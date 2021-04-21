Some stocks pay dividends, which are payments made to shareholders. As an investor, you can take these payments in cash to use as income. Or you can spend your dividends on more stocks and bonds to grow your portfolio. If your investment strategy calls for dividend securities, you’ll want to fill your portfolio with stocks that pay the highest dividends.

A word of warning about picking stocks

All investing comes with some risk, but picking stocks is especially risky. We don’t endorse any of one stock because there’s no guarantee that any of these stocks will continue to pay dividends. In fact, there’s no guarantee that they won’t go out of business tomorrow. We simply can’t predict the future, no matter how steady their past has been.

What are dividend stocks Dividend stocks are shares from companies—usually well-established and with a proven record of generating earnings—that pay out regular dividends to shareholders.

It’s generally safer (but never totally safe) to diversify your investments across the entire stock market using Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). Use an automated investing platform to manage the entire process for you so you can sit back and watch your money grow. And you should never rely on a portfolio of all stocks. That’s far too risky.

The best dividend stocks in Canada

The following is a list of the best dividend stocks in Canada, starting with the highest dividend. We chose these stocks not just because they pay well, but also because they have a history of dividend stability as well as a little growth. Make sure to buy them through a commission-free trading platform so you don’t burn all of your cash on fees.

Dividend yield: 6.25%

Market cap: $105 billion

Industry: Energy

2. TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO)

Dividend yield: 5.99%

Market cap: $4.1 billion

Industry: Renewable energy

3. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO)

Dividend yield: 5.76%

Market cap: $48 billion

Industry: Banking

Dividend yield: 5.58%

Market cap: $7.4 billion

Industry: Energy

5. Capital Power Corporation (CPX.TO)

Dividend yield: 5.5%

Market cap: $3.7 billion

Industry: Utilities

Dividend yield: 5.23%

Market cap: $55 billion

Industry: Communication services

7. Power Financial Corporation (PWF.TO)

Dividend yield: 5.14%

Market cap: $23 billion

Industry: Insurance

Dividend yield: 4.95%

Market cap: $31 billion

Industry: Insurance

9. Power Corporation of Canada (POW.TO)

Dividend yield: 4.84%

Market cap: $13 billion

Industry: Insurance

10. Exco Technologies Limited (XTC.TO)

Dividend yield: 4.5%

Market cap: $329 million

Industry: Manufacturing

11. Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO)

Dividend yield: 4.42%

Market cap: $13 billion

Industry: Utilities

12. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)

Dividend yield: 3.89%

Market cap: $24 billion

Industry: Banking

13. Methanex Corporation (MX.TO)

Dividend yield: 3.69%

Market cap: $3.8 billion

Industry: Chemicals

14. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)

Dividend yield: 3.58%

Market cap: $50 billion

Industry: Energy

Research your stocks well

Buying stocks can be overwhelming, especially if you don’t know the market well. It’s important to take stock research seriously or you might end up jumping into bad deals. You’ll have to review company financial reports, study the company’s industry, and examine its leadership to decide if a particular company is a good buy. Or you could save yourself the hassle and use a robo-advisor to build a custom portfolio based on your financial goals.