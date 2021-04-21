Skip links

Best Dividend Stocks in Canada

Start Investing

Dennis Hammer is a writer and finance nerd with six years of investing experience. He writes about personal finance for Wealthsimple. Dennis also manages his own investment portfolio and has funded several businesses in the past. Dennis holds a Bachelor's degree from the University of Connecticut.

Our content is made possible by clients who pay for our smart financial services. Learn more about us here.

Some stocks pay dividends, which are payments made to shareholders. As an investor, you can take these payments in cash to use as income. Or you can spend your dividends on more stocks and bonds to grow your portfolio. If your investment strategy calls for dividend securities, you’ll want to fill your portfolio with stocks that pay the highest dividends.

Get started with Wealthsimple Trade. Sign up today and start building your portfolio with a free stock.

A word of warning about picking stocks

All investing comes with some risk, but picking stocks is especially risky. We don’t endorse any of one stock because there’s no guarantee that any of these stocks will continue to pay dividends. In fact, there’s no guarantee that they won’t go out of business tomorrow. We simply can’t predict the future, no matter how steady their past has been.

It’s generally safer (but never totally safe) to diversify your investments across the entire stock market using Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). Use an automated investing platform to manage the entire process for you so you can sit back and watch your money grow. And you should never rely on a portfolio of all stocks. That’s far too risky.

The best dividend stocks in Canada

The following is a list of the best dividend stocks in Canada, starting with the highest dividend. We chose these stocks not just because they pay well, but also because they have a history of dividend stability as well as a little growth. Make sure to buy them through a commission-free trading platform so you don’t burn all of your cash on fees.

1. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)

  • Dividend yield: 6.25%

  • Market cap: $105 billion

  • Industry: Energy

2. TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO)

  • Dividend yield: 5.99%

  • Market cap: $4.1 billion

  • Industry: Renewable energy

3. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)

  • Dividend yield: 5.76%

  • Market cap: $48 billion

  • Industry: Banking

4. Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO)

  • Dividend yield: 5.58%

  • Market cap: $7.4 billion

  • Industry: Energy

5. Capital Power Corporation (CPX.TO)

  • Dividend yield: 5.5%

  • Market cap: $3.7 billion

  • Industry: Utilities

6. BCE Inc. (BCE.TO)

  • Dividend yield: 5.23%

  • Market cap: $55 billion

  • Industry: Communication services

7. Power Financial Corporation (PWF.TO)

  • Dividend yield: 5.14%

  • Market cap: $23 billion

  • Industry: Insurance

8. Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO)

  • Dividend yield: 4.95%

  • Market cap: $31 billion

  • Industry: Insurance

9. Power Corporation of Canada (POW.TO)

  • Dividend yield: 4.84%

  • Market cap: $13 billion

  • Industry: Insurance

10. Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO)

  • Dividend yield: 4.5%

  • Market cap: $329 million

  • Industry: Manufacturing

11. Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO)

  • Dividend yield: 4.42%

  • Market cap: $13 billion

  • Industry: Utilities

12. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)

  • Dividend yield: 3.89%

  • Market cap: $24 billion

  • Industry: Banking

13. Methanex Corporation (MX.TO)

  • Dividend yield: 3.69%

  • Market cap: $3.8 billion

  • Industry: Chemicals

14. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)

  • Dividend yield: 3.58%

  • Market cap: $50 billion

  • Industry: Energy

Get started with Wealthsimple Trade. Sign up today and start building your portfolio with a free stock.

Research your stocks well

Buying stocks can be overwhelming, especially if you don’t know the market well. It’s important to take stock research seriously or you might end up jumping into bad deals. You’ll have to review company financial reports, study the company’s industry, and examine its leadership to decide if a particular company is a good buy. Or you could save yourself the hassle and use a robo-advisor to build a custom portfolio based on your financial goals.

Last Updated June 8, 2021

Trade stocks commission-free

Start trading

Discover more about

Should I invest in Bitcoin?

By Andrew Goldman

We're not in the business of speculation (because it doesn't work). If you do buy Bitcoin, make sure you can afford to lose your investment.

What is Stock Analysis & How to Do It

By Veneta Lusk

Ready to try your hand at analyzing stocks? Check out this comprehensive guide on what is stock analysis and how to do it.

2019 NYSE Holidays

By Ryan O'Leary

See the 2019 New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) holiday schedule, detailing when the NYSE is closed or closing early, and everything else you need to know.

Products

Features

Resources

Pricing

Language

Follow

Download

This article is provided for informational purposes only. It does not cover every aspect of the topic it addresses. The content is not intended to be investment advice, tax, legal or any other kind of professional advice. Before taking any action based on this information you should consult a professional. This will ensure that your individual circumstances have been considered properly and that action is taken on the latest available information. We do not endorse any third parties referenced within the article. When you invest, your money is at risk and it is possible that you may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Historical returns, hypothetical returns, expected returns and images included in this content are for illustrative purposes only.

Last Updated: April 21, 2021

We provide investment services and other financial products through several affiliates.

Wealthsimple Trade is offered by Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc. (“ShareOwner”), a registered investment dealer in each province and territory of Canada, a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) (www.iiroc.ca) and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF) (www.cipf.ca), the benefits of which are limited to activities undertaken by ShareOwner.

Wealthsimple Invest and W4W are offered by Wealthsimple Inc., a registered portfolio manager in each province and territory of Canada. Assets in your Invest and W4W accounts are held with ShareOwner.

Wealthsimple Crypto is offered by Wealthsimple Digital Assets Inc. (“WDA”), a registered restricted dealer in jurisdictions other than Québec. In Québec, WDA is registered as a derivatives dealer. Crypto-assets are not protected by the Canadian Investor Protection Fund, the Canadian Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other investor protection insurance scheme.

Wealthsimple Cash is offered by Wealthsimple Payments Inc., a FINTRAC registered money services business. Funds used to send, receive or spend money in your Cash account are held in a Wealthsimple Save account. Wealthsimple Save is offered by Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc. ShareOwner is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada. Customer accounts held at ShareOwner are not protected by CIPF. Wealthsimple is not a member of IIROC nor a member of CIPF.

All cash balances from your Wealthsimple Cash and Save account(s) are held in trust at a Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC) member institution. CDIC is a federal Crown corporation. CDIC is not a bank or a private insurance company. CDIC protects eligible deposits held at CDIC member institutions in case of a member’s failure. For eligible deposits held in trust at a CDIC member institution, CDIC insures up to $100,000 for each beneficiary named in a trust, provided certain disclosure rules are met. Coverage is free and automatic. For more information on how CDIC trust protection works, click here.

Wealthsimple Tax is offered by SimpleTax Software Inc. under the terms of our Wealthsimple Tax User Agreement.

With any investment, your capital is at risk. The value of your portfolio with Wealthsimple can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you invest. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Read our investment risk disclosure for more information.

For further details see our Legal Disclosures. By using this website, you accept our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

© 2021, Wealthsimple Technologies Inc. All Rights Reserved.