used to fund public services and each municipality has its unique tax formula. However, all property taxes in Canada are based on two critical factors: property value assessment (how much your property is worth) and the residential rate.

Here is a table breaking down the property taxes of each Canadian province:

ProvincesResidential Tax RateTaxes for your home's assessed value of $250,000Taxes for your home's assessed value of $500,000Taxes for your home's assessed value of $1,000,000
British Columbia
Vancouver0.24683%$617$1,234$2,468
Kelowna0.52605%$1,315$2,630$5,260
Victoria0.52035%$1,301$2,602$5,204
Abbotsford0.51300%$1,283$2,565$5,130
Alberta
Calgary0.63573%$1,589$3,179$6,357
Edmonton0.86869%$2,172$4,343$8,687
Lethbridge1.11067%$2,777$5,553$11,107
Ontario
Toronto0.599704%$1,589$3,178$6,355
Burlington0.81519%$2,038$4,076$8,152
Ottawa1.06841%$2,671$5,342$10,684
Mississauga0.82348%$2,059$4,117$8,235
Waterloo1.10785%$2,770$5,539$11,078
Kitchener1.12975%$2,824$5,649$11,297
Hamilton1.26196%$3,155$6,310$12,620
Guelph1.17125%$2,928$5,856$11,713
London1.35082%$3,377$6,754$13,508
New Brunswick
Saint John1.78500%$4,463$8,925$17,850
Fredericton1.42110%$3,553$7,106$14,211
Saskatchewan
Saskatoon0.86562%$2,164$4,328$8,656
Regina1.07445%$2,686$5,372$10,745
Quebec
Montreal0.76720%$1,918$3,836$7,672
Quebec City0.87780%$2,195$4,389$8,778
Newfoundland & Labrador
St. John's0.73000%$1,825$3,650$7,300
Nova Scotia
Halifax1.10850%$2,771$5,542$11,085
Manitoba
Winnipeg1.24871%$3,122$6,244$12,487

From the table above, Vancouver boasts the lowest property tax rate in Canada. However, the city also has some of the most expensive homes, averaging above $1 million. On the other hand, Victoria has house prices averaging at $699,000, which is significantly lower, but its 0.52035% property tax rate is more than double what real estate owners pay in Vancouver.

In general, cities such as Vancouver and Toronto have high home values and low property taxes, while Fredericton, Winnipeg and other cities with low home values have some of the highest tax rates. However, there's a significant disparity across different cities. Toronto's property taxes, for instance, are almost triple what homeowners pay in Vancouver.

Last Updated December 10, 2020

