A Guide to Crypto Exchanges in Canada

Crypto exchanges are an odd lot. Most are unregulated and a select few are scams. But not all of them are like that, and it’s necessary to separate the wheat from the chaff. Still, even among legitimate exchanges, there’s a whole gamut of services and fee structures that might sway your choice.

There is no one-size-fits-all exchange, and each carry its own risks. The best one for you is the one that meets your needs and goals and isn’t charging you through the nose for the services you need to compensate for low fees on services you have no interest in. Plus, since Canada’s financial regulators are still sizing up crypto exchanges, and Ontario has prevented several exchanges from operating in the province entirely, some exchanges might not be available in your region.

In this guide, we’ve compiled some information about the most popular exchanges. Our comparison includes fees, services, app rating, and availability. To continue your research, we recommend visiting the sites themselves and checking out social media sites to vet any horror stories with customer support. And when it comes to investing in cryptocurrencies, remember that all cryptocurrency exchanges carry risks; never invest more than you can afford to lose and remember that cryptocurrencies are an incredibly volatile asset class.

Overview of Canadian crypto exchanges

Canada’s crypto scene is strong and healthy these days, supporting local players and international exchanges alike. Not that it matters too much: most are registered overseas, staffed by remote workers and have no physical presence in Canada. The exchanges all offer roughly the same base service—they let you buy and sell and store cryptocurrencies. That’s either through a proprietary matching engine, which allows you to trade with other customers, or through a simple brokerage service, which lets you trade directly with the company itself. These days, the exchanges are adding more advanced services, like staking, lending and trading complicated derivatives products.

That said, it’s not been a steady upward trajectory; there have been a couple of scams along the way. Canadian exchanges QuadrigaCX and Einstein Exchange, for instance, dampened the reputation of crypto exchanges after financial regulators alleged that they embezzled customer funds before collapsing.

These days, particularly as the market heats up and more Canadians eye up cryptocurrencies in more convoluted arrangements (like derivatives, lending protocols, and tokenized stocks), regulators want to legitimise the cryptocurrency exchange industry. In Ontario, this resulted in a crackdown on crypto exchanges that didn’t smooth things over with the province’s securities commission. Some exchanges, including Binance, have pulled out of the province, and more, including Kraken and FTX, have limited services to Ontarians.

It can be a tough process deciding which exchange is for you. To help you along your journey, we’ve prepared a table that outlines some of the differences between the most prominent cryptocurrency exchanges in Canada.

Crypto exchange Fee on smallest spot trades (assuming no discounts) App rating on Google Play Store Daily Trading Volume (July 2021) Coins offered (globally) Restrictions in Canada? Binance 0.10% 4.4 $16.2 billion 376 Not allowed in Ontario Gemini Greater of $2.99 or 1.49% 4.5 $ 51 Reduced number of coins Kraken 0.16% 4.1 $748 million 71 No derivatives products FTX 0.02% 4.1 $1.35 billion 241 No betting markets, no Ontarians Coinbase Greater of fee up to $2.99 or 1.49% 4.3 $2.1 billion 81 No, but limited offering compared to other exchanges Crypto.com 0.16% 4.1 $192 million 96 No

Let’s run through some of the most popular exchanges in greater detail, adding a few more to our list than the table above. Note that the ranking below is not an indication of the quality of the exchange.

Binance

Binance is the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange. It offers the most coins out of any major exchange, plus has the most trading volume and cheap fees. Binance also offers lots of other services, like staking, lending, peer-to-peer trading and derivatives trading. The downside is that the exchange, which has grown as fast as a thick weed since its 2017 launch, has prohibited Ontarians from using the exchange. This follows a warning to crypto exchanges from the Ontario Securities Commission, which said that any exchanges operating in the province had to discuss things with the OSC. It isn’t clear whether Binance held those meetings, but the company clearly thought the whole thing was too hot to handle and shut off access from the region.

Gemini

Gemini is an American cryptocurrency exchange run by the Winklevoss twins, an ultra-alpha duo who bought up billions of dollars of Bitcoin about a decade ago. Their exchange puts trust first, and claims to be the shelter in the storm of ruthless cryptocurrency exchanges. This comes at a premium for customers, and Gemini has fairly high fees compared to its competitors. Gemini also offers fewer coins than its competitors and processes fewer trades per day.

Kraken

Kraken is a cryptocurrency exchange created by libertarian Jesse Powell. It has low fees and offers a decent variety of coins, plus other services like staking and derivatives—analogous to interest-bearing lock-ups of your funds. Kraken is available in Canada, but, again, some services aren’t available to Ontarians. This includes futures contracts—derivatives that let traders speculate on the future value of a cryptocurrency—and Ethereum tokens that have been staked in Ethereum 2.0., the next generation version of the Ethereum blockchain.

FTX

FTX is a cryptocurrency exchange helmed by Sam Bankman-Fried, a former quantitative finance trader who fell into crypto a couple years ago. FTX offers a decent amount of coins, lots of services, low fees, and newer products like tokenized stocks. In addition, Bankman-Fried himself has a strong reputation within the industry, especially in the newer field of decentralized finance. However, FTX is limited in Canada. Canadians can’t trade “prediction tokens”—cryptocurrency tokens that function as betting markets.

Coinbase

Coinbase is a U.S. cryptocurrency exchange run by Brian Armstrong. It’s the first cryptocurrency exchange to go public on the U.S. stock market, and as of this writing has a market cap of $49 billion. Like Gemini, it differentiated itself from exchanges like Binance by offering fewer tokens and ensuring that it’s highly regulated. It operates in Canada without restrictions.

Newton

Newton is a Canadian cryptocurrency exchange that doesn’t charge any fees. Instead, it makes money from small differences between buy and sell prices, otherwise known as the “bid-ask spread.” It’s on the web and on phones, and accepts transfers from internal wallets, bank transfers (through Plaid), and wire transfers. It supports just 23 coins—generally the largest cryptocurrencies, plus a crypto pegged to the value of the Canadian dollar.

Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency exchange that aggressively pushes a debit card. The card offers up to 8% cashback, but you’ll have to stake the equivalent of $400,000 U.S. dollars in a very volatile cryptocurrency to achieve that. 1% cashback comes for free, and 3% costs $4,000. It’s available in Canada.

eToro

eToro pitches itself as a “social trading app.” In practice, it’s very similar to Robinhood, or any other commission-free stock trading app that also allows crypto, only that on eToro you can mirror the trades of other customers. In other words, if some hotshot software developer in Delhi has hit a royal flush for the past five years running, you can follow his stroke of luck, casting aside the adage that “past performance is no guarantee of future results.”

Shakepay

Shakepay is a Canadian crypto exchange that lets you buy and sell Bitcoin and send it to friends via Interac e-Transfer. Based in Montreal, the company also runs a “shaking” programme, whereby you can generate free Bitcoin each day by shaking your phone. It’s commission free and doesn’t charge for deposits and withdrawals—the company covers the fees for Bitcoin and Ethereum miners fees. The company makes money by bumping up the price of Bitcoin it sells to customers and lowering the price at which Shakepay will buy it from those customers. According to the example on its site, if you buy $12,900 worth of cryptocurrency, you can sell it for $250 less.

Coinmama

Coinmama is a cryptocurrency brokerage that lets you buy and sell a handful of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash and Ethereum. Founded in Israel in 2012, it became popular among Canadians due to its support for the Canadian dollar.

However, Coinmama comes with very high fees. If you buy, say, $100 of Bitcoin, you’ll have to pay a fee of 2%, then a commission charge of 3.9%, then an additional charge of 5% if you buy with a credit or debit card. Coinmama doesn’t levy additional fees for bank transfers. Fees can decrease if you trade lots of crypto; other providers offer similar deals. Coinmama is thus far more expensive than competitors like Binance or FTX, which offer similar services for far less.

With the above knowledge in tow, hopefully you can find the right cryptocurrency exchange for you. Remember never to invest a penny more than you can stand to lose, and to do your research before trading. Lots of those exchanges might have fees we haven’t covered, might not be available in your area, or there simply might be something you don’t trust about them.