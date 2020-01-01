Personal Finance 101

Personal finance is the art of managing your money. How much to save, where to invest and how to budget. None of us are born knowing how to put together a smart, simple financial plan. That’s why we’re here.

Investing

Investing

Investing 101: Investing Basics For Beginners

By Andrew Goldman

15 min read

Want to invest like a pro? Learn the basics of investing from us and we'll have you on the road to investing in no time.

How the Stock Market Works

By Andrew Goldman

11 min read

Losing sleep wondering how the stock market works? Today's your lucky day. We'll impart all you need to know to become a market pro in...

Active vs Passive Investing

By Andrew Goldman

9 min read

Not sure of the difference between these two investment philosophies? Not for long you're not! We'll set you straight and even tell you...

Financial Advisors: How To Choose & The Cost

By Michael Allen, CIM

14 min read

Find out exactly what a financial advisor does, what they cost, and why you might need one. We'll also give you our best advice...

How to Invest Money Wisely

By Andrew Goldman

15 min read

All the fundamentals the beginning investor should know to make wise investment decisions. Find out how and where you should invest your...

Best Investing Strategies

By Roger Wohlner

7 min read

There's no one-size-fits-all best investing strategy—everyone's needs and goals are different. But there are some basics that most...

Saving

Saving

Best High-Interest Savings Accounts in Canada

By Luisa Rollenhagen and Lisa MacColl

9 min read

Find best high interest savings accounts in Canada using our 2019 comparison. We provide tips on choosing and compare accounts...

How To Save Money - Top Saving Tips

By Lisa MacColl

18 min read

You're wondering how to save money. It can be tough, but we have all the tips and tactics you need to get started saving money.

How to Save for a House

By Luisa Rollenhagen

10 min read

Advice, tips and tricks you need to save for your dream home. Find out how to save for a downpayment and a house itself.

What Is A Savings Account? And How Do They Work

By Luisa Rollenhagen

5 min read

Wondering what a savings account is? We'll explain what they are, how savings accounts work, how to open one and calculate the...

What is Wealthsimple Save?

By Andrew Goldman

1 min read

Find out everyhting you need to know about Wealthsimple Save.

How much cash should I keep as emergency savings?

By Andrew Goldman

1 min read

The general rule of thumb is that you should have three to six months of expenses saved away.

Accounts

Accounts

What is a TFSA & How Does It Work?

By Andrew Goldman

16 min read

A TFSA is about the most versatile account ever devised for Canadians who don't like paying taxes. Read on for a primer on everything...

What is an RRSP & How Does It Work?

By Andrew Goldman

11 min read

An RRSP happens to be the most important account for every Canadian who hopes to build a nice little retirement nest egg. Read on to...

Chequing vs Savings Account

By Luisa Rollenhagen

5 min read

What's the difference between a savings and chequing account — we compare them both and let you in on the pros and cons of each.

RESP Guide: What it is & How it Works

By Andrew Goldman

6 min read

An RESP is an investment account designed to help you save for a child's education.

What is a Corporate Account?

By Andrew Goldman

3 min read

It's the answer to a question as old as the CRA. Find out what a corporate account is and why you might use one.

What's a LIRA?

By Andrew Goldman

2 min read

It's an account that lets you roll over money from a pension account after you leave your job.

Finance

Finance

How to Make a Budget

By Luisa Rollenhagen

10 min read

It's never too late to learn one of the most essential life skills: making and sticking to a budget. Let us show you how to budget like a...

How to Switch Banks

By Dennis Hammer

4 min read

If your current bank isn’t meeting your needs, it’s time for a change. These steps will teach you how to switch banks.

What’s a good credit score?

By Andrew Goldman

1 min read

Here’s the simple, three-digit answer you’re likely seeking. Anything above 700 is considered a “good” credit score.

How To Make Money Online

By Danielle Kubes

19 min read

Making extra money used to require working nights at the mall and spending your Saturday nights babysitting someone else’s kids. While...

The Ultimate Guide to Money Management

By Katherine Gustafson

13 min read

Managing your money is deceptively difficult. Even those with a lot of it can easily put themselves in a financial hole. And those who...

How to Prepare for a Recession

By Katherine Gustafson

7 min read

While we like to talk about “the economy” as if it’s a static entity, it’s actually more like a living, changing ecosystem. It...

Retirement

Retirement

Retirement Planning: A Step by Step Guide

By Andrew Goldman

28 min read

We aim to provide easy-to-follow advice about retirement for everyone, from recent university grad whippersnappers to those who...

When Can I Retire?

By Andrew Goldman

6 min read

Flummoxed about the exact age you should retire? This easily-followed guide will provide you with all the factors you'll need to take into...

Retirement Strategies

By Andrew Goldman

9 min read

Retirement can be your second childhood—but hopefully with a lot more money. We've got a few helpful financial strategies to keep your...

How to Retire Early

By Michael Allen, CIM

8 min read

Done with being a working stiff and ready to let loose as a spry young retiree? We've got your guide to retiring early. Really early.

Financial Independence Retire Early

By Ryan O'Leary

6 min read

Financial Independence Retire Early (FIRE) is becoming increasingly popular among millennials who want to leave the rat race of normal...

How Long Will My Retirement Savings Last?

By Luisa Rollenhagen

10 min read

Find out how long your retirement savings will last and what you can do to extend that time regardless of how much you have.

